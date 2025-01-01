Ann Lowell [singing while eating an apple] Matrimony is baloney

Loraine [eating a banana] She'll be wanting alimony in a year or so;

Ann Lowell Ann Lowell, Loraine: Still they go and shuffle, shuffle off to Buffalo.

Ann Lowell When she knows as much as we know, she'll be on her way to Reno,

Loraine While he still has dough; she'll give him the shuffle

Ann Lowell Ann Lowell, Loraine: When they're back from Buffalo.

Ann Lowell I'll bet that she's the farmer's daughter

Loraine And he's that well-known traveling man;

Ann Lowell He once stopped down at the farm house,

Loraine That's how the whole affair began!

Ann Lowell He did right by little Nelly, with a shotgun at his bel... tummy, How could he say "No?"