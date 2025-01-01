Menu
[Last lines]
Philip Was she? Did she? Didn't she? Rachel, my torment.
Rachel She died on her wedding night.
Philip God, of what?
Rachel Of shock... I think.
[First lines]
Philip [voice over] Did she? Didn't she? Who was to blame?
Philip The only women allowed in the house were the dogs.
Louise Philip, inquiries were made. My father...
Philip What inquiries?
Louise In matters of the heart, it seems that Enrico Rainaldi is more Greek than he is Italian... He likes boys, Philip.
Philip I believe in nothing of what you've told me. I believe had I been here my cousin would still be alive. And I believe, whatever it cost him, in pain and suffering before he died, I will return with full measure upon a woman that caused it.
Rachel Now, who will join me in drinking this delicious port wine? Or, unless, of course, the men wish to retire to the next room while we smoke our pipes.
Philip [to Rachel] I would much rather you hit me than to hear you cry.
Rachel Or, I run out of money and am forced to give Italian lessons to the *bored* wives of the gentry.
Philip Oh, no-no. Only spinsters teach. Everybody knows that. And then only when no one will support them.
Rachel And what about widows?
Philip Widows? Ah, well, widows remarry as fast as they can. And if they can't do that, they just pawn their wedding rings.
Rachel Well, I think I would prefer to give Italian lessons.
Philip Yesterday, you seemed all down in the dumps.
Louise I'm amazed you noticed.
Philip We all did. I'm surprised the Pascoe girls didn't remark on it.
Louise Well, the Pascoe girls were probably far to busy remarking on something else.
Philip What?
Louise How easy it must be for a woman like your cousin Rachel to twist you around her little finger.
Philip What is it?
Rachel Tisane. It's Italian... tea infusions made from these herbs. Here, try. Try.
[Hands him the cup]
Philip [Takes a tentative sip from the cup] It's, em, disgusting.
Rachel [laughs] It's good for you. Good for the health.
Philip [under his breath] Unbelievable bitch.
Enrico Rainaldi Hm?
Philip I said how much I was looking forward to seeing her.
Louise Good luck - and try not to throttle her before dinner.
Philip What was she like, for God's sake?
Seecombe I can't say, Sir.
Philip My God, man, is she fat? Thin? Tall? Short? Does she have a wooden leg? A moustache? Has she got a wort on her nose?
Seecombe I don't know nothin' about that, Sir.
Rachel The butter's - melting. You better lick your fingers.
Rachel I'll open the window before I go to bed.
Philip Then, the rain will come in and spoil the new carpet.
Rachel How pernickety you are.
Philip I thought you lots worried about things like that.
Rachel You lots?
Philip Women.
Rachel Only when they have nothing else to worry about.
Philip You are a stickler for these things, aren't you, Mr. Couch?
Couch Well, that's my job, Master Ashley. To stickle.
Louise Look at it! The dust!
Philip She can dust it herself if it bothers her.
Louise And the smell! Has every dog in the county taken a shit in here?
Philip Possibly.
Philip There's only one thing I want. But, I won't ask for it.
Rachel Why not?
Philip Because, you'd slap my face.
Rachel Tell me.
Philip I know - I - I know now, what I lack.
Rachel Do you?
Philip Yes.
Rachel Are you sure?
Philip I'm sure.
Rachel [blows out the candle] Happy birthday.
Philip Where is she?
Kendall In the kitchen.
Philip Doing what?
Kendall Hard to tell.
Rachel I have known shame in my life. Terrible shame. But *this*, is the worst!
Rachel I wanted you to enjoy it, I wanted to thank you.
Philip For what?
Rachel For what? For everything! For being so kind to me. For the jewels. Or, did you - did you - did you think you had bought me?
Rachel Don't close the door. After last night, I cannot be alone with you.
Philip Please don't do this.
Rachel I don't feel safe with you.
Philip I beg you.
Rachel You are at the beginning of everything! A boy. How can I live with a boy - however lovely? Glorious puppy, wandering all around, miserable and wet nosed, looking for its mother. Drink. Drink.
Rachel Why shouldn't I have a life of my own? And make a life for myself? And do as I please!
Louise Poor Philip, are you being orphaned all over again?
Louise Look.
[reading a message hidden inside an envelop that Ambrose wrote and mailed to Philip]
Louise "She has done for me at last. Rachel, my torment. For God's sake, come quickly."
Philip Where is he?
Enrico Rainaldi Where is he? Surely, my dear fellow, you know. He is dead.
Enrico Rainaldi Your cousin Rachel, Mr. Ashley, is a woman of very strong - impulse - and passion! Very strong. Do you understand?
Philip You know perfectly well she drove him to his death.
Kendall We know nothing of the sort.
Louise What are you going to do with her?
Philip Confront her. Of course, she'll try and bluster her way out of it - with a faint.
Louise A swoon, theatrically.
Philip Have hysterics. Isn't that what one expects of Italians.
Louise Well, she's only half Italian.
Philip With all that macaroni, she'll probably be too fat to get up the stairs.
Philip I want justice, for Ambrose.
Rachel How would you define it? Our femininity? Mrs. Pascoe's and mine?
Philip God knows. All I know is I like looking at you; but, I don't like looking at Mrs. Pascoe.
Philip Everyone will be gawking at you.
Rachel Then I shall just gawk back.
Rachel All this was his passion. So, I made it my passion too.
Philip Where the devil are the dogs?
Seecombe I think they followed her upstairs.
Rachel Don't you see, if I had wanted your money, I would have asked you for it!
Philip Good night.
Rachel Good night.
Philip And I hope you'll sleep.
Rachel You too.
Philip And not be angry with me.
Rachel I wasn't angry with you, Phillip. Come here. Bend down.
[she gives him a kiss]
Rachel Now, go to bed like a good boy. Go. Go!
Rachel Why should women suffer in childbirth? Is it simply their destiny to do so?
Philip I never thought about it.
Rachel No. Of course, you haven't. You know nothing about women.
Kendall They were notorious. Both him and her - for unbridled extravagance and, apparently, limitless appetite. Do you understand? Do you?
Rachel Can't you let me be a person in my own right? A woman! Who's making her way in the world - as she wishes to!
Philip Rachel. Rachel.
Rachel What is it?
Philip I've got something for you.
Rachel I'm asleep.
