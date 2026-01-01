Similar films for Seventy-two degrees below zero
The Suicide Club, or the Adventures of a Titled Person Adventure
1979, USSR
7.0
Golden Mine Adventure
1978, USSR
7.0
Racers Drama
1973, USSR
6.0
Dvoe v novom dome Drama
1978, USSR
6.0
Khleb, zoloto, nagan Action
1982, USSR
6.0
Innocent Guilty Drama
2008, Russia
6.0
Tikhie stranitsy Drama
1994, Russia / Germany
6.0
Tayny madam Vong Action
1986, USSR
4.0
V odnu-yedinstvennuyu zhizn Drama
1986, USSR
5.0
Proryv Drama
1986, USSR
6.0
Gypsy Happiness Drama
1981, USSR
6.0
Tomorrow is a New Day Drama
1981, USSR
4.0