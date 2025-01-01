Kurt Did you touch the thermostat, did you turn it up?

Don Well, of course, not... did somebody fiddle with the thermostat?

Kurt Yes, it's 85 degrees!

Don Do you have any idea how much even a few degrees can impact the gas bill?

Kurt Of course, I do, it's unthinkable!

Brad [Walks in] Dad, Kurt, what's going on in here? Why is it so hot?

Don Somebody fiddled with the thermostat!

Brad What? Who would do that?

Kurt [They hear a noise and look out in the hallway. Adrianna walks to the thermostat and starts to turn it up] What do you think you're doing?

Brad It's roasting in here!

Adrianna [Matter-of-factly] I like to sleep with my window open.

Kurt Hey, kid, are you allowed to touch the thermostat at your mom's house?

[Walks back to her bedroom]

Dusty [Joins the others in the hallway] What is going on?

Brad Adrianna, she turned up the thermostat!

Kurt Said she fiddles with the thermostat at your house any time she damn well pleases.

Don Dusty, is that true? Tell me that's not true!

[Dusty, speechless, just sighs]

Don Oh, criminy, Dusty. You might as well give her your wallet and your 401k while you're at it!

Kurt Brad, do you let the kids touch the thermostat at your house?