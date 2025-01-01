Menu
Kinoafisha Films 20 Million Miles to Earth 20 Million Miles to Earth Movie Quotes

20 Million Miles to Earth Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Dr. Judson Uhl Why is it always, always so costly for Man to move from the present to the future?
Dr. Judson Uhl You better tell them we're in a hurry and to roll up the red tape and put it into a drawer until this thing is over!
Mondello He drives a truck with a house that follows him around like a goat.
Maj. Gen. A.D. McIntosh A trailer?
[opening narration]
Narrator Great scientific advances are oftentimes sudden accomplished facts before most of us are even dimly aware of them. Breathtakingly unexpected, for example, was the searing flash that announced the atomic age. Equally unexpected was the next gigantic stride when Man moved out of his very orbit to a point more than 20 million miles to Earth.
Dr. Judson Uhl I've had nightmares in my time, but I've never dreamed of anything like this.
Marisa Leonardo Caught me unprepared. I've been cooking over a hot creature all day.
[on the plan to capture the alien creature with a huge net]
Col. Robert Calder Doc, this is like a parachute. It's got to work the first time!
Maj. Gen. A.D. McIntosh What I have to say you will find incredible- but true. Colonel Calder here has just returned from an expedition to Venus.
Contino To Venice?
[Turning to Charra]
Contino Perhaps you mean Venezia?
Col. Robert Calder [Impatiently] To Venus! The planet Venus!
Contino Fascinating. Horrible, but fascinating.
Col. Robert Calder Get that elephant out of there!
Col. Robert Calder [Seeing the Ymir for the first time] Incredible! The creature has to be taken alive!
Dr. Leonardo [as Ymir is regaining consciousness] Miserea cordia!
[first lines]
Mondello Pepe! Is it your desire that the fishes, they swim away? Come on! Pull up on the net, here.
Marisa Leonardo [Speaking about the Ymir] I guess I frightened it as much as it frightened me.
Maj. Gen. A.D. McIntosh Some of you may also have heard the story of a monster now confined here in Rome Zoo. That beast is from Venus. It is an essential object of scientific study if man is to survive the atmosphere on Venus, poisonous to humans.
Marisa Leonardo Colonel?
Col. Robert Calder Yeah?
Marisa Leonardo I hate to intrude on your precious private thoughts but I'd like to change the bandage on your arm.
Col. Robert Calder Oh.
Marisa Leonardo You're worried about what happened today. About where the creature is tonight, aren't you?
Col. Robert Calder We'll find him. We've got to.
Marisa Leonardo Guess I've been pretty inconsiderate and self-centered. You've got a lot on your mind.
Col. Robert Calder If that's an apology I think it went in the wrong direction. All you've done is try to help. All I've done is snarl at you. I hope when this is all over, you'll let me try to make it up to you - over a table for two in a dark café.
Marisa Leonardo With a candle burning on the table?
Col. Robert Calder And a bottle of wine.
Maj. Gen. A.D. McIntosh [to Pepe] I have to see a man about a horse... and a half a million lire.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
John Zaremba
Don Orlando
Joan Taylor
William Hopper
Frank Puglia
