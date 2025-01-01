Menu
Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas Movie Quotes

Matt Harrison [voice over] Hello, my sweet Nicholas, it's Daddy. I have to write this. I can't think of anything now, except that I have to talk to you. But this is so hard, little boy. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I let her leave, I didn't stop her. I didn't even go to her, I didn't even kiss her goodbye, Nicky. Because, you see, my sweet boy, Mommy had a heart attack on the way into town. Her car went through the guardrail at the cove. The doctor said she died before the crash, that she didn't feel any pain. I want to believe him. I wind up your music box and it begins to play. I reach into your crib and touch your sweet cheek. I reach into your crib and place an index finger into each of your little hands and watch you squeeze. You're very strong. But you're not in your crib, are you? Because you went with Mommy that day. She strapped you into your carseat and drove you to town. She wanted you to be the first to see your photographs.
Kate Wilkinson [to Matt's voicemail, about the Diary] I just...
[clears throat]
Kate Wilkinson I just wanted to say... I'm reading it.
