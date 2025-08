Meredith McNeil [At lunch, the girls are talking amongst themselves about Darcie] I mean she's seriously smeggy. Like ultimate smeggy.

Clare Shannon I know!

Darcie Chapman [overhears the conversation, stops at Clare's table] What was that?

Tyler Manguso Um. Mm. But you were laughing.

Lola Sanchez Which is co-signing, and we wanna know what you were laughing about.

Darcie Chapman Go ahead. Everyone's listening.

Clare Shannon [ponders for a moment] Okay.

[gets out of her seat and approaches Darcie]

June Acosta Clare, come on.

Meredith McNeil Go Clare. Yeah, do it.

Darcie Chapman What's so funny, winner?

Clare Shannon Yeah, what's funny... is that you're smegma. But like... ultimate smegma.

Darcie Chapman What does that even mean?

Meredith McNeil [hands Clare her phone] Oh, Clare. I got it.

Clare Shannon Thank you.

[looking at the definition of smegma]

Clare Shannon Yeah, this is great. Um... Smegma. It's a noun.

[clears throat, then reads the definition]

Clare Shannon "A malodorous, opaque, white or yellow substance produced by the sebaceous glands of male and female genitalia." It's found beneath the foreskin and glands of the penis in males, and in the folds of skin surrounding the clitoris in females.

[Everyone starts laughing in the background]

Clare Shannon Oh, I... I... I'm so sorry. Would you like me to define "ultimate" for you?