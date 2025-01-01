Jake You know, when I was a kid I had this little stuffed bear. His name was Ishmael.

Christina That's a weird name for a bear.

Jake And when we took trips I always had to take him with me or I wouldn't be able to sleep. This went on 'til much, much later.

Christina How much later? 'Til you were 24? 'Til you met me?

Jake I don't know.

Christina You always say that you can't sleep without me.

Christina I just don't know what to think.

Christina Is that all I am to you? Some lousy substitute for Ishmael?

Jake Hey, being Ishmael's substitute is a big honor. I'd do anything for Ishmael.

Christina Did you have sex with Ishmael?