Long Nights Short Mornings Movie Quotes

Sarah So... who you fuckin?
James Come on, I don't kiss and tell.
Sarah But, do you fuck and tell?
James Or that.
Anna [Showing off her party gown] What do you think?
James I prefer the mustache.
James I don't get you man.
Anna Who says you're supposed to?
Anna We don't even know each other.
James Why do you invite me here?
Anna I don't know. I thought you might be interesting.
James I'm not?
Anna Not to me. I know you too well.
James I did love you.
Lorraine I loved you too.
James You're making a mistake.
Lily It's mine to make.
Sarah Anyways, it's just a dick.
Rapunzel You'll still cum on my face though, right?
James Yeah. Yeah, sure.
Rapunzel Because you didn't last time and I had to pour it out of the condom.
James I remember.
Rapunzel It's not as good.
[Last lines]
Rapunzel My friend Molly is coming over. I told her all about you. She wants to meet your cock.
Anna Thought you were a gentleman. Guess I was wrong.
James What would a gentleman do? I'm unpracticed.
Anna Find out what she likes and bring it to her. I like bourbon, for example.
James Where would I bring it?
Anna Not that clever either, huh?
