[Father Jerry is returning the $10,000 Rocky has sent him 'anonymously' to help build the recreation center]

Rocky Sullivan Suppose the dough is hot? Nobody knows that but you and me.

Father Jerry That's just it.

Rocky Sullivan Oh, come on, don't be such an angel. You wanna get the center built, don't you? Well, go ahead - get it started.

Father Jerry Sure I wanna get it started; but I don't wanna get it started on rotten foundations.

Rocky Sullivan Aw, don't be a sucker!

Father Jerry All right, Rocky, supposin' I take the money... and I kid myself that it's a means to an end - well it isn't. It never will be. Inside the center my boys would be clean... and outside they'd be surrounded by the same rotten corruption and crime and criminals. Yes, yourself included. Criminals on all sides for my boys to look up to and revere... and respect and admire and imitate. What earthly good is it for me to teach that honesty is the best policy when all around they see that dishonesty is a better policy? That the hoodlum and the gangster is looked up to with the same respect as the successful businessman or the popular hero? You and the Fraziers and the Keefers and all the rest of those rotten politicians you've got in the palm of your hand. Yes, and you've got my boys, too. Whatever I teach them, you... you show me up. You show them the easiest way - the quickest way is with a racket or a gun.