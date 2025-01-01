Menu
Daddy's Home 2 Movie Quotes

Megan I just shot a turkey and a man. Guess which one's dead.
Kurt Did you touch the thermostat, did you turn it up?
Don Well, of course, not... did somebody fiddle with the thermostat?
Kurt Yes, it's 85 degrees!
Don 85?
Kurt 85!
Don Do you have any idea how much even a few degrees can impact the gas bill?
Kurt Of course, I do, it's unthinkable!
Brad [Walks in] Dad, Kurt, what's going on in here? Why is it so hot?
Don Somebody fiddled with the thermostat!
Brad What? Who would do that?
Kurt [They hear a noise and look out in the hallway. Adrianna walks to the thermostat and starts to turn it up] What do you think you're doing?
Brad It's roasting in here!
Adrianna [Matter-of-factly] I like to sleep with my window open.
Kurt Hey, kid, are you allowed to touch the thermostat at your mom's house?
Adrianna Pfft, duh!
[Walks back to her bedroom]
Dusty [Joins the others in the hallway] What is going on?
Brad Adrianna, she turned up the thermostat!
Kurt Said she fiddles with the thermostat at your house any time she damn well pleases.
Don Dusty, is that true? Tell me that's not true!
[Dusty, speechless, just sighs]
Don Oh, criminy, Dusty. You might as well give her your wallet and your 401k while you're at it!
Kurt Brad, do you let the kids touch the thermostat at your house?
Brad What, no! The thermostat is a sacred covenant! I can't believe we're even talking about this! This is *madness*!
Kurt [to Dusty; referring to Brad] His total lack of masculinity, I mean his weak chin and soft underbelly bothers you not a bit?
Brad [after camera zooms out, to show him sitting in a chair next to Kurt and Dusty] You know, I'm just getting the feeling maybe you guys would like some privacy.
Brad And eventually, you'll keep in touch and you might even be invited to their wedding. And her dad's like, Brad what are you doing here, Teresa never talks about you? And you're like, I'm invited. And he's like, I wonder about that. And you show them the proof, always bring the wedding invite with you, and they can't kick you out.
Dylan Ok.
Brad But you'll be sad ultimately knowing that she's not with you and you wanna prepare yourself like a mixtape of sad songs. Anything from Chicago, it's usually pretty good.
[Brad starts singing]
Brad If you leave me now you'll take away the biggest part of me
Dylan I don't really know that song.
Brad Ooh no, baby, please don't go
Megan [Pulling her t-shirt up to make into a midriff] I want my shirt like Adrianna's.
Sara Uh, no, no, no, no, honey, we're not doing that, okay?
[pulls Megans shirt down]
Sara put that back in, look like a nice kid.
Megan Pancakes, bitches!
