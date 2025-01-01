Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu Just yesterday he said if he had money, he'd dress me up nice and I wouldn't look half bad.

Maurice Legrand You look fine as you are.

Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu And he's so talented. He does a terrific imitation of Maurice Chevalier. But he has no connections, so I have to help him.

Maurice Legrand You help him?