Dr. Judson UhlWhy is it always, always so costly for Man to move from the present to the future?
Dr. Judson UhlYou better tell them we're in a hurry and to roll up the red tape and put it into a drawer until this thing is over!
MondelloHe drives a truck with a house that follows him around like a goat.
Maj. Gen. A.D. McIntoshA trailer?
[opening narration]
NarratorGreat scientific advances are oftentimes sudden accomplished facts before most of us are even dimly aware of them. Breathtakingly unexpected, for example, was the searing flash that announced the atomic age. Equally unexpected was the next gigantic stride when Man moved out of his very orbit to a point more than 20 million miles to Earth.
Dr. Judson UhlI've had nightmares in my time, but I've never dreamed of anything like this.
Marisa LeonardoCaught me unprepared. I've been cooking over a hot creature all day.
[on the plan to capture the alien creature with a huge net]
Col. Robert CalderDoc, this is like a parachute. It's got to work the first time!
Maj. Gen. A.D. McIntoshWhat I have to say you will find incredible- but true. Colonel Calder here has just returned from an expedition to Venus.
ContinoTo Venice?
[Turning to Charra]
ContinoPerhaps you mean Venezia?
Col. Robert Calder[Impatiently]To Venus! The planet Venus!
ContinoFascinating. Horrible, but fascinating.
Col. Robert CalderGet that elephant out of there!
Col. Robert Calder[Seeing the Ymir for the first time]Incredible! The creature has to be taken alive!
Dr. Leonardo[as Ymir is regaining consciousness]Miserea cordia!
[first lines]
MondelloPepe! Is it your desire that the fishes, they swim away? Come on! Pull up on the net, here.
Marisa Leonardo[Speaking about the Ymir]I guess I frightened it as much as it frightened me.
Maj. Gen. A.D. McIntoshSome of you may also have heard the story of a monster now confined here in Rome Zoo. That beast is from Venus. It is an essential object of scientific study if man is to survive the atmosphere on Venus, poisonous to humans.
Marisa LeonardoColonel?
Col. Robert CalderYeah?
Marisa LeonardoI hate to intrude on your precious private thoughts but I'd like to change the bandage on your arm.
Col. Robert CalderOh.
Marisa LeonardoYou're worried about what happened today. About where the creature is tonight, aren't you?
Col. Robert CalderWe'll find him. We've got to.
Marisa LeonardoGuess I've been pretty inconsiderate and self-centered. You've got a lot on your mind.
Col. Robert CalderIf that's an apology I think it went in the wrong direction. All you've done is try to help. All I've done is snarl at you. I hope when this is all over, you'll let me try to make it up to you - over a table for two in a dark café.
Marisa LeonardoWith a candle burning on the table?
Col. Robert CalderAnd a bottle of wine.
Maj. Gen. A.D. McIntosh[to Pepe]I have to see a man about a horse... and a half a million lire.