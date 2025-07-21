Menu
Poster of Iliya Muromets
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Iliya Muromets

Iliya Muromets

Iliya Muromets
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 November 2026
Release date
16 November 2026 Russia
Production V Film Studio
Also known as
Iliya Muromets, Iliya, Илия Муромец
Director
Andrey Volgin
Andrey Volgin
Cast
Egor Pazenko
Egor Pazenko
Andrey Merzlikin
Andrey Merzlikin
Olga Medynich
Olga Medynich
Danila Yakushev
Danila Yakushev
Anton Pampushnyy
Anton Pampushnyy
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Write review
