Sanshiro Sugata The spirits of heaven and earth congregate in our nation of gods. For us they have built Mt. Fuji that towers for eternity. For us they have brought water to flow around our islands. For us they have created the beauty of cherry blossoms...

[he stops and remembers Sayo]

Buddhist Priest [hits Sanshiro on the head] Idiot! This is an important match. What the hell are you thinking?

Sanshiro Sugata I can't do it. I can't win.

Buddhist Priest What? Are you afraid of Hansuke Murai?

Sanshiro Sugata No. Someone stands between him and me.

Buddhist Priest Who?

Sanshiro Sugata His daughter.

Buddhist Priest You love her?

Sanshiro Sugata No. It's not that. Priest, I saw her praying selflessly for her father. It was beautiful and I was touched. That's the problem. How can I overcome it?

Buddhist Priest Stupid! Be pure and innocent like her.

Sanshiro Sugata I can't.

Buddhist Priest You can. You once were.

Sanshiro Sugata When?