Horace Hardwick Mr. Travers is in trouble. He has practically put his foot right into a hornets' nest.

Bates But hornets' nests grow on trees, sir.

Horace Hardwick Never mind that. We have got to do something.

Bates What about rubbing it with butter, sir?

Horace Hardwick You blasted fool, you can't rub a girl with butter!

Bates My sister got into a hornets' nest and we rubbed HER with butter, sir!