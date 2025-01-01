Menu
Kinoafisha Films Sing Street Sing Street Movie Quotes

Sing Street Movie Quotes

Raphina Your problem is that you're not happy being sad, but that's what love is, Cosmo: happy-sad.
Conor It's like, when you don't know someone, they're more interesting. They can be anything you want them to be.
Eamon Yeah?
Conor But when you know them, there's limits to them.
Raphina You can never do anything by half. Do you understand that?
Brendan [to Conor] Do you see that guitar? I used to be able to play that guitar well. I used to ride hot girls. I could run 200 meters faster than anybody in my school. You're the youngest. You get to follow the path that I macheted through the jungle that is our mad family. I was alone with them for six years. You think they're crazy now? Think about what they were like when they were in their late 20s. Two Catholics in a rented flat with a screaming baby who just got married because they wanted to have sex. They didn't even love each other. I was in the middle of that, alone! And then you came along, thank God! And you followed the path that I cut for us. Untouched. You just moved in my jet stream. And people laugh at me, Conor. The stoner, the college dropout. And they praise you, which is fine! But once, I was a fucking jet engine!
Brendan Rock and roll is a risk. You risk being ridiculed.
Conor [to Barry] You only have the power to stop things, but not to create.
Conor [to Barry] Maybe you're living in my world. I'm not living in yours. You're just material for my songs.
Darren What does "happy-sad" even mean? How can we be both things? It makes no sense.
Conor It means that I'm stuck in this shithole full of morons and rapists and bullies, and I'm gonna deal with it, okay? It's just how life is. I'm gonna try and accept it and get on with it, and make some art.
Eamon So how does that affect our music?
Conor Positively.
Brendan Did the Sex Pistols know how to play? You don't need to know how to play. Who are you, Steely Dan? You need to learn how NOT to play, Conor. That's the trick. That's rock and roll. And THAT... takes practice.
Eamon I've a good joke for you guys. Vagina. Do you get it?
Garry No.
Eamon Exactly.
Conor What about "La Vie"?
Darren What's that mean?
Conor It's French for "The Life."
Garry What's French for, uh, "That's not gonna be the name of the band"?
Conor "Ce n'est pas le nom du groupe."
Garry There you go.
Brendan How d'you know he's her boyfriend anyway?
Conor It seemed like it. Pulled off in his car, music blaring. He's pretty cool.
Brendan What was he listening to?
Conor Genesis.
Brendan He will not be a problem.
Conor Really?
Brendan Trust me. No woman can truly love a man who listens to Phil Collins.
Brendan Look at her. She races home every evening just to catch that last little bit of sun, have a cigarette and read her papers. She's always talking about going on a holiday to Spain, but he never takes her. That's all she gets. Then that tall tree blocks it, and she comes in. I often wonder what she's thinking about.
Brendan This is life, Conor. Drive it like you stole it.
Conor I think she's this amazing human being. Never seen anyone like her. The way she talks and looks. She wears these sunglasses, and when she takes them off, her eyes... are like the clouds clearing to let pass the moon.
Brendan Ffuuh...
Conor Sometimes I just wanna cry lookin' at her.
Raphina [to Brendan] You should come and visit us. You seem like a mad bastard.
[Conor and Eamon put on costumes for a music video]
Eamon It's me da's show band outfit.
Garry So it's a gay band? Okay.
Conor Coming from the one who wants to look like the Village People.
Garry What's gay about the Village People?
Eamon We could rehearse here 'cause my da's in Saint John of Gods.
Darren Is that a pub?
Eamon No, Darren. It's a place where alcoholics go to get off the drink, and stop beating their wives and kids.
Darren Right.
Eamon And neighbors.
Robert Do you know what the Christian Brothers' motto is? "Viriliter age." Do you know what that means?
Brendan "Let's rape our students?"
Robert No, Brendan, it doesn't. It means "act manly."
Conor Will you help me write a song?
Eamon Always.
Eamon So how do you mean you're "happy-sad"?
Darren Yeah, how're we supposed to market that?
Conor It means we're not pop anymore.
Eamon We were pop? Listen, I'm happy being anything. I just want to play music.
Conor That's fine. Be who you are, Eamon.
Eamon Well, I don't know who I am. Maybe I'm happy-sad, too. I don't know.
Brendan Think big, Conor. This is just a means to an end. And she looks amazing. She's got to be in all the videos.
Conor Yeah?
Brendan Oh, yeah. She's world class. Without her, you're just a bunch of gay-looking kids down an alleyway.
Eamon Or Duran Duran. What do you think of them?
Conor Jury is out on which way those guys'll go. They're a lot of fun, and James Taylor is one of the most proficient bass players in the UK at the moment, giving them a funky edge.
Eamon John Taylor.
Conor Yeah, John! Of course!
Brendan You want to have actual sexual intercourse, right?
Conor Yeah. What, what?
Brendan The girl. It's all about the girl, isn't it?
Conor Yeah, the girl, yeah.
Brendan And you're gonna use somebody else's art to get her? Are you kidding?
Brother Baxter Head down to the toilet and remove the makeup right now.
Conor Why?
Brother Baxter Because I told you to.
Conor But I'm in a band. It's a school band, and I think it's important that we have a look.
Brother Baxter You're a man. Men don't wear makeup.
Conor But why not? People in the 18th century wore makeup. That means people like Mozart wore makeup, and he was a man.
Raphina Jesus Christ, what are you all wearing?
Conor Yeah, we're just working that out, so... maybe you can help.
Conor Anyway, what about the band?
Eamon The band will be fine. Just go to London and get a record deal, come back and get us out of this shithole.
Conor That's not a bad idea, actually.
Conor Ok, so this is our last song. It's called Brown Shoes. And it's for every Christian Brother and for every bully you ever knew.
Evan What style would you say you were?
Conor I'm a futurist.
Evan Epic. See you in the future, then.
Conor D'you wanna write a new song?
Eamon Yes, I do.
Poster [on screen] Futurist Band Forming. Looking for bass player, drummer and keyboard. Own instruments not essential as we have them. Influences include Depeche Mode, Duran Duran and many more! Contact management solutions: 361 at St. Teresa's Gardens. No telephone. Just call in.
