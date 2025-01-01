Lt. CalvertLike cell phones, and just as annoying, politics are everywhere. Being branded a racist in today's public forum is like being accused of being a communist in the 50s, whether its' a possibly racist remark made in a private phone call or the indelicate treatment of a minority who sells drugs to children. The entertainment industry, formerly known as the news, needs villains.
Anthony LurasettiThere's certainly nothing hypocritical about the media handling every perceived intolerance with complete and utter intolerance.
Brett Ridgeman[Commiserating with Lurasetti about his career during a stakeout]For a lot of years I believed that the quality of my work, what we do together, what I did with my previous partners... would get me what I deserved. But I don't politic and I don't change with the times, and it turns out that shit's more important than good honest work. So yesterday, after we stop a massive among of drugs from getting into the school system, we get suspended because we didn't do it politely.
Melanie RidgemanYou know, I never thought I was a racist before living in this area. I'm about as liberal as any ex-cop could ever be. But now... we really do need to move.
Brett Ridgeman[contemplating stealing from bad guy]I'm a month away from my 60th... I'm still the same rank I was at 27. For a lot of years I believed that the quality of my work, what we do together, what I did with my previous partners... would get me what I deserved. But I don't politic and I don't change with the times. And it turns out that that shit's more important than good honest work.
Brett RidgemanSo yesterday, after we stop a massive amount of drugs from getting into the school system, we get suspended because it wasn't done politely. Then I go home and I find my daughter has been assaulted for the fifth time in two years, because of the shit neighborhood my shit wage has forced me to live in.
Henry Johns[after shooting Ridgeman in self defense]You fucking dumbass. I wasn't gonna blackmail you, my word is good. You should have trusted a nigga. All I ever did before this was steal some autos, peddle some blow, and put the fool who crippled my brother into intensive. I ain't never killed nobody. Damn.
Brett Ridgeman[dying]Bury my friend, please. I don't want him involved in this.
Lt. CalvertIt's not healthy for you, to scuff concrete as long as you have. You get results, but you're losing perspective and compassion. Couple more years out there and you're gonna be a human steamroller covered with spikes... and fueled by bile.
Brett Ridgeman[Lurasetti angrily slams the dashboard]Look, by the time we knew it wasn't a routine drug deal, it was already too late.
Anthony LurasettiYou could have called it in. When the van left the parking garage. Put the Bulwark PD on alert.
Brett RidgemanWe didn't. The chances of that accomplishing anything in the 16-minute interim, less than 50 percent, or even 25. You wanna call the Bulwark PD, the state police, the Feds, let them handle it, go ahead. But that van, and the cut-throats inside, they'll be vapor before any enforcement agency can respond. We're it.
Black Gloved Robber[Plays recording]Mr. Edmington.
Brett RidgemanPut on your fake licence plates, bring all your hardware and dress nonchalant.
Henry Johns[Holds Ridgeman at gunpoint]That bulletproof vest you got there's real nice. Makes you look svelte. Like when a female puts on a girdle. It's much more flattering than that windbreaker you wore on the news when you stomped that Mexican.
