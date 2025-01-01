Menu
Films
A Day in the Country
A Day in the Country Movie Quotes
Henriette
Did you feel an immense tenderness for it all... for the grass, the water, the trees? A vague sort of yearning. It starts here, then it rises. It almost makes me want to cry.
Henriette
I wonder if those little creatures feel joy and sorrow like us.
Henri
Whores bore me, society girls are even worse, and the others are too dangerous.
Sylvia Bataille
Georges Arnoux
