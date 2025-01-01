Menu
Goosebumps: Horrorland Movie Quotes

Goosebumps: Horrorland Movie Quotes

Kathy [from trailer; sees headless horseman] Someone's going to win a costume contest!
[R.L. Stine see a red balloon, which is an obvious reference to the "IT" series]
R.L. Stine I knew it! I knew I came up with that first.
R.L. Stine Oh, gnomes!
[first lines]
Sarah Fear. Fear is something that everyone experiences. Fear is a feeling that we all know. For me, a fear that shaped my life was... God, that sucks. "Recount a time when you faced a fear, challenge or failure. How did it define you, or how did you overcome it?"
Sam Sonny, they're just gummy bears. They're so tiny and cute. What can they do? Hey, there, little guys.
Sonny Sam, you just ate half their family. I would not do that if I were you!
R.L. Stine That clever little dummy's writing his own ending. Not in my book, he's not.
R.L. Stine Oh, witches! Get away, witches!
R.L. Stine [R.L. Stine is talking to the Gnomes]
R.L. Stine Don't you dare! Stay! Ow! Son of a... Ah!
R.L. Stine Oh, my writing was so cliche back then.
R.L. Stine Oh no! Not Haunted Halloween!
