Kaiser Franz Joseph I'm to be engaged today.

Sissi How can one be engaged to someone he doesn't love?

Kaiser Franz Joseph It's not so uncommon in our class. For national interests, for dynastic reasons, for -

[turns around and looks at Sissi]

Kaiser Franz Joseph She must look like this. Have eyes like this. This mouth. This hair. She must be as beautiful as Miss.

Sissi But isn't your bride beautiful?