Kinoafisha
Films
Long Nights Short Mornings
Long Nights Short Mornings Movie Quotes
Long Nights Short Mornings Movie Quotes
Quotes
Sarah
So... who you fuckin?
James
Come on, I don't kiss and tell.
Sarah
But, do you fuck and tell?
James
Or that.
Anna
[Showing off her party gown]
What do you think?
James
I prefer the mustache.
James
I don't get you man.
Anna
Who says you're supposed to?
Anna
We don't even know each other.
James
Why do you invite me here?
Anna
I don't know. I thought you might be interesting.
James
I'm not?
Anna
Not to me. I know you too well.
James
I did love you.
Lorraine
I loved you too.
James
You're making a mistake.
Lily
It's mine to make.
Sarah
Anyways, it's just a dick.
Rapunzel
You'll still cum on my face though, right?
James
Yeah. Yeah, sure.
Rapunzel
Because you didn't last time and I had to pour it out of the condom.
James
I remember.
Rapunzel
It's not as good.
[Last lines]
Rapunzel
My friend Molly is coming over. I told her all about you. She wants to meet your cock.
Anna
Thought you were a gentleman. Guess I was wrong.
James
What would a gentleman do? I'm unpracticed.
Anna
Find out what she likes and bring it to her. I like bourbon, for example.
James
Where would I bring it?
Anna
Not that clever either, huh?
