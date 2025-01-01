Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Party The Party Movie Quotes

The Party Movie Quotes

April You're a *first* class lesbian and a *second* rate thinker. Must be all those women's studies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jinny I don't think! It might ruin everything. It usually does.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April Babies, excuse me Jinny, Martha, babies get born every day in extremely large numbers to the point of endangering the planet and all our futures. It's not every day, however, that one of us becomes a minister. In your entirely rotten and useless opposition party.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom Oh, here we go: you fucking English intellectuals! You think you're so superior, huh: even you need money, Bill! Money bought the house, not fucking ideas!
Bill [Slowly, but assuredly] NOT dirty money...
Tom No money is clean - Bill. It all comes through the system and into your pocket; into your grubby little pocket!
Bill It's real money: cash, Tom: you trade in fictional profits, stolen from worker's hard earned paycheck funds.
Tom [Exasperatedly; shouting!] Stolen?
[Gesticulating wildly at Bill]
Tom From the mouth of the man who stole my wife!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martha April, really. I am a professor. Specializing in domestic labour gender differentiation in American utopianism.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Janet It's not fake. It's just sometimes you have to pretend. In order to win.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Janet [Last lines] You told me you loved *me*. Me! Traitor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martha Where is Janet?
April Doing a Thatcher. Proving she can still rustle up a canape in the kitchen when necessary, despite her political prowess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April Gottfried and I are seperating. This is our last supper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April Please tell me you're not meditating, Gottfried. Pull yourself together!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gottfried Western medicine is voodoo.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jinny IVF is practically a miracle.
April And I thought it was a procedure involving a Petri dish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gottfried I believe it's better to hit a cushion than to eat herself.
April She wants to smash his face in, not ruin her soft furnishings.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill Yes, yes, and I'm Bill, I think. Well, I used to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martha I too am frequently described by internet trolls as an embarrassment, or worse. Much worse, actually. Is it a crime to be an embarrassment?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Janet We will be sharing an office now, she is on my team.
April Lucky you, gazing on all that genetic good fortune.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April Oh, don't worry about her. Looks like a girl, thinks like a man. Androgynous soul always had true grit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gottfried It's good that this is all coming out, very good. But now I think you need to protect yourself from so much negative female energy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April Look, if Dennis Thatcher and Prince Philip could trail behind their female leaders without complaint, then so can Bill.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martha Well, someone has to do the thinking. Especially now that you are taking care of the animal side of things.
Jinny Animal? Is that what you think I've become? A few more hormones helping my body to support new life, and suddenly I'm an animal?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April You mean you'll be her boss?
Janet Well, I don't actually use that word, but yes, I suppose so.
April So she'll be your underling, taking copious notes while plotting how to take your place some time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martha I guess we're going to be a collective. Just when I got used to the idea of us being a couple.
Jinny Martha! We're going to be a *family*.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April The beautiful Marianne, queen of spin and that ridiculously handsome husband of hers. Too bad he's a wanker banker with a mysterious ability to make millions out of other's misfortune.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill She wants love *and ideas*. You see, Tom? Not money, or business. Such a... such an intelligent, such a sensitive woman. Such a *passionate* woman.
Gottfried Brothers, you have something *beautiful* in common.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Janet You decided to let them
[Bill and Marianne]
Janet do it
[sex]
Janet in your flat?
Martha Well, I-I thought better than in your house... from your point of view.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jinny So you have had a man inside you after all. And it was fun. That is so disgusting. I'm disgusted.
April Oh, it sounds like you might have *three* little men inside you.
[Tom laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more