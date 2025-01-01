Menu
Aftermath Movie Quotes

Roman Look at this photo. I would like for someone to say that they're sorry for killing my family.
Roman Maybe I should spend less time at the cemetery. The only thing is that Nadiya and Olena are there. They can't leave. So I go there and visit them, because... they can't go anywhere. They can't...
Jake You know, when I was a kid I had this little stuffed bear. His name was Ishmael.
Christina Ishmael?
Jake Yeah.
Christina That's a weird name for a bear.
Jake And when we took trips I always had to take him with me or I wouldn't be able to sleep. This went on 'til much, much later.
Christina How much later? 'Til you were 24? 'Til you met me?
Jake I don't know.
Christina You always say that you can't sleep without me.
Jake Yeah, that's true.
Christina I just don't know what to think.
Jake What?
Christina Is that all I am to you? Some lousy substitute for Ishmael?
Jake Hey, being Ishmael's substitute is a big honor. I'd do anything for Ishmael.
Christina Did you have sex with Ishmael?
Christina I'm late for work.
