Lucienne Pelletier dite LuluHow time flies! And we didn't even do anything, darling.
Maurice LegrandWhen I think we've never spent a night together. I'd love to spend a whole night with you, feel your warm, soft body next to mine all night long.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hector Langelard - un critique d'artIt's critics who make a painter's career.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
YvonneYou love your painter?
Lucienne Pelletier dite LuluI can't say I dislike it with Maurice. It's just nothing. I lay back and think of Dédé.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
André Jauguin dit DédéA word of advice, pal: Train them correctly right from the start. And for that you gotta know what you're doing. Especially since your dame's no spring chicken. Don't let her snow you with her diamonds and chauffeur.
Le juge d'instruction DesrumauxYou know, Mr. Legrand, liaisons like that are dangerous at our age and as a rule they end badly. It's best to just stay quietly at home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
André Jauguin dit DédéI pulled a few stunts, like all kids from good families. Happens in the best of circles. Sure, I accepted money from women, but they wanted me to have it. What would you have done?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Le juge d'instruction DesrumauxWhat about this white slave trade business?
André Jauguin dit DédéWhite slave trade? O-no-no-no-no! I gave advice to young girls who wished to travel and broaden their minds. That's right - broaden their minds. Better than being dairymaids or working in a factory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
OfficemateYou and Josephine Baker - don't make me laugh! It's like saying you met old Legrand out with a pretty girl!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucienne Pelletier dite LuluJust yesterday he said if he had money, he'd dress me up nice and I wouldn't look half bad.
André Jauguin dit DédéHe's setting Lulu up nice. The dumb broad was talking about dropping him for me - a pimp! I spelled it out for her. Said I'd see her more often, since he's hitched. And I can take her out in society once she's smartly dressed. How would I look going out with a dame who's in cheap cotton stockings and a dime-store hat? Not me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucienne Pelletier dite LuluIt's not disgusting like it was with old Marchal. He was the lusty type.
YvonneSo why did you do it with Marchal?
Lucienne Pelletier dite LuluI had to when Dédé was broke. So you like my little place? What would you. have done in my place?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
L'adjudant Alexis GodardIn September 1914, I was reported killed in action. But I was a POW in Germany under a dead pal's name. I'd taken his ID card.
[laughs]
L'adjudant Alexis GodardI swapped mine for his. To get away from my wife, not the army.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucienne Pelletier dite LuluAnd you could paint pictures yourself. You're as smart as old Legrand. Smarter even. I'd mix your colors and clean your brushes. It would be wonderful.
André Jauguin dit DédéWould you shut up?
[slaps Lulu]
André Jauguin dit DédéYou can be a real pain when you get started.
[slaps Lulu]
Lucienne Pelletier dite LuluAll right, darling. I won't say any more if it bothers you. Kiss me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucienne Pelletier dite LuluYou disgust me!
Maurice LegrandYou think I enjoyed it? If it hadn't been for your money, I'd have dumped you in a minute. Monsieur wants true love! To be loved for himself! What a laugh!
Lucienne Pelletier dite LuluYou slut! You're no woman. You're a bitch!