Kinoafisha Films The LEGO Ninjago Movie The LEGO Ninjago Movie Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
Garmadon You ready for me to conquer Ninjago?
Lloyd Oh, I'll be waiting...
[whispers]
Lloyd Dad.
Garmadon Sorry, what was that last thing you said?
Lloyd What?
Garmadon That last part, I didn't catch it.
Lloyd Why, I didn't say anything, what do you mean? I said "I'll be waiting" and I stopped talking...
[takes off helmet]
Lloyd ... Dad.
Garmadon L-Lloyd?
Lloyd That's right, your son! And it's LLOYD!
Garmadon No. L-L-O-Y-D. I named you.
Lloyd You ruined my life!
Garmadon That's not true! I haven't even been a part of your life, how could I ruin it? I wasn't even there.
[from trailer; Lloyd awakens after falling as Garmadon looks concerned]
Garmadon L-loyd, are you okay?
Lloyd [panicking] Yeah, yeah, I think it's my arm! Is it, is it bad?
[turns his left side toward Garmadon to show him, though there is no arm; Garmadon jumps back in alarm]
Garmadon Whoa!
Lloyd Is it bad, I don't wanna look. On scale of one to ten, how bad is it?
Garmadon Oh, I'd say it's about a seven... point... arm ripped off.
General Omar We got a message from your brother, Garmadon. You want to hear it?
Sensei Wu Oh, yeah? What did he say?
General Omar [clears throat] He says you're a big stupid dumb dumb with a dumb face and a big butt and your butt stinks and you smell like a butt.
Sensei Wu That sounds like my brother.
[from trailer; to Lloyd]
Sensei Wu To understand your future, you must go back to your ninja-roots. Your dad... was a ninja, too.
[from trailer; Lloyd's phone rings and he answers it]
Lloyd Hello?
Garmadon Who is this?
Lloyd Lloyd Garmadon, your son.
Garmadon Hmm... I must have butt-dialed you.
Lloyd Ugh.
[from trailer; newly-weds are running through the streets as Garmadon attacks]
New Wife Citizen Run!
New Husband Citizen [stuck in a pothole] I'm stuck!
New Wife Citizen I know you want me to save myself, so, I'll go now.
[abandons him]
New Wife Citizen I promise I'll never forget you!
New Husband Citizen I didn't ask you to promise that! Come back!
[Garmadon's vehicle approaches him]
[from trailer]
Sensei Wu I've taken a sudden move to fourth the secret ninja force. Are you ready to risk your life for Ninjago?
Lloyd Yes, I'm on it!
[from trailer]
Nya It's okay, Lloyd. Nobody's parents are perfect.
Jay I mean, my mom is weird, and collects seashells. Your dad levels cities and attacks innocent people. So, they've all got their quirks, ya know.
[from trailer]
Garmadon [attacking the city] WHAT'S MY NAME?
Citizen Man Garmadon!
Citizen Mom Garmadon!
Baby Citizen Garmadon!
[from trailer]
Garmadon Lloyd, you hear that? We've awakened the unstoppable beast... Meowra.
[from trailer; everyone puts their hands together]
Cole Cole, Nya, Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Zane: Ninja-go!
Garmadon [to Sensei Wu] Now I'm gonna fight you!
[from trailer; Lloyd is in the kitchen with his mom watching Lord Garmadon on the TV]
Lloyd Hey, Mom, um... could we talk about... Dad? So, when you guys got together, was Dad always an evil warlord?
Koko Okay, well, here it is. I got sucked up. He had so many plans; he was so ambitious. He said he wanted to conquer the world. I thought it was a figure of speech. But, if I had never met Garmadon, I would had never had you!
Lloyd [sighs]
[from trailer]
Citizen Uh-oh. It's Garmadon!
[from trailer; Garmadon and Sensei Wu fight; Garmadon lunges at Sensei Wu and kicks him in the face in midair; Garmadon runs at Sensei Wu on a bridge, but Sensei Wu blocks it with his staff as Garmadon's hands and the staff clash; Garmadon grabs Sensei Wu's pants and tugs them off]
Sensei Wu Oh!
[from trailer]
Lloyd I haven't felt as good in a long time!
[from trailer; Lloyd sits down in a seat in a bus with a bundle of other kids]
Lloyd Hey...
[looks around and sees that the entire group of kids are all on the opposite side of him, clearly trying to get away and causing that side of the bus to lower and screech on the street as it drives]
Bus Kid [whispers to the others] His dad ruins everything.
Chen the Cheerleader Hey, everyone, look! It's Garma-dork and the dork squad!
Chen the Cheerleader [to Lloyd] You wanna hear our new cheer?
Cheerleaders [chanting] L, L, O-Y-D / His dad is bad and so is he / Boo, Lloyd! / Boo, Lloyd!
Chen the Cheerleader [to Lloyd, loudly] Boo, Lloyd!
Lloyd Great chant! I'll bet you got a number one hit on your hands.
[from trailer]
Citizen Garmadon!
[from trailer; Meowra the cat prowls the streets of Ninjago and pauses to look at a building]
Crowd of Citizens Aww!
[Meowra knocks the building over]
Crowd of Citizens AHHH!
[run everywhere]
[from trailer; Lloyd, Kai, Nya, Jay, Zane, and Cole are in class]
Lloyd Lloyd, Cole, Nya, Jay, Kai, Zane: Can I have a bathroom pass?
[run down to their lockers, get in them, and fall downward in them]
Zane Coast is clear.
[from trailer]
Nya It's okay, Lloyd, nobody's parents are perfect.
Lloyd Yeah, but I feel like there's more to Garmadon that I need to know.
[from trailer]
Lloyd [gearing up] All right, guys! Let's get Garmadon!
Zane Man, my Mom is on my case all the time. She's all...
[dialup internet noises]
[from trailer; as Garmadon attacks]
Citizen Woman Garmadon!
Citizen Man [spits out food] Garmadon!
Citizen Mom [holding her baby] Garmadon!
Baby Citizen [spits out milk] Garmadon!
[from trailer]
Sensei Wu [to all his students] A true ninja knows when to fight, and when to hide in the shadows.
[everyone hides behind bamboo trees and on the ground]
Cole Kaw-Kaw! Kaw-Kaw!
Sensei Wu Unbelievable.
[from trailer]
Sensei Wu Are you ready to risk your life for Ninjago?
Kai Kai, Jay, Zane, Lloyd, Nya, Koko: [together] Can I have a bathroom pass?
Ms. Laudita I think you mean, "May I." "May I have a bathroom pass?" You know what? Do whatever you want.
Sensei Wu You will be mired in the canyon of general unhappiness and if you still alive, you'll be crushed by the temple of fragile foundations!
[from trailer; Garmadon runs from Lloyd on his vehicle, without knowing it's him]
Garmadon You can't catch me, Green Ninja!
Lloyd Watch this!
[shoots an exploding laser from his dragon, which causes extreme damage]
Garmadon Where'd that come from?
Lloyd Hello... Dad.
[takes off his mask]
Garmadon L-loyd?
Lloyd That's right, and it's Lloyd, Dad!
[from trailer]
Garmadon L-loyd, you hear that? We've awakened the unstoppable beast... Meowra.
[Wu and Garmadon are fighting on a rope bridge over a wide river]
Garmadon Let go of my foot!
Sensei Wu Let go of my head!
Garmadon Let go of my foot so I can kick you in the head!
