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Poster of Seventy-two degrees below zero
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Seventy-two degrees below zero
6.9

Seventy-two degrees below zero

, 1976
72 gradusa nizhe nulya
USSR / Action, Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Seventy-two degrees below zero
6.9

Cast

Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Ivan Gavrilov
Valeri Kozinets
Aleksey Antonov
Oleg Korchikov
Oleg Korchikov
Vassiliy Komov
Yuriy Demich
Yuriy Demich
Valeriy Nikitin
Mikhail Kononov
Mikhail Kononov
Anton Zhmurkin
Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
Sergei Popov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Lionka Savostikov
Sergei Ivanov
Sergei Ivanov
Peter Zadirayu
Nikolai Boyarskiy
Nikolai Boyarskiy
Sinitsin
Anatoliy Solovyov
Commander Makarov
Director Serguéi Danilin, Evgeny Markovich Tatarsky
Writer Vladimir Sanin, Zinovi Yuryev
Composer Nikolai Martynov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 8 September 1976
Release date
8 September 1976 Russia 12+
11 July 1977 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
72 gradusa nizhe nulya, Семьдесят два градуса ниже нуля, 72 Degrees Below Zero, 72 stopnie poniżej zera, 72 градуса ниже нуля, Sem'desyat dva gradusa nizhe nulya

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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