Lucas HillMy wife and I are old friends. And sometimes, with an old friend, you learn to squint away certain things, things you'd maybe rather not see.
KatyaIs it just her doing this, not-seeing, or you too?
Lucas HillThe thing about squinting, you can never be certain what you might not be seeing.
[first lines]
Pyotr[in video on his computer]Lucas, it's Pyotr. You ready to get rich? You better be. There is one small thing I will need to tell you. Or maybe not so small. Maybe quite big in fact. So hurry, please. St. Petersburg is not the same without you. Dasvidaniya.