ConorBut when you know them, there's limits to them.
RaphinaYou can never do anything by half. Do you understand that?
Brendan[to Conor]Do you see that guitar? I used to be able to play that guitar well. I used to ride hot girls. I could run 200 meters faster than anybody in my school. You're the youngest. You get to follow the path that I macheted through the jungle that is our mad family. I was alone with them for six years. You think they're crazy now? Think about what they were like when they were in their late 20s. Two Catholics in a rented flat with a screaming baby who just got married because they wanted to have sex. They didn't even love each other. I was in the middle of that, alone! And then you came along, thank God! And you followed the path that I cut for us. Untouched. You just moved in my jet stream. And people laugh at me, Conor. The stoner, the college dropout. And they praise you, which is fine! But once, I was a fucking jet engine!
BrendanRock and roll is a risk. You risk being ridiculed.
Conor[to Barry]You only have the power to stop things, but not to create.
Conor[to Barry]Maybe you're living in my world. I'm not living in yours. You're just material for my songs.
DarrenWhat does "happy-sad" even mean? How can we be both things? It makes no sense.
ConorIt means that I'm stuck in this shithole full of morons and rapists and bullies, and I'm gonna deal with it, okay? It's just how life is. I'm gonna try and accept it and get on with it, and make some art.
BrendanDid the Sex Pistols know how to play? You don't need to know how to play. Who are you, Steely Dan? You need to learn how NOT to play, Conor. That's the trick. That's rock and roll. And THAT... takes practice.
EamonI've a good joke for you guys. Vagina. Do you get it?
BrendanTrust me. No woman can truly love a man who listens to Phil Collins.
BrendanLook at her. She races home every evening just to catch that last little bit of sun, have a cigarette and read her papers. She's always talking about going on a holiday to Spain, but he never takes her. That's all she gets. Then that tall tree blocks it, and she comes in. I often wonder what she's thinking about.
BrendanThis is life, Conor. Drive it like you stole it.
ConorI think she's this amazing human being. Never seen anyone like her. The way she talks and looks. She wears these sunglasses, and when she takes them off, her eyes... are like the clouds clearing to let pass the moon.
Poster[on screen] Futurist Band Forming. Looking for bass player, drummer and keyboard. Own instruments not essential as we have them. Influences include Depeche Mode, Duran Duran and many more! Contact management solutions: 361 at St. Teresa's Gardens. No telephone. Just call in.