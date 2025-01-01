Jones
Listen, Julian, I thought we better come over and tell you, it looks like we're in trouble.
Barry
[Drunkenly]
Are you married too?
Jones
This is serious, Julian.
Barry
Serious? Did you ever leave your wife sitting alone in a nightclub holding the check?
Jones
Now you know, of course, that Abner Dillon is putting up the bankroll for our show.
Julian Marsh
I knew he wasn't hanging around because you like his face.
Barry
I don't like his face or any part of him. He looks like a Bulgarian boll weevil mourning its firstborn.
Jones
Well, his interest in our show is Dorothy Brock.
Barry
His interest is our principal. Very good. Very, very good.