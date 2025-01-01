AprilYou're a *first* class lesbian and a *second* rate thinker. Must be all those women's studies.
JinnyI don't think! It might ruin everything. It usually does.
AprilBabies, excuse me Jinny, Martha, babies get born every day in extremely large numbers to the point of endangering the planet and all our futures. It's not every day, however, that one of us becomes a minister. In your entirely rotten and useless opposition party.
TomOh, here we go: you fucking English intellectuals! You think you're so superior, huh: even you need money, Bill! Money bought the house, not fucking ideas!