Final Portrait Movie Quotes

Final Portrait Movie Quotes

[first lines]
James Lord [narrating] In 1964, I was a young writer living in Paris. I had written a few articles about Alberto Giacometti, who was one of the most accomplished and respected artists of his generation. I had become good friends with Giacometti and his brother, Diego. And one day, after an exhibition, he asked me to sit for a portrait. He told me it would take no longer than two to three hours. An afternoon at the most.
Alberto Giacometti When I was young, I thought I could do everything. When I grew up, I realized I could do nothing. That's what kept me going.
Alberto Giacometti [preparing to paint him] You have the head of a brute.
James Lord Gee, thanks.
Alberto Giacometti Yeah. You look like a real thug.
James Lord Thank you.
Alberto Giacometti If I was to paint you as I see you now and a policeman was to see this painting, you'd be thrown in jail, like that.
Alberto Giacometti Just so you know, it is also impossible to ever finish a portrait.
James Lord What do you mean?
Alberto Giacometti Well, portraits used to be finished. They had to be. They were necessary. It was a substitute for a photograph. Now, portraits have no meaning.
James Lord So, what we're doing is meaningless?
Alberto Giacometti Mm. And impossible. And I'm not even doing it. I can only ever try to do it.
James Lord Why on earth would you hide two million more?
Alberto Giacometti What else could I do with it?
James Lord You put it in the bank.
Alberto Giacometti Oh, no. Can't trust banks.
James Lord You're Swiss.
Alberto Giacometti No. Swiss Italian.
