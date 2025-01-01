LouiseIn matters of the heart, it seems that Enrico Rainaldi is more Greek than he is Italian... He likes boys, Philip.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PhilipI believe in nothing of what you've told me. I believe had I been here my cousin would still be alive. And I believe, whatever it cost him, in pain and suffering before he died, I will return with full measure upon a woman that caused it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RachelNow, who will join me in drinking this delicious port wine? Or, unless, of course, the men wish to retire to the next room while we smoke our pipes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Philip[to Rachel]I would much rather you hit me than to hear you cry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RachelOr, I run out of money and am forced to give Italian lessons to the *bored* wives of the gentry.
PhilipOh, no-no. Only spinsters teach. Everybody knows that. And then only when no one will support them.