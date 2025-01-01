[from trailer; Lloyd is in the kitchen with his mom watching Lord Garmadon on the TV]
LloydHey, Mom, um... could we talk about... Dad? So, when you guys got together, was Dad always an evil warlord?
KokoOkay, well, here it is. I got sucked up. He had so many plans; he was so ambitious. He said he wanted to conquer the world. I thought it was a figure of speech. But, if I had never met Garmadon, I would had never had you!
[from trailer; Garmadon and Sensei Wu fight; Garmadon lunges at Sensei Wu and kicks him in the face in midair; Garmadon runs at Sensei Wu on a bridge, but Sensei Wu blocks it with his staff as Garmadon's hands and the staff clash; Garmadon grabs Sensei Wu's pants and tugs them off]