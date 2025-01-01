Menu
Top Hat Movie Quotes

Top Hat Movie Quotes

Jerry Travers In dealing with a girl or horse, one just lets nature take its course.
Jerry Travers All is fair in love and war, and this is revolution!
Dale Tremont Madge, have you any objections if I scare your husband so that he'll never look at another woman?
Madge Hardwick Dale, no husband is ever too scared to look.
[talking about the horse]
Dale Treemont Who was his dam?
Jerry Travers I beg your pardon, Miss.
Dale Treemont I said, who was his dam?
Jerry Travers Oh, I don't know miss, he didn't give a...
[Dale slams hatch, sound synchronized with Jerry mouthing the word "dam"]
Jerry Travers Are you afraid of thunder?
Dale Tremont Oh, no. It's just the noise.
Jerry Travers You know what thunder is, don't you?
Dale Tremont Of course. It's something about the air.
Jerry Travers No, no. When a clumsy cloud from here meets a fluffy little cloud from there, he billows towards her. She scurries away and he scuds right up to her. She cries a little and there you have you showers. He comforts her. They spark. That's the lightning. They kiss. Thunder.
Madge Hardwick My dear, when you're as old as I am, you take your men as you find them - if you can find them.
Horace Hardwick Mr. Travers is in trouble. He has practically put his foot right into a hornets' nest.
Bates But hornets' nests grow on trees, sir.
Horace Hardwick Never mind that. We have got to do something.
Bates What about rubbing it with butter, sir?
Horace Hardwick You blasted fool, you can't rub a girl with butter!
Bates My sister got into a hornets' nest and we rubbed HER with butter, sir!
Horace Hardwick That's the wrong treatment, you should've used mud - Never mind that!
Horace Hardwick You mean to sit there and tell me that that girl slapped your face in front of all those people for nothing?
Jerry Travers Well, what would you have done? Sold tickets?
Dale Tremont What is this strange power you have over horses?
Jerry Travers [thinks] Horsepower.
[He is reading a telegram]
Alberto Beddini 'Come ahead. stop. Stop being a sap. stop. You can even bring Alberto. stop. My husband is stopping at your hotel. stop. when do you start. stop.' I cannot understand who wrote this.
Dale Tremont Sounds like Gertrude Stein.
Jerry Travers May I rescue you?
Dale Tremont No, thank you. I prefer being in distress.
Alberto Beddini As Mrs. Adam, what would you wear?
Dale Tremont Fig leaves!
Dale Tremont I still feel a little guilty, being here with you while Alberto is out looking for us.
Jerry Travers Come on! Let's eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow we have to face him.
Alberto Beddini Never again will I allow WOMEN to wear my dresses!
Dale Tremont How could I have ever fallen in love with a man like you!
[Dale slaps Jerry, then storms off]
Jerry Travers She loves me.
Madge Hardwick You know, as long as you remain a spinster you'll remain a target for every philandering male. You should really get a husband to call your own.
Dale Tremont I dropped up from the room below where I've been trying to get some sleep!
Jerry Travers Oh, I'm sorry! I didn't realize I was disturbing you. You see, every once in a while I suddenly find myself... dancing.
Dale Tremont Oh, I suppose it's some kind of an affliction.
Horace Hardwick What kind of plane?
Jerry Travers One with wings!
Alberto Beddini You are in this plot. You are cahooting with him!
Bates [to Jerry] Allow us to introduce ourselves, sir. We are Bates.
Bates Sic transit gloria mundi. "Thus passes the glory of the world."
Jerry Travers I think I feel an attack coming on. There's only one thing that can stop me.
Dale Tremont Why, you must tell me what it is!
Jerry Travers My nurses always put their arms around me.
Horace Hardwick You know how wives are.
Jerry Travers No I don't. How are they?
Alberto Beddini I promised my dresses that I would take them to Venice and that you would be in them!
Jerry Travers [realising why Dale has been behaving so peculiarly] She's been mistaking me for you this whole time.
Madge Hardwick Well, no wonder she said he was interesting.
Horace Hardwick Yes, no wonder... I resent that!
Jerry Travers [singing] Heaven, I'm in heaven. And the cares that hung around me through the week, seem to vanish like a gambler's lucky streak, when we're out together, dancing cheek to cheek.
Jerry Travers [singing] I'm steppin' out, my dear, to breathe an atmosphere that simply reeks with class. And I trust that you'll excuse my dust when I step on the gas. For I'll be there, puttin' down my top hat, mussin' up my white tie, dancin' in my tails.
Jerry Travers [singing] I'm puttin' on my top hat, tyin' up my white tie, brushin' off my tails.
Jerry Travers [singing] I'm dudin' up my shirt front, puttin' in the shirt studs, polishin' my nails.
Jerry Travers [singing] Heaven, I'm in heaven. And my heart beats so that I can hardly speak. And I seem to find the happiness I seek, when we're out together, dancing cheek to cheek.
Horace Hardwick I'm a victim of a designing woman myself. Her name is Violet. She's what the French call a passade.
Jerry Travers Oh, I see. Little ships that pass in the night.
Horace Hardwick I met her at the bird house at the zoo. She was a very pretty little thing. She seemed to be quite frightened.
Jerry Travers Of the Birds?
Horace Hardwick Yes. Yes. You see she lived a very sheltered life. It was the storks that particularly worried her.
[Storks being a euphemism for delivering babies]
Jerry Travers [singing] Dance with me! I want my arm about you. The charm about you will carry me through to heaven. I'm in heaven. And my heart beats so that I can hardly speak. And I seem to find the happiness I seek, when we're out together, dancing cheek to cheek.
Bates We are Bates.
Dale Tremont I hate men! I hate you! I hate all men!
Alberto Beddini Well, why not face the musicians now?
Horace Hardwick [emerges from hiding] There! You see? I was right! Of all the scheming, brazen creatures, trying to pretend she'd met you in Paris! Do you realize she's deliberately trying to trap you? Now, what are you going to do about it?
Jerry Travers [nonchalantly] Marry her.
Horace Hardwick [alarmed] Jerry! This is no time for you to be funny!
Jerry Travers All right then, you be funny. I'm going down and ask her to marry me right now.
Horace Hardwick [stammers] Wh-uh-Jerry! Please, wait! Now-now-now-now, before you make a complete fool of yourself, uh- promise me that you won't ask her, until I find out from Madge more about her past.
Jerry Travers All right, you find out all about her past, and I'll go down and plan her future.
Horace Hardwick Uh, remember, that's a promise!
Jerry Travers [leaving] All right, it's a promise!
Horace Hardwick [Jerry being questioned for the reason why he was slapped out of the blue by Dale in the lobby] You sure you didn't forget yourself with her in the park?
Jerry Travers Positive. If I ever forgot myself with that girl I'd remember it.
Jerry Travers [singing] Isn't this a lovely day to be caught in the rain? You were going on your way, now you've got to remain. Just as you were going, leaving me all at sea. The clouds broke, they broke, and, oh, what a break for me.
Jerry Travers [singing] Oh, I love to go out fishing, in a river or a creek. But I don't enjoy it half as much, as dancing cheek to cheek.
Jerry Travers [singing] I'm fancy free, and free for anything fancy.
Jerry Travers [singing] Let the rain pitter-patter. But it really doesn't matter if the skies are gray. Long as I can be with you, it's a lovely day.
Jerry Travers [singing] The weather is frightening. The thunder and lightning seem to be having their way. But as far as I'm concerned, it's a lovely day.
Jerry Travers [singing] Oh, I love to climb a mountain, and to reach the highest peak. But it doesn't thrill me half as much, as dancing cheek to cheek.
