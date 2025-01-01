Menu
Duke Max in Bavaria Always remember, my child, if you're ever worried or upset, go through the woods with open eyes. And in every tree, in every shrub, in every creature, and every flower, the Almighty God will reveal Himself to you and give you solace and strength.
Kaiser Franz Joseph I don't know if being my wife means happiness. It's true, I'm the Emperor of Austria, the leader of a powerful country, but danger lurks everywhere. The rebels in Milan, the unrest in Hungary. I take my obligations very seriously, Sissi. I won't have a lot of time for my wife. Nevertheless, Sissi, I would be happy to have beside me a woman like you. Don't you remember what I told you today? Before I knew who you were? She must look like this. Must have these eyes. This mouth.
Sissi Please don't say another word or I'll forget my manners and run away.
Kaiser Franz Joseph But, Sissi.
Kaiser Franz Joseph What? Miss even brought a zither along?
Sissi Yes. Papa even took it all the way to Egypt up the Cheops Pyramid.
Kaiser Franz Joseph Papili has been to Egypt?
Sissi Suddenly something inside makes him get up and go. I think I'll be just like him one day.
Sissi Did you know that I'm so very happy to have a father like you?
Duke Max in Bavaria How happy I am to have you, I can't ever begin to describe.
Sissi I refuse to change my ways and live any differently than now! I want to be free without constraints.
Archduchess Sophie What kind of language is that?
Sissi The language my father taught me, who holds freedom and truth above all else.
Archduchess Sophie [to Sissi] I hear you ride several hours a day. I have nothing against riding because it's good for the figure.
Sissi If you're ever worried or upset in life, go through the woods like this with open eyes. And in every tree, in every shrub, in every flower, and in every creature, the almighty God will reveal himself to you and give you solace and strength.
Kaiser Franz Joseph Did Miss read that somewhere?
Sissi No, it's advice from my Papili.
Kaiser Franz Joseph Ah, Papili. He must be a wonderful man, that Papili.
Sissi Indeed, he is.
Kaiser Franz Joseph I'm to be engaged today.
Sissi How can one be engaged to someone he doesn't love?
Kaiser Franz Joseph It's not so uncommon in our class. For national interests, for dynastic reasons, for -
[turns around and looks at Sissi]
Kaiser Franz Joseph She must look like this. Have eyes like this. This mouth. This hair. She must be as beautiful as Miss.
Sissi But isn't your bride beautiful?
Kaiser Franz Joseph Yes, she is very beautiful. But Miss, Miss is much more beautiful. I think Miss has more heart too.
Sissi I wasn't sleeping. Just dreaming.
Duke Max in Bavaria Where's Sissi anyway?
Duchess Ludovika in Bayern She went for a ride.
Duke Max in Bavaria And Nene?
Duchess Ludovika in Bayern Nene never eats white sausages.
Drinking Friend of Duke Max [singing] This liver isn't from a pike, It's from rhinoceri, Enjoy this wine, And thanks be to the father of the bride
Drinking Friend of Duke Max Drinking Friend of Duke Max, Drunken Chorus: Enjoy this wine, And thanks be to the father of the bride
Duke Max in Bavaria This liver isn't from a pike, This liver's from a deer, I'm tired of wine, I'd like instead a frothy mug of beer
Duke Max in Bavaria Duke Max in Bavaria, Drinking Friend of Duke Max, Drunken Chorus: I'm tired of wine, I'd like instead a frothy mug of beer
