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Poster of Botinki iz America
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Botinki iz America
6.2

Botinki iz America

, 2001
Botinki iz America
Russia, Ukraine, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Botinki iz America
6.2

Cast

Ramaz Chkhikvadze
Issac
Victoria Malektorovych
Helena
Taras Denysenko
David
Lyudmila Pogorelova
Wanda
Viktoriya Avdeenko
Gypsy
Nina Sharolapova
Lapchika
Valeriya Malaya
Verochka
Director Arkadiy Yakhnis
Writer Gennadiy Ostrovskiy, Dinara Seidova, Svetlana Vasilenko, Arkadiy Yakhnis
Composer Iraida Yussupova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Ukraine / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 9 October 2001
Release date
9 October 2001 Russia 16+
9 October 2001 Kazakhstan
9 October 2001 USSR
9 October 2001 Ukraine
Production ARTE, FREKO Film & TV, Hope & Glory Film Productions GmbH
Also known as
Botinki iz America, Les chaussures d'Amérique, Shoes from America, Ботинки из Америки

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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