Kinoafisha
Films
Aftermath
Aftermath Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Roman
Look at this photo. I would like for someone to say that they're sorry for killing my family.
Roman
Maybe I should spend less time at the cemetery. The only thing is that Nadiya and Olena are there. They can't leave. So I go there and visit them, because... they can't go anywhere. They can't...
Jake
You know, when I was a kid I had this little stuffed bear. His name was Ishmael.
Christina
Ishmael?
Jake
Yeah.
Christina
That's a weird name for a bear.
Jake
And when we took trips I always had to take him with me or I wouldn't be able to sleep. This went on 'til much, much later.
Christina
How much later? 'Til you were 24? 'Til you met me?
Jake
I don't know.
Christina
You always say that you can't sleep without me.
Jake
Yeah, that's true.
Christina
I just don't know what to think.
Jake
What?
Christina
Is that all I am to you? Some lousy substitute for Ishmael?
Jake
Hey, being Ishmael's substitute is a big honor. I'd do anything for Ishmael.
Christina
Did you have sex with Ishmael?
Christina
I'm late for work.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Scoot McNairy
Maggie Grace
