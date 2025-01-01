Menu
Kinoafisha Films Paris Belongs to Us Paris Belongs to Us Movie Quotes

Paris Belongs to Us Movie Quotes

Terry Yordan It's easy to encompass everything in one idea. His idleness. His cowardice.
Philip Kaufman What do you talk about?
Anne Goupil About everything and nothing. We don't always agree, but that's natural.
Laurence Are you mad at Gérard? You are, don't deny it. I went through it too - being indispensable, then treated as a prop.
Philip Kaufman You've made the rounds.
Anne Goupil What do you mean?
Philip Kaufman Don't act surprised. I don't believe in coincidences.
Bernard You're the guilty ones, with bloodstained hands.
Philip Kaufman You go too far.
Bernard Too far? Too far?
Philip Kaufman What about Mayakovsky? He wasn't Spanish, but he killed himself.
Bernard Mayaskovsky who?
Blonde à la party Mayakovsky, wowsky!
[laughs]
Anne Goupil [reading aloud from Shakespeare's The Tempest] Full fathom five thy father lies / Of his bones are coral made / Those are pearls that were his eyes / Nothing of him that doth fade / But doth suffer a sea-change / Into something rich and strange
Bernard You drink too much, but that's not what I want to tell you. You must understand our problems. You're not in Greenwich Village now. I'm speaking as a friend, a comrade. I think a change of scenery would help. It may be that we're bad for you.
Philip Kaufman Where will I sleep?
Bernard You don't have to go tonight. I'm not throwing you out, a man of your caliber, but try to understand. I can't keep you here forever. What will people say?
Philip Kaufman Understood. I"ll go and pack my toothbrush.
Jean-Marc It's got nothing on Shakespeare.
Anne Goupil Oh, we'll talk about Shakespeare after my exams.
Anne Goupil Am I going mad or is it the world?
Pierre Goupil Both, kid. Both.
Juan's Sister Everything's threatened - the world. Everything! Everything! And nothing can be done.
Jean-Marc Do you know 'Pericles'?
Anne Goupil Yes.
Jean-Marc What do you think?
Anne Goupil It's very good.
Jean-Marc Really?
Anne Goupil Yes.
Jean-Marc Some good scenes, but it's hit-and-miss. It's wasn't Shakespeare's work. Anyway it'll be a flop.
Bernard Juan's suicide is your doing - all your bitterness, your despair. How could a good man live surrounded by nihilists like you? You still won't shake it off, though it's been going on for 20 years.
Pierre Goupil They have their ideas, I have mine.
Anne Goupil And I'm the girl with no opinions.
Anne Goupil Why don't you do something?
Philip Kaufman Damocles' friend warned him of the sword, but his reaction made it fall.
Anne Goupil Another riddle?
Philip Kaufman Yes.
Ida Philip will be there.
Pierre Goupil Philip's coming?
Ida He's been staying at Bernard's.
Anne Goupil Who is Philip?
Pierre Goupil Kaufman.
Ida Philip Kaufman!
Pierre Goupil Famous journalist, Pulitzer Prize. Written a couple of novels. Thrown out of the U.S. You've heard of McCarthy?
Anne Goupil Isn't he dead?
Pierre Goupil Maybe, but I wasn't invited to the funeral.
Anne Goupil Always the skeptic.
Jean-Marc It's one of those things where you work for art without being paid.
Gerard Lenz I think he was wrong with the knife. I'd rather slash my wrists. I did it once.
Terry Yordan It always fails. That's why you chose it.
Gerard Lenz It fails until it succeeds. It calls for perseverance.
Gerard Lenz It's a scene on a a beach. You must make us feel that when you speak. Speak against the wind, the sound of the sea, the gulls. Go ahead.
Gerard Lenz I think this project is crazy. The odds are that we'll have a flop.
Jean-Marc Maybe not.
Jean-Marc When shall we meet?
Anne Goupil One fine day.
Jean-Marc Like today.
Anne Goupil Tomorrow or next year.
Anne Goupil You're wrong.
Philip Kaufman No, it figures. I'm right, as usual.
Anne Goupil If you insist.
Anne Goupil Why have you talked to me?
Philip Kaufman Why? Never seek to know why. Beware of Terry. Beware of me. Forget all I've said, if you can. If not, forgive me.
Philip Kaufman Don't try to understand. Some secrets few men can bear. Juan couldn't. I fear Gérard can't. Gérard's threatened. He doesn't know it, but I don't give him two months.
Anne Goupil That's not true.
Philip Kaufman All right, it's not true then.
Blonde à la party But Juan had so many ideas, and his art. He was one of us, our musician, a new García Lorca.
Pierre Goupil [to Anne] If Lorca played guitar.
Philip Kaufman I want to tell you that the world isn't what it seems. No, listen to me. Some people have guessed what I'm going to say, but I *know* it. It's the whole world that's threatened yet doesn't know it. It's all nothing but appearances. Those we think powerful are puppets. The real masters rule in secret.
Anne Goupil Who are they?
Philip Kaufman They have no names. I speak in riddles, but some things can only be told in riddles.
Gerard Lenz I think you know more than you say.
Terry Yordan So?
Gerard Lenz That's why I like you.
Gerard Lenz I know you know.
Terry Yordan You don't know what I know.
Anne Goupil What if I told you you were in danger?
Gerard Lenz In danger?
Anne Goupil ...Because of Terry.
Gerard Lenz It's jealousy. Hear that, Terry?
Terry Yordan Yes.
Gerard Lenz Doesn't it make you laugh?
Terry Yordan No, I may be a dangerous girl.
Gerard Lenz I always liked femme fatales.
Gerard Lenz Do you know 'Pericles'?
Anne Goupil Yes.
Gerard Lenz What do you think?
Anne Goupil Is this a test?
Gerard Lenz No, I'd like your opinion.
Anne Goupil Okay. It's rather disconnected.
Gerard Lenz Right. And?
Anne Goupil But that doesn't matter.
Gerard Lenz Why not?
Anne Goupil Because it's on another level. Is that the right answer?
Gerard Lenz A plus.
[Anne laughs]
Gerard Lenz Everyone says I'm crazy, even Terry, but the reason I want to stage it is because it's "unplayable." But I don't care. It's shreds and patches, yet it hangs together overall. Pericles may traverse kingdoms, the heroes are dispersed, yet they can't escape. They're all reunited in Act V. I want to show that. Do you think I'm crazy?
Anne Goupil No. Not at all.
Gerard Lenz Thanks. But we must try to make people understand it. It shows a chaotic but not absurd world, rather like our own, flying off in all directions, but with a purpose. Only we don't know what. Am I boring you?
Anne Goupil No. I agree. The world is less absurd than it seems.
Gerard Lenz I called Terry. She's cut herself off. She won't see anyone. She talked in riddles: "I am unworthy of you, you are unworthy of me."
Anne Goupil He left. Perhaps I was wrong. It was my pride. His too. I'm no saint.
Gerard Lenz "I have no alternative but to cast myself into the sea."
Anne Goupil Moliere, 'George Dandin', Act 3, Scene...
Gerard Lenz Scene 15.
Gerard Lenz I feel I'm lost at the end of the Earth. You're the last human face on the horizon. I have this curious dizziness. Things seem to whirl about me faster and faster.
Terry Yordan Nightmares are alibis.
[last lines]
Anne Goupil What will you do now?
Jean-Val - L'assistant de Gérard Continue. We must. Stage 'Pericles.' Are you with us?
Anne Goupil What for?
Jean-Val - L'assistant de Gérard Is this wind westerly?
Terry Yordan Evil has more than one face.
Laurence You're wasting your time with Terry. She'll never tell you anything.
Anne Goupil I know.
Laurence Terry acts mysterious. That's how she keeps Gérard.
Terry Yordan It's all your fault. You sought the sublime. Poor fool.
Gerard Lenz You're all in exile. Do you feel at home? Doesn't this corruption disgust you? The time draws nigh. I don't want to stay to the end.
Jean-Val - L'assistant de Gérard One must always take one's bow.
Gerard Lenz To boos? No, thanks. I'd rather slip out before the tomatoes.
Theater actor Rotten ones.
Gerard Lenz And what are your thoughts?
Jean-Val - L'assistant de Gérard The usual: comfort, good whiskey.
Theater actor Beautiful girls.
Jean-Val - L'assistant de Gérard Obviously. Well, what more do you want?
Connaissance de Juan au café Was this Juan talented?
Anne Goupil So they say.
Connaissance de Juan au café He didn't look it. More like the cursed type. the kind who use their genius to get by. His job lay in sitting for hours without saying a word. He'd watch passersby, especially girls. If he didn't like someone, he'd hit him. Once he got two weeks for hitting a man he said was a fascist spy.
Connaissance de Juan au café That's all I know and that's all I want to know.
Monsieur Boileau Audition all dwarfs in Paris. Nothing below a meter. I know you might not find them. We could use kids with beards.
Anne Goupil I can't wait. I give up.
Tania Fedin Patience is difficult. Yes, child, waiting is difficult.
Tania Fedin I don't know why, but I know.
De Georges I knew Juan well - a specimen of a vanishing race - rabid individualists who want everything to be destroyed. And who destroy themselves first. A sort of biological inevitability.
Tania Fedin If the body is upright, so is the soul.
De Georges How's Gérard getting along?
Anne Goupil Not too well.
De Georges I admire the naïveté and enthusiasm of youth. Perhaps it will all work out.
Pierre Goupil I'm a realist. I have no illusions. There are no heroes and no saints.
Gerard Lenz Why stand like a post? Poetry is movement, moving forward. I want you to seem to be surging forward. Try again.
Philip Kaufman There's only one solution: don't think. I cling to people I meet: you, anyone. I look at them: they exist. They're still alive and free, their feet on the ground. If they can see me too, it means I'm still here, that they think of me as one of them.
Anne Goupil That's egotistical.
Philip Kaufman Perhaps. I don't give a damn.
Gerard Lenz You're an actor. Don't imagine things. You've got the whole stage. Use it. Or you will have. You are addressing the audience directly. Go ahead.
Philip Kaufman Do you still want the truth? The truth is that it's not important.
Philip Kaufman Plays work or they don't work. They're pastimes for intellectuals. Open your eyes. Look around. Everywhere. Even in this hotel. Have you noticed the people who live in this hotel? They work more than any little actor.
Gerard Lenz What do you envisage?
Jean-Val - L'assistant de Gérard Towers, ramparts, severed heads.
Gerard Lenz Why?
Jean-Val - L'assistant de Gérard To give the audience the illusion.
Gerard Lenz But theater is not illusion, it's reality.
Jean-Val - L'assistant de Gérard How about your thoughts?
Gerard Lenz I was thinking about Philip, for a change. How it felt to be exiled. It's very stupid. I feel more and more like an exile myself.
Pierre Goupil What were you doing around here?
Anne Goupil Out for a walk?
Pierre Goupil With that floozy? Give me her address.
Tania Fedin Who sent you The lamb or the dragon?
Tania Fedin We die because we are life. All must perish.
Tania Fedin Afraid? I know how it is. Courage drains from us, like water from a hand.
Tania Fedin Do you know the tale of the warlord? He had a very dear friend. But all warlords come to distrust their friends. Friends are our mirror image. Sending him back to enemy territory, he had him parachuted over the sea. Then he declared him a martyr.
Tania Fedin Nothing can be done. Await a sign. Await his return. Be patient.
Tania Fedin We must prepare. The hour approaches. We must temper our souls with fire.
[lights a cigarette]
Tania Fedin God will spew forth the tepid. Are you ready? The star Absinthe approaches Earth. The waters are poisoned. Children drink a deadly milk. Do you read the papers? A man in London died yesterday with the stigmata of Hiroshima on his body. The end is very near. Very near. Be not afraid, do not tremble.
Gerard Lenz Do you love me?
Anne Goupil Goethe said: "If I love you, is that your affair?"
Gerard Lenz To hell with Goethe. Answer me.
Anne Goupil Why have you given up?
Gerard Lenz I'd had enough. Once you start making concessions, you can't stop.
Pierre Goupil Things will work out. Stay with us. Come and see some silent films at a friend's. That will cheer you up. Why the sad face? Give us a smile.
