DonOh, criminy, Dusty. You might as well give her your wallet and your 401k while you're at it!
KurtBrad, do you let the kids touch the thermostat at your house?
BradWhat, no! The thermostat is a sacred covenant! I can't believe we're even talking about this! This is *madness*!
Kurt[to Dusty; referring to Brad]His total lack of masculinity, I mean his weak chin and soft underbelly bothers you not a bit?
Brad[after camera zooms out, to show him sitting in a chair next to Kurt and Dusty]You know, I'm just getting the feeling maybe you guys would like some privacy.
BradAnd eventually, you'll keep in touch and you might even be invited to their wedding. And her dad's like, Brad what are you doing here, Teresa never talks about you? And you're like, I'm invited. And he's like, I wonder about that. And you show them the proof, always bring the wedding invite with you, and they can't kick you out.