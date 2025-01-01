Jerry TraversNo, no. When a clumsy cloud from here meets a fluffy little cloud from there, he billows towards her. She scurries away and he scuds right up to her. She cries a little and there you have you showers. He comforts her. They spark. That's the lightning. They kiss. Thunder.
Madge HardwickMy dear, when you're as old as I am, you take your men as you find them - if you can find them.
Horace HardwickMr. Travers is in trouble. He has practically put his foot right into a hornets' nest.
BatesBut hornets' nests grow on trees, sir.
Horace HardwickNever mind that. We have got to do something.
BatesWhat about rubbing it with butter, sir?
Horace HardwickYou blasted fool, you can't rub a girl with butter!
BatesMy sister got into a hornets' nest and we rubbed HER with butter, sir!
Horace HardwickThat's the wrong treatment, you should've used mud - Never mind that!
Horace HardwickYou mean to sit there and tell me that that girl slapped your face in front of all those people for nothing?
Alberto BeddiniI promised my dresses that I would take them to Venice and that you would be in them!
Jerry Travers[realising why Dale has been behaving so peculiarly]She's been mistaking me for you this whole time.
Madge HardwickWell, no wonder she said he was interesting.
Horace HardwickYes, no wonder... I resent that!
Jerry Travers[singing]Heaven, I'm in heaven. And the cares that hung around me through the week, seem to vanish like a gambler's lucky streak, when we're out together, dancing cheek to cheek.
Jerry Travers[singing]I'm steppin' out, my dear, to breathe an atmosphere that simply reeks with class. And I trust that you'll excuse my dust when I step on the gas. For I'll be there, puttin' down my top hat, mussin' up my white tie, dancin' in my tails.
Jerry Travers[singing]I'm puttin' on my top hat, tyin' up my white tie, brushin' off my tails.
Jerry Travers[singing]I'm dudin' up my shirt front, puttin' in the shirt studs, polishin' my nails.
Jerry Travers[singing]Heaven, I'm in heaven. And my heart beats so that I can hardly speak. And I seem to find the happiness I seek, when we're out together, dancing cheek to cheek.
Horace HardwickI'm a victim of a designing woman myself. Her name is Violet. She's what the French call a passade.
Horace HardwickYes. Yes. You see she lived a very sheltered life. It was the storks that particularly worried her.
[Storks being a euphemism for delivering babies]
Jerry Travers[singing]Dance with me! I want my arm about you. The charm about you will carry me through to heaven. I'm in heaven. And my heart beats so that I can hardly speak. And I seem to find the happiness I seek, when we're out together, dancing cheek to cheek.
Alberto BeddiniWell, why not face the musicians now?
Horace Hardwick[emerges from hiding]There! You see? I was right! Of all the scheming, brazen creatures, trying to pretend she'd met you in Paris! Do you realize she's deliberately trying to trap you? Now, what are you going to do about it?
Horace Hardwick[alarmed]Jerry! This is no time for you to be funny!
Jerry TraversAll right then, you be funny. I'm going down and ask her to marry me right now.
Horace Hardwick[stammers]Wh-uh-Jerry! Please, wait! Now-now-now-now, before you make a complete fool of yourself, uh- promise me that you won't ask her, until I find out from Madge more about her past.
Jerry TraversAll right, you find out all about her past, and I'll go down and plan her future.
Horace Hardwick[Jerry being questioned for the reason why he was slapped out of the blue by Dale in the lobby]You sure you didn't forget yourself with her in the park?
Jerry TraversPositive. If I ever forgot myself with that girl I'd remember it.
Jerry Travers[singing]Isn't this a lovely day to be caught in the rain? You were going on your way, now you've got to remain. Just as you were going, leaving me all at sea. The clouds broke, they broke, and, oh, what a break for me.
Jerry Travers[singing]Oh, I love to go out fishing, in a river or a creek. But I don't enjoy it half as much, as dancing cheek to cheek.
Jerry Travers[singing]I'm fancy free, and free for anything fancy.
Jerry Travers[singing]Let the rain pitter-patter. But it really doesn't matter if the skies are gray. Long as I can be with you, it's a lovely day.
Jerry Travers[singing]The weather is frightening. The thunder and lightning seem to be having their way. But as far as I'm concerned, it's a lovely day.
Jerry Travers[singing]Oh, I love to climb a mountain, and to reach the highest peak. But it doesn't thrill me half as much, as dancing cheek to cheek.