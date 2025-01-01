Menu
42nd Street Movie Quotes

Julian Marsh Sawyer, you listen to me, and you listen hard. Two hundred people, two hundred jobs, two hundred thousand dollars, five weeks of grind and blood and sweat depend upon you. It's the lives of all these people who've worked with you. You've got to go on, and you've got to give and give and give. They've got to like you. Got to. Do you understand? You can't fall down. You can't because your future's in it, my future and everything all of us have is staked on you. All right, now I'm through, but you keep your feet on the ground and your head on those shoulders of yours and go out, and Sawyer, you're going out a youngster but you've got to come back a star!
Ann Lowell [to chorus girl] It must have been hard on your mother, not having any children.
Jerry It seems that little Loraine's hit the bottle again.
Mac Elroy Yah, the peroxide bottle.
Ann Lowell [singing while eating an apple] Matrimony is baloney
Loraine [eating a banana] She'll be wanting alimony in a year or so;
Ann Lowell Ann Lowell, Loraine: Still they go and shuffle, shuffle off to Buffalo.
Ann Lowell When she knows as much as we know, she'll be on her way to Reno,
Loraine While he still has dough; she'll give him the shuffle
Ann Lowell Ann Lowell, Loraine: When they're back from Buffalo.
Ann Lowell I'll bet that she's the farmer's daughter
Loraine And he's that well-known traveling man;
Ann Lowell He once stopped down at the farm house,
Loraine That's how the whole affair began!
Ann Lowell He did right by little Nelly, with a shotgun at his bel... tummy, How could he say "No?"
Ann Lowell Ann Lowell, Loraine: He just had to shuffle, shuffle off to Buffalo.
Loraine You remember Anne Lowell?
Andy Lee Not Anytime Annie? Say, who could forget 'er? She only said "No" once, and THEN she didn't hear the question!
Dorothy Brock Now go out there and be so swell that you'll make me hate you!
Ann Lowell [drunkenly hiccups] Excuse me. It's the tight shoes.
Julian Marsh All right, now, everybody... quiet, and listen to me. Tomorrow morning, we're gonna start a show. We're gonna rehearse for five weeks, and we're gonna open on scheduled time, and I MEAN scheduled time. You're gonna work and sweat, and work some more. You're gonna work days, and you're gonna work nights, and you're gonna work BETWEEN time when I think you need it. You're gonna dance until your feet fall off, till you're not able to stand up any longer, BUT five weeks from now, we're going to have a show. Now, some of you people have been with me before. You know it's gonna be a tough grind. It's gonna be the TOUGHEST FIVE WEEKS that you ever lived through! Do you all get that? Now, anybody who doesn't think he's gonna like it had better quit right now. What do I hear? Nobody? Good... then THAT'S settled. We start tomorrow morning.
Billy Lawler [to Peggy Sawyer] Hey, I've been for you ever since you walked in on me in my BVD's.
Chorus Boy [Seated] Hey! Where ya sittin'? Where ya sittin'?
Loraine [On his lap] On a flagpole, dearie. On a flagpole.
Barry He looks like a Bulgarian boll weevil mourning its first-born
Julian Marsh [angry at seeing Denning in Miss Brock's room] I still don't know what *you're* doing here.
Pat Denning Well, if I thought it was any of your business, I'd tell you.
Slim Murphy Hey got a match?
Pat Denning Yep... why I guess so... yeah.
Slim Murphy Don't happen to know a guy named Pat Denning do ya?
Pat Denning Why yes.
Slim Murphy We got a message for him. This guy Pat Denning's a pretty wise mug but he ain't wise enough and if he don't lay off that Dorothy Brock dame, it's gonna be just too bad... for Denning, get me?
Pat Denning Alright I'll tell him.
Slim Murphy Yeah well...
[punches Pat in the mouth and Pat falls down]
Slim Murphy that's so ya don't forget.
Mug with Murphy Yeah
[He and Slim kick Pat then run off]
Peggy Sawyer Ohhhhh Pat... Pat... Pat... who were they?
Pat Denning Friends... with good advice.
Author of 'Pretty Lady' [Reacting to Dorothy Brock's tantrum] In a star it's temperament, but in a chorus girl it's just bad taste.
Peggy Sawyer Why, Jim, they didn't tell me you were here.
Peggy Sawyer It was GRAND of you to come!
Jones Listen, Julian, I thought we better come over and tell you, it looks like we're in trouble.
Julian Marsh That would have a familiar sound.
Barry [Drunkenly] Are you married too?
Jones This is serious, Julian.
Barry Serious? Did you ever leave your wife sitting alone in a nightclub holding the check?
Jones Now you know, of course, that Abner Dillon is putting up the bankroll for our show.
Julian Marsh I knew he wasn't hanging around because you like his face.
Barry I don't like his face or any part of him. He looks like a Bulgarian boll weevil mourning its firstborn.
Jones Well, his interest in our show is Dorothy Brock.
Barry His interest is our principal. Very good. Very, very good.
Julian Marsh No vaudeville chump is going to ruin my show.
Jones Why, what're you gonna do?
Julian Marsh I'm gonna talk it out with Murphy, a friend of mine from downtown. He never did like vaudeville.
Jones [Incredulously] Slim Murphy?
Julian Marsh Yes.
Jones Why, Murphy will kill him.
Barry [Drunkenly.] Well, that'll teach him a *good* lesson.
