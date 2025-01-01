RoderickHenry James once said it is time to start living the life you imagine but I say it is time we started living the life we deserve!
LindseyHe does what you all do he makes up stories and thinks about girls.
Max ZornLindsey this may just be a story I made up. Never believe anything writers tell you.
LindseyFucking her on the train with the blinds open you couldn't have made that up.
Max ZornA tree has roots it stands in one place it has a position. I'm an animal. I'm wild I move I change positions. I'm flexible.
Max ZornHeinrich there are only two things that matter he said there is the thing you did that you regret the thing that cannot be undone and then there is the thing that you did not do that you should have done that you regret too.