Sasha [Sasha confesses to Nick about who he is] I'm undercover. F.B.I.

Nick But you passed the lie detector test.

Sasha That's nothing man. Anybody can do that.

Nick [with anger in his voice] All this time... y ou've been settin' up on me.

[aims his weapon at Sasha]

Nick I believed in you. I trusted you. Brought you into my family...

[shouts]

Nick I vouched for you! And you betrayed me?

Sasha It's not that simple.

Lester [places hand on Nick's shoulder] Don't do it.

[Nick disarms himself, unable to shoot Sasha]

Sasha [guilty expression on his face] Well, I'm sorry.

[Sasha walks away to take Lester to safety]

Nick I thought we was friends, Sasha.