Duke Max in BavariaAlways remember, my child, if you're ever worried or upset, go through the woods with open eyes. And in every tree, in every shrub, in every creature, and every flower, the Almighty God will reveal Himself to you and give you solace and strength.
Kaiser Franz JosephI don't know if being my wife means happiness. It's true, I'm the Emperor of Austria, the leader of a powerful country, but danger lurks everywhere. The rebels in Milan, the unrest in Hungary. I take my obligations very seriously, Sissi. I won't have a lot of time for my wife. Nevertheless, Sissi, I would be happy to have beside me a woman like you. Don't you remember what I told you today? Before I knew who you were? She must look like this. Must have these eyes. This mouth.
SissiPlease don't say another word or I'll forget my manners and run away.
Kaiser Franz JosephBut, Sissi.
Kaiser Franz JosephWhat? Miss even brought a zither along?
SissiYes. Papa even took it all the way to Egypt up the Cheops Pyramid.
Kaiser Franz JosephPapili has been to Egypt?
SissiSuddenly something inside makes him get up and go. I think I'll be just like him one day.
SissiDid you know that I'm so very happy to have a father like you?
Duke Max in BavariaHow happy I am to have you, I can't ever begin to describe.
SissiI refuse to change my ways and live any differently than now! I want to be free without constraints.
Archduchess SophieWhat kind of language is that?
SissiThe language my father taught me, who holds freedom and truth above all else.
Archduchess Sophie[to Sissi]I hear you ride several hours a day. I have nothing against riding because it's good for the figure.
