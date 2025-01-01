Black Gloved Robber [Plays recording] Mr. Edmington.

Black Gloved Robber [Plays recording] Are there any employees in the back? If so please bring bring them to the front.

Mr. Edmington No. There are no employees in the back

Black Gloved Robber [Plays recording] Are you sure of this response? You seem uncertain.

Black Gloved Robber [Plays recording] We will accept this response. Be advised if you are mistaken your testicals will be cut off with this.

[Gray Gloved Robber pulls out a knife]