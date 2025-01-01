Menu
Roderick Henry James once said it is time to start living the life you imagine but I say it is time we started living the life we deserve!
Lindsey He does what you all do he makes up stories and thinks about girls.
Max Zorn Lindsey this may just be a story I made up. Never believe anything writers tell you.
Lindsey Fucking her on the train with the blinds open you couldn't have made that up.
Max Zorn A tree has roots it stands in one place it has a position. I'm an animal. I'm wild I move I change positions. I'm flexible.
Max Zorn Heinrich there are only two things that matter he said there is the thing you did that you regret the thing that cannot be undone and then there is the thing that you did not do that you should have done that you regret too.
