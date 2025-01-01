Menu
The Humanity Bureau Movie Quotes

Title Card After economic catastrophe and climate change came famine, the great migration, and the civil war.
Title Card Society collapsed. Manufacturing and industrial production of food and goods ceased. America built walls around itself and its cities.
Title Card The government gave sweeping powers to a single agency whose task was to assess and separate those citizens who were deemed a burden on the system.
Title Card The agency was know as... THE HUMANITY BUREAU.
Adam Westinghouse [in the pool] You should come in for a swim.
Agent Porter [nervously by the edge of the pool] Um... No, sir, I-I'll... I'm afraid I-I'll drown, sir.
Adam Westinghouse It's a very real possibility. This is a lost art, Porter. The trick is to hold your breath before you go under.
[dives under]
Noah Kross How Are You Doing Back There Champ?
Lucas Weller I'll Let You Know If My Hair Starts Falling Out
Adam Westinghouse It's all fun until someone loses an eye
Adam Westinghouse We are on the wrong side of history
[last lines]
Agent Porter What The Hell Is Going On?
[sees his been lead straight into an ambush]
Agent Porter Oh
[we see a doubled barreled shotgun aiming straight at him]
Agent Porter Shit
Noah Kross [on a post death video message] Be Afraid Be Extremely Afraid... Because You Could Be Next... Let The Revolution Begin
Noah Kross [on the death camps] There's not enough food and water to go around
[last lines]
Noah Kross [on a post death narration to his son] When i was younger I always looked forward to summer vacations
Lucas Weller Mom, why would they scare us like that?
Rachel Weller Because it's easier to build fear than build a wall.
[first lines]
Automated Voice [coming from his mobile device] You are reaching... Reaching... Reaching... Arrived. You have left the security perimeter of New America. Your safety is no longer guaranteed.
[flying drone escort turns back]
Noah Kross [dictating] Agent Noah Kross. Leaving security perimeter A57. Please record and confirm the following: I'm aware of the danger. I'm making this trip of my own free will and without coercion. I'm aware of all Humanity Bureau procedures including subsection 2355. Send all incoming messages to my voicemail. I will retrieve them... upon my safe return. End communication.
Lucas Weller [holding Adam's robotic eye] It Looks So Real
Lucas Weller Is My Hair Falling Out?
