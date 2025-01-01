Terry YordanIt's easy to encompass everything in one idea. His idleness. His cowardice.
Philip KaufmanWhat do you talk about?
Anne GoupilAbout everything and nothing. We don't always agree, but that's natural.
LaurenceAre you mad at Gérard? You are, don't deny it. I went through it too - being indispensable, then treated as a prop.
Philip KaufmanYou've made the rounds.
Anne GoupilWhat do you mean?
Philip KaufmanDon't act surprised. I don't believe in coincidences.
BernardYou're the guilty ones, with bloodstained hands.
Philip KaufmanYou go too far.
BernardToo far? Too far?
Philip KaufmanWhat about Mayakovsky? He wasn't Spanish, but he killed himself.
BernardMayaskovsky who?
Blonde à la partyMayakovsky, wowsky!
[laughs]
Anne Goupil[reading aloud from Shakespeare's The Tempest]Full fathom five thy father lies / Of his bones are coral made / Those are pearls that were his eyes / Nothing of him that doth fade / But doth suffer a sea-change / Into something rich and strange
BernardYou drink too much, but that's not what I want to tell you. You must understand our problems. You're not in Greenwich Village now. I'm speaking as a friend, a comrade. I think a change of scenery would help. It may be that we're bad for you.
Philip KaufmanWhere will I sleep?
BernardYou don't have to go tonight. I'm not throwing you out, a man of your caliber, but try to understand. I can't keep you here forever. What will people say?
Philip KaufmanUnderstood. I"ll go and pack my toothbrush.
Jean-MarcSome good scenes, but it's hit-and-miss. It's wasn't Shakespeare's work. Anyway it'll be a flop.
BernardJuan's suicide is your doing - all your bitterness, your despair. How could a good man live surrounded by nihilists like you? You still won't shake it off, though it's been going on for 20 years.
Pierre GoupilThey have their ideas, I have mine.
Anne GoupilAnd I'm the girl with no opinions.
Anne GoupilWhy don't you do something?
Philip KaufmanDamocles' friend warned him of the sword, but his reaction made it fall.
Anne GoupilAnother riddle?
Philip KaufmanYes.
IdaPhilip will be there.
Pierre GoupilPhilip's coming?
IdaHe's been staying at Bernard's.
Anne GoupilWho is Philip?
Pierre GoupilKaufman.
IdaPhilip Kaufman!
Pierre GoupilFamous journalist, Pulitzer Prize. Written a couple of novels. Thrown out of the U.S. You've heard of McCarthy?
Anne GoupilIsn't he dead?
Pierre GoupilMaybe, but I wasn't invited to the funeral.
Anne GoupilAlways the skeptic.
Jean-MarcIt's one of those things where you work for art without being paid.
Gerard LenzI think he was wrong with the knife. I'd rather slash my wrists. I did it once.
Terry YordanIt always fails. That's why you chose it.
Gerard LenzIt fails until it succeeds. It calls for perseverance.
Gerard LenzIt's a scene on a a beach. You must make us feel that when you speak. Speak against the wind, the sound of the sea, the gulls. Go ahead.
Gerard LenzI think this project is crazy. The odds are that we'll have a flop.
Philip KaufmanNo, it figures. I'm right, as usual.
Anne GoupilIf you insist.
Anne GoupilWhy have you talked to me?
Philip KaufmanWhy? Never seek to know why. Beware of Terry. Beware of me. Forget all I've said, if you can. If not, forgive me.
Philip KaufmanDon't try to understand. Some secrets few men can bear. Juan couldn't. I fear Gérard can't. Gérard's threatened. He doesn't know it, but I don't give him two months.
Anne GoupilThat's not true.
Philip KaufmanAll right, it's not true then.
Blonde à la partyBut Juan had so many ideas, and his art. He was one of us, our musician, a new García Lorca.
Pierre Goupil[to Anne] If Lorca played guitar.
Philip KaufmanI want to tell you that the world isn't what it seems. No, listen to me. Some people have guessed what I'm going to say, but I *know* it. It's the whole world that's threatened yet doesn't know it. It's all nothing but appearances. Those we think powerful are puppets. The real masters rule in secret.
Anne GoupilWho are they?
Philip KaufmanThey have no names. I speak in riddles, but some things can only be told in riddles.
Gerard LenzEveryone says I'm crazy, even Terry, but the reason I want to stage it is because it's "unplayable." But I don't care. It's shreds and patches, yet it hangs together overall. Pericles may traverse kingdoms, the heroes are dispersed, yet they can't escape. They're all reunited in Act V. I want to show that. Do you think I'm crazy?
Anne GoupilNo. Not at all.
Gerard LenzThanks. But we must try to make people understand it. It shows a chaotic but not absurd world, rather like our own, flying off in all directions, but with a purpose. Only we don't know what. Am I boring you?
Anne GoupilNo. I agree. The world is less absurd than it seems.
Gerard LenzI called Terry. She's cut herself off. She won't see anyone. She talked in riddles: "I am unworthy of you, you are unworthy of me."
Anne GoupilHe left. Perhaps I was wrong. It was my pride. His too. I'm no saint.
Gerard Lenz"I have no alternative but to cast myself into the sea."
Anne GoupilMoliere, 'George Dandin', Act 3, Scene...
Jean-Val - L'assistant de GérardThe usual: comfort, good whiskey.
Theater actorBeautiful girls.
Jean-Val - L'assistant de GérardObviously. Well, what more do you want?
Connaissance de Juan au caféWas this Juan talented?
Anne GoupilSo they say.
Connaissance de Juan au caféHe didn't look it. More like the cursed type. the kind who use their genius to get by. His job lay in sitting for hours without saying a word. He'd watch passersby, especially girls. If he didn't like someone, he'd hit him. Once he got two weeks for hitting a man he said was a fascist spy.
Connaissance de Juan au caféThat's all I know and that's all I want to know.
Monsieur BoileauAudition all dwarfs in Paris. Nothing below a meter. I know you might not find them. We could use kids with beards.
Anne GoupilI can't wait. I give up.
Tania FedinPatience is difficult. Yes, child, waiting is difficult.
Tania FedinI don't know why, but I know.
De GeorgesI knew Juan well - a specimen of a vanishing race - rabid individualists who want everything to be destroyed. And who destroy themselves first. A sort of biological inevitability.
Tania FedinIf the body is upright, so is the soul.
De GeorgesHow's Gérard getting along?
Anne GoupilNot too well.
De GeorgesI admire the naïveté and enthusiasm of youth. Perhaps it will all work out.
Pierre GoupilI'm a realist. I have no illusions. There are no heroes and no saints.
Gerard LenzWhy stand like a post? Poetry is movement, moving forward. I want you to seem to be surging forward. Try again.
Philip KaufmanThere's only one solution: don't think. I cling to people I meet: you, anyone. I look at them: they exist. They're still alive and free, their feet on the ground. If they can see me too, it means I'm still here, that they think of me as one of them.
Anne GoupilThat's egotistical.
Philip KaufmanPerhaps. I don't give a damn.
Gerard LenzYou're an actor. Don't imagine things. You've got the whole stage. Use it. Or you will have. You are addressing the audience directly. Go ahead.
Philip KaufmanDo you still want the truth? The truth is that it's not important.
Philip KaufmanPlays work or they don't work. They're pastimes for intellectuals. Open your eyes. Look around. Everywhere. Even in this hotel. Have you noticed the people who live in this hotel? They work more than any little actor.
Jean-Val - L'assistant de GérardHow about your thoughts?
Gerard LenzI was thinking about Philip, for a change. How it felt to be exiled. It's very stupid. I feel more and more like an exile myself.
Pierre GoupilWhat were you doing around here?
Anne GoupilOut for a walk?
Pierre GoupilWith that floozy? Give me her address.
Tania FedinWho sent you The lamb or the dragon?
Tania FedinWe die because we are life. All must perish.
Tania FedinAfraid? I know how it is. Courage drains from us, like water from a hand.
Tania FedinDo you know the tale of the warlord? He had a very dear friend. But all warlords come to distrust their friends. Friends are our mirror image. Sending him back to enemy territory, he had him parachuted over the sea. Then he declared him a martyr.
Tania FedinNothing can be done. Await a sign. Await his return. Be patient.
Tania FedinWe must prepare. The hour approaches. We must temper our souls with fire.
[lights a cigarette]
Tania FedinGod will spew forth the tepid. Are you ready? The star Absinthe approaches Earth. The waters are poisoned. Children drink a deadly milk. Do you read the papers? A man in London died yesterday with the stigmata of Hiroshima on his body. The end is very near. Very near. Be not afraid, do not tremble.