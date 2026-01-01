Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of TheatreHD: Mnogo shuma iz nichego
Poster of TheatreHD: Mnogo shuma iz nichego
Рейтинги
6.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films TheatreHD: Mnogo shuma iz nichego

TheatreHD: Mnogo shuma iz nichego

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 57 minutes
Production year 2011
Director
Jeremy Herrin
Cast and Crew
Similar films for TheatreHD: Mnogo shuma iz nichego
Much Ado About Nothing 7.5
Much Ado About Nothing (2013)
National Theatre Live: All My Sons 8.5
National Theatre Live: All My Sons (2019)
The Tempest 7.0
The Tempest (2014)

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more