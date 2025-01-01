Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films La Chienne La Chienne Movie Quotes

La Chienne Movie Quotes

Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu Men are such bores! It's always the same thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurice Legrand The illusion of love may survive the sight of a dingy bedroom, but inevitably one awakens.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu I live around here.
Maurice Legrand May I see you to your door?
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu No, I'd best say good-bye here. I live with my family and if neighbors see me with a gentlemen...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurice Legrand Half past midnight. I told Adèle I'd be back by midnight.
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu How time flies! And we didn't even do anything, darling.
Maurice Legrand When I think we've never spent a night together. I'd love to spend a whole night with you, feel your warm, soft body next to mine all night long.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hector Langelard - un critique d'art It's critics who make a painter's career.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yvonne You love your painter?
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu I can't say I dislike it with Maurice. It's just nothing. I lay back and think of Dédé.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
André Jauguin dit Dédé A word of advice, pal: Train them correctly right from the start. And for that you gotta know what you're doing. Especially since your dame's no spring chicken. Don't let her snow you with her diamonds and chauffeur.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurice Legrand Freedom! Lulu, life is beautiful!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
André Jauguin dit Dédé You think blubbering is gonna help? I'll give you something to blubber about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurice Legrand You lick the hand that feeds you *and* the hand that beats you!
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu If you knew how you bore me, you wouldn't waste your breath.
Maurice Legrand So your pimp beat you. He was right: It's the only way to treat you.
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu Maybe he did, but I love him.
Maurice Legrand You love him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Le juge d'instruction Desrumaux You know, Mr. Legrand, liaisons like that are dangerous at our age and as a rule they end badly. It's best to just stay quietly at home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
André Jauguin dit Dédé I pulled a few stunts, like all kids from good families. Happens in the best of circles. Sure, I accepted money from women, but they wanted me to have it. What would you have done?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Le juge d'instruction Desrumaux What about this white slave trade business?
André Jauguin dit Dédé White slave trade? O-no-no-no-no! I gave advice to young girls who wished to travel and broaden their minds. That's right - broaden their minds. Better than being dairymaids or working in a factory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officemate You and Josephine Baker - don't make me laugh! It's like saying you met old Legrand out with a pretty girl!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu Just yesterday he said if he had money, he'd dress me up nice and I wouldn't look half bad.
Maurice Legrand You look fine as you are.
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu And he's so talented. He does a terrific imitation of Maurice Chevalier. But he has no connections, so I have to help him.
Maurice Legrand You help him?
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu Yes, we've been together three years. That's like being married, isn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adèle Legrand My first husband would never have wasted his time fiddling around with painting!
Maurice Legrand Ah, yes. The sergeant.
Adèle Legrand That's right. The sergeant! A real man! A hero! A brave man who gave his life in 1914 for sluggards like you!
Maurice Legrand That wasn't my fault.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
André Jauguin dit Dédé He's setting Lulu up nice. The dumb broad was talking about dropping him for me - a pimp! I spelled it out for her. Said I'd see her more often, since he's hitched. And I can take her out in society once she's smartly dressed. How would I look going out with a dame who's in cheap cotton stockings and a dime-store hat? Not me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu It's not disgusting like it was with old Marchal. He was the lusty type.
Yvonne So why did you do it with Marchal?
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu I had to when Dédé was broke. So you like my little place? What would you. have done in my place?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
L'adjudant Alexis Godard In September 1914, I was reported killed in action. But I was a POW in Germany under a dead pal's name. I'd taken his ID card.
[laughs]
L'adjudant Alexis Godard I swapped mine for his. To get away from my wife, not the army.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu And you could paint pictures yourself. You're as smart as old Legrand. Smarter even. I'd mix your colors and clean your brushes. It would be wonderful.
André Jauguin dit Dédé Would you shut up?
[slaps Lulu]
André Jauguin dit Dédé You can be a real pain when you get started.
[slaps Lulu]
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu All right, darling. I won't say any more if it bothers you. Kiss me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu You disgust me!
Maurice Legrand You think I enjoyed it? If it hadn't been for your money, I'd have dumped you in a minute. Monsieur wants true love! To be loved for himself! What a laugh!
Lucienne Pelletier dite Lulu You slut! You're no woman. You're a bitch!
Maurice Legrand Talk away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Janie Marèse
Michel Simon
Michel Simon
Georges Flamant
Christian Argentin
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more