Sanshiro Sugata Movie Quotes

Sanshiro Sugata The spirits of heaven and earth congregate in our nation of gods. For us they have built Mt. Fuji that towers for eternity. For us they have brought water to flow around our islands. For us they have created the beauty of cherry blossoms...
[he stops and remembers Sayo]
Buddhist Priest [hits Sanshiro on the head] Idiot! This is an important match. What the hell are you thinking?
Sanshiro Sugata I can't do it. I can't win.
Buddhist Priest What? Are you afraid of Hansuke Murai?
Sanshiro Sugata No. Someone stands between him and me.
Buddhist Priest Who?
Sanshiro Sugata His daughter.
Buddhist Priest You love her?
Sanshiro Sugata No. It's not that. Priest, I saw her praying selflessly for her father. It was beautiful and I was touched. That's the problem. How can I overcome it?
Buddhist Priest Stupid! Be pure and innocent like her.
Sanshiro Sugata I can't.
Buddhist Priest You can. You once were.
Sanshiro Sugata When?
Buddhist Priest [pointing to the pond] Sanshiro Sugata found new life there. Have you forgotten? What is your life, Sanshiro?
Shogoro Yano [sees Sanshiro enter with a torn sleeve] Well? You must have enjoyed fighting.
Sanshiro Sugata I'm sorry.
Shogoro Yano I should've been there to watch you fight. You're strong... very strong. Maybe even stronger than me. But your judo and my judo are worlds apart. Do you know why? Because you don't understand humanity. Teaching judo to such a man is like giving a knife to a lunatic.
Sanshiro Sugata Sir, I understand humanity.
Shogoro Yano You don't! You live without reason or purpose. Where is your humanity? Humanity is nature's rule by which we live and die. Only according to this principle can you die in peace. It is the true essence of all life, and of judo as well. Sugata, you haven't realized this.
Sanshiro Sugata But, sir, I am willing to die if you tell me to.
Shogoro Yano Liar!
Sanshiro Sugata No. I am!
Shogoro Yano Shut up! You're a reckless bully. Your words mean nothing to me.
Sanshiro Sugata I'm willing to die.
[he leaps into the pond]
Shogoro Yano [long pause] Die!
Children singing There goes Sanshiro / Do not bother Sanshiro / Don't get close to him / Stay away from him / Don't touch Sanshiro / He'll get mad
Sanshiro Sugata A bloody sword in the right hand / Reins in the left hand / Of a little boy / Riding on a horse / Don't shed tears for me / What we face tonight / Is bigger than our love / The horses are wet with the pouring rain / I can't go past / The slope of Tabaru
Buddhist Priest Well, proud one. Are you comfortable? No answer? You haven't figured it out. Won't you give up, Sanshiro?
Sanshiro Sugata No!
Buddhist Priest Oh ho! You sound like you can go on a little longer. But, Sanshiro, do you know what you're hanging on to? Too full of yourself to notice?
Sanshiro Sugata It's a stake!
Buddhist Priest Yes, one that keeps you alive. Without it, you'd sink into the mud. You're too proud to come out. Death is near.
Sanshiro Sugata Shut up, monk!
Buddhist Priest Well, then, why don't you give up and come out?
Sanshiro Sugata No!
Buddhist Priest How stubborn. Suit yourself. The moon is beautiful tonight. Enjoy the view.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Susumu Fujita
Denjiro Okochi
