Marshall 80% of sex offenders re-offend. 80%. Let them back out on to the street - 7 this last month released within 15 miles of this school. That's 5 out of 7 active predators. Unless you treat the underlying cause of their instinct to offend, hormones. When you do that, the re-offend rate drops to just 5%.

Cooper You can't think someone's going to commit a crime, regardless of any of the social factors. Because that is dangerously narrow-minded. It's like thinking all Muslims are terrorists.