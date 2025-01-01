Noah Kross[on a post death video message]Be Afraid Be Extremely Afraid... Because You Could Be Next... Let The Revolution Begin
Noah Kross[on the death camps]There's not enough food and water to go around
[last lines]
Noah Kross[on a post death narration to his son]When i was younger I always looked forward to summer vacations
Lucas WellerMom, why would they scare us like that?
Rachel WellerBecause it's easier to build fear than build a wall.
[first lines]
Automated Voice[coming from his mobile device] You are reaching... Reaching... Reaching... Arrived. You have left the security perimeter of New America. Your safety is no longer guaranteed.
[flying drone escort turns back]
Noah Kross[dictating] Agent Noah Kross. Leaving security perimeter A57. Please record and confirm the following: I'm aware of the danger. I'm making this trip of my own free will and without coercion. I'm aware of all Humanity Bureau procedures including subsection 2355. Send all incoming messages to my voicemail. I will retrieve them... upon my safe return. End communication.
Lucas Weller[holding Adam's robotic eye]It Looks So Real