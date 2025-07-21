Menu
Films
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Fantasy
Going
18
Not going
10
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 November 2026
Release date
16 November 2026
Russia
Production
V Film Studio
Also known as
Iliya Muromets, Iliya, Илия Муромец
Director
Andrey Volgin
Cast
Egor Pazenko
Andrey Merzlikin
Olga Medynich
Danila Yakushev
Anton Pampushnyy
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Марк Легенда Пельменей
21 July 2025, 09:53
Хоть бы это был последний сказочный позор
Марк Легенда Пельменей
24 August 2025, 22:29
Так он ещё не вышел...
Reviews
Write review
Stills
