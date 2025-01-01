Cory LambertI'd like to tell you it gets easier. it doesn't. If there's any... comfort, it's... getting used to the pain, I suppose. Went to a grief seminar in Casper. Did you know that? I don't know why. Just wanted the bad to go away. Wanted answers... to questions that couldn't be answered. The counselor come up to me after the seminar and sat down next to me. And he said something that stuck with me. I don't know if it's what he said, or how he said it. He says, "I got some good news, and I got some bad news. Bad news is you're never gonna be the same. You're never gonna be whole, not ever again. You lost your daughter. Nothing's ever going to replace that. Now the good news is, as soon as you accept that, and you let yourself suffer... you allow yourself to visit her in your mind, and you'll remember all the love she gave you, all the joy she knew." Point is, Martin, you can't steer from the pain. If you do, you'll rob yourself... You'll rob yourself of every memory of her. Every last one. From her first step to her last smile. Kill 'em all. Just take the pain, Martin. You hear me? You take it. It's the only way you'll keep her with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ChipMan, I get so mad. I wanna fight the whole world. You got any idea what that feels like?
Cory LambertI do. But I decided to fight the feeling instead, 'cause I figured the world would win.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cory LambertWolves don't kill unlucky deer. They kill the weak ones. You fought for your life, Jane. And now you get to walk away with it.
Jane BannerHow far do you think someone can run barefoot out here?
Cory LambertOh, I don't know. How to gauge someone's will to live? Especially in these conditions. But I knew that girl. She was a fighter. So no matter how far you think she ran... I can guarantee you she ran farther.
MartinWhy is it that whenever you people try to help us, you always insult us first, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Natalie[narrating]There is a meadow in my perfect world. Where wind dances the branches of the tree, casting leopards spots of light across the face of pond. The tree stands tall, and grand, and alone, shading the world beneath it.
Natalie[girl running frantically]It's here, in the cradle of all I hold dear.
[she falls]
NatalieI guard every memory of you. And when I find myself frozen in the mud of the real... far from your loving eyes, I will return to this place, close mine, and take solace in the simple perfection of knowing you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MartinYou're driving this Fed around so she don't get lost, is that it?
Cory LambertIt's what they asked me to do, not what I'm doin'.
Cory LambertYou know, we tried to be very careful with Emily. Tried to plan for everything. She was such a good girl. But we let our guard down. And why would I tell you? You may have kids one day. You cannot blink. Not once, not ever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane BannerGive me your radio, My best chance out of here is helicopter. You don't have one of those, do you?
Cory LambertAll you've been doin' is shit for the last few years, Chip.
ChipIt's this place, man, what it takes from us. What it took from you.
Cory LambertI'm not gonna stand here and tell you that life's fair, 'cause it ain't. To either of us. But, you know, what do we do? This land, this land is all we got left.
ChipWhat's this *we* shit? The only thing native about you is your ex-wife and the daughter you couldn't protect. Maybe if you'd played detective...
Cory Lambert[Cory grabs Chip and violently slams him against the wall]That's not something it's good to talk about. You hear me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cory LambertYou gonna lecture me about protecting people when you do the shit that's killing 'em? Unlike most people you had every chance to get the hell out of here if that's what you wanted. You had the army, you had college, whatever, that was your choice. Look what you chose!
Cory LambertSuffering's hard on young men. They don't got our practice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NatalieThere is a meadow in my perfect world. Where wind dances the branches of a tree, casting leopard spots of light across the face of a pond The tree stands tall and grand and alone, shading the world beneath it. There will come a day when I rest against its spine and look out over a valley where the sun warms, but never burns. I will watch leaves turn. Green, then amber, then crimson. Then no leaves at all. But the tree will not die. For in this place, winter never comes. It is here, in the cradle of all I hold dear, I guard every memory of you. And when I find myself frozen in the mud of the real far from your loving eyes, I will return to this place, close mine, and take solace in the simple perfection of knowing you.