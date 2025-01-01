Menu
Cooper If a lion eats someone and you lock it up and you say "Don't do that again!", and 10 years later you let it out, what happens?
Marshall [tosses a pair of handcuffs onto the table in front of a sex offender] Put these on... or I'll let her
[nods to Angie]
Marshall and her friends castrate you
Marshall 80% of sex offenders re-offend. 80%. Let them back out on to the street - 7 this last month released within 15 miles of this school. That's 5 out of 7 active predators. Unless you treat the underlying cause of their instinct to offend, hormones. When you do that, the re-offend rate drops to just 5%.
Cooper You can't think someone's going to commit a crime, regardless of any of the social factors. Because that is dangerously narrow-minded. It's like thinking all Muslims are terrorists.
Marshall I'm not talking about the color of a man's skin, I'm talking about the endless voice in a predator's head. That says do it, do it, do it.
[repeated line]
Simon I want me.
[last lines]
Simon Let him
[his twin]
Simon go or I'll stick this up her keeeeeyaaaaant
