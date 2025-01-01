SarahFear. Fear is something that everyone experiences. Fear is a feeling that we all know. For me, a fear that shaped my life was... God, that sucks. "Recount a time when you faced a fear, challenge or failure. How did it define you, or how did you overcome it?"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SamSonny, they're just gummy bears. They're so tiny and cute. What can they do? Hey, there, little guys.
SonnySam, you just ate half their family. I would not do that if I were you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
R.L. StineThat clever little dummy's writing his own ending. Not in my book, he's not.