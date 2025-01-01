Menu
Dragged Across Concrete Movie Quotes

Dragged Across Concrete Movie Quotes

Brett Ridgeman Is that a guy or a girl singin' that song?
Anthony Lurasetti Can't tell.
Brett Ridgeman Not that there's much of a difference these days.
Anthony Lurasetti I think that line was obliterated the day men started saying we're pregnant when their wives were.
Anthony Lurasetti I'm not racist. Every Martin Luther King Day, I order a cup of dark roast.
Henry Johns Nigga.
Brett Ridgeman Likewise.
Brett Ridgeman [standing among suits in an upscale men's store] How much are these, I don't see a tag?
Female Cashier $5000.
Brett Ridgeman So they're bulletproof?
Lt. Calvert Our inspector... our Mexican-American inspector... is unlikely to be lenient.
Brett Ridgeman Politics like always.
Lt. Calvert Like cell phones, and just as annoying, politics are everywhere. Being branded a racist in today's public forum is like being accused of being a communist in the 50s, whether its' a possibly racist remark made in a private phone call or the indelicate treatment of a minority who sells drugs to children. The entertainment industry, formerly known as the news, needs villains.
Anthony Lurasetti There's certainly nothing hypocritical about the media handling every perceived intolerance with complete and utter intolerance.
Lt. Calvert It's bullshit. But it's reality.
Anthony Lurasetti Best part of a stake out, other than when it ends is when you're eating.
Brett Ridgeman A single red ant could've eaten it faster.
Brett Ridgeman [Commiserating with Lurasetti about his career during a stakeout] For a lot of years I believed that the quality of my work, what we do together, what I did with my previous partners... would get me what I deserved. But I don't politic and I don't change with the times, and it turns out that shit's more important than good honest work. So yesterday, after we stop a massive among of drugs from getting into the school system, we get suspended because we didn't do it politely.
Melanie Ridgeman You know, I never thought I was a racist before living in this area. I'm about as liberal as any ex-cop could ever be. But now... we really do need to move.
Black Gloved Robber Where is the key?
Biscuit Did you check your mother's rectum?
Brett Ridgeman [contemplating stealing from bad guy] I'm a month away from my 60th... I'm still the same rank I was at 27. For a lot of years I believed that the quality of my work, what we do together, what I did with my previous partners... would get me what I deserved. But I don't politic and I don't change with the times. And it turns out that that shit's more important than good honest work.
Brett Ridgeman So yesterday, after we stop a massive amount of drugs from getting into the school system, we get suspended because it wasn't done politely. Then I go home and I find my daughter has been assaulted for the fifth time in two years, because of the shit neighborhood my shit wage has forced me to live in.
Anthony Lurasetti What are we doing here?
Brett Ridgeman We're monitoring a suspicious individual to figure out if he has any money he doesn't need.
Anthony Lurasetti Anchovies!
Henry Johns [after shooting Ridgeman in self defense] You fucking dumbass. I wasn't gonna blackmail you, my word is good. You should have trusted a nigga. All I ever did before this was steal some autos, peddle some blow, and put the fool who crippled my brother into intensive. I ain't never killed nobody. Damn.
Brett Ridgeman [dying] Bury my friend, please. I don't want him involved in this.
Mr. Edmington Do not prioritize money over having a heartbeat.
Brett Ridgeman We have the skills and the right to acquire proper compensation.
Anthony Lurasetti You're still maintaining that gum is for cows and imbeciles?
Brett Ridgeman I do and it is.
Lt. Calvert [talking to Brett Ridgeman] A couple more years and you'll be human steamroller, covered with spikes and fuelled with bile.
Henry Johns [Ridgeman is about to torch the van; Henry fires a warning shot] Get rid of that gas can, nigga. I ain't done all this to see you burn up no money.
Brett Ridgeman Gold isn't flammable.
Henry Johns Yeah, I don't want it melted. And there's cash in there, too.
Brett Ridgeman You wanna come over here and take care of Vogelmann yourself?
Henry Johns Nah, nigga, nah. You the professional. Look at all the good work you've done here. Can execute naked women and everything.
Brett Ridgeman Prick.
Brett Ridgeman I thought Denise cooked.
Anthony Lurasetti Only at her place. She only shops at organic stores the specialize in assuaging guilt.
[Later, offers Ridgeman some mints, who takes one]
Anthony Lurasetti Take two.
Brett Ridgeman It's still under construction.
Anthony Lurasetti Want me to mail or hand deliver your genius award?
Brett Ridgeman Her handbag seemed a little heavy.
Anthony Lurasetti You been taking into account the amount of make-up Latinas carry?
Rosalinda You said if I told you where the bag was you'll let me go.
Brett Ridgeman Can you understand her?
Anthony Lurasetti No.
Lt. Calvert Ridgeman, gotta be aware of this stuff. Digital eyes are everywhere.
Brett Ridgeman I do what I think best when I'm out there. I was that way when we were partners, and I'm still that way now.
Lt. Calvert There's a reason I'm sitting behind this desk running things, and you're out there crouching on fire escapes in the cold for hours, with a partner that's 20 years younger than you.
Brett Ridgeman Hey, Anthony's got a mouth with its own engine, but he's solid.
Lt. Calvert That wasn't my point... I watched that video a couple times. You threw a lot more cast-iron than you needed to. And when we worked together, you weren't that rough.
Brett Ridgeman And?
Lt. Calvert It's not healthy for you, to scuff concrete as long as you have. You get results, but you're losing perspective and compassion. Couple more years out there and you're gonna be a human steamroller covered with spikes... and fueled by bile.
Brett Ridgeman There's a lot of imbeciles out there.
Lt. Calvert Yeah.
Brett Ridgeman A single red ant could have eaten that faster.
Brett Ridgeman [in a standoff] We can fight each other some more, do this until we're crippled or dead, or we can both be rich. I don't see how this is a dilemma.
Henry Johns Trusting a cop, one that's crooked as fuck, is the dilemma. Only thing absolutely certain about you is that you don't give a shit about any oath you swear to.
Brett Ridgeman Are you still in?
Anthony Lurasetti I am until I'm not.
Grey Gloved Robber Be sure not to pop his liver, that's the worst smell in the world. Black ones especially.
Anthony Lurasetti [about robbing Vogelmann] This is a bad idea... It's bad for you, and it's bad for me. It's bad like lasagna in a can.
Anthony Lurasetti What are we doing here?
Brett Ridgeman We're monitoring a suspicious individual to try and figure out if he's got any money he doesn't need.
Brett Ridgeman He looks like a snorer.
Vasquez it's called sleep apnea, man.
Biscuit I don't like doing things with so many question marks everywhere.
Anthony Lurasetti [Ridgemann and Lurasetti drive past the bank and witness the bloody aftermath] Christ. We could've stopped this. Are you gonna say anything?
Brett Ridgeman [Ridgemann spots the van and tails it] Focus on that.
Anthony Lurasetti We let those people get killed. You're not gonna say anything? You don't have anything to say about our culpability?
Brett Ridgeman Those Italian emotions are saying plenty.
Anthony Lurasetti You go to hell, you heartless fuck.
Brett Ridgeman I never saw that opera.
Brett Ridgeman [Lurasetti angrily slams the dashboard] Look, by the time we knew it wasn't a routine drug deal, it was already too late.
Anthony Lurasetti You could have called it in. When the van left the parking garage. Put the Bulwark PD on alert.
Brett Ridgeman We didn't. The chances of that accomplishing anything in the 16-minute interim, less than 50 percent, or even 25. You wanna call the Bulwark PD, the state police, the Feds, let them handle it, go ahead. But that van, and the cut-throats inside, they'll be vapor before any enforcement agency can respond. We're it.
Black Gloved Robber [Plays recording] Mr. Edmington.
Mr. Edmington Sir.
Black Gloved Robber [Plays recording] Are there any employees in the back? If so please bring bring them to the front.
Mr. Edmington No. There are no employees in the back
Black Gloved Robber [Plays recording] Are you sure of this response? You seem uncertain.
Mr. Edmington No, no. I'm quite sure.
Black Gloved Robber [Plays recording] We will accept this response. Be advised if you are mistaken your testicals will be cut off with this.
[Gray Gloved Robber pulls out a knife]
Mr. Edmington Please, lets not talk about anything rash.
Kelly Summer [Kelly's picks up her bloody baby bootie with her mangled hand] Will you make sure my baby gets this? His name is Jackson.
[Black Gloved Robber brutally kills Kelly with a machine gun without hesitation]
Anthony Lurasetti 50% does not evaluate anything in a yes-or-no question.
Brett Ridgeman Take two
[mints]
Brett Ridgeman .
Anthony Lurasetti I'm still enjoying the aftertaste
[of my sandwich]
Anthony Lurasetti .
Brett Ridgeman Not all of us are...
Brett Ridgeman Put on your fake licence plates, bring all your hardware and dress nonchalant.
Henry Johns [Holds Ridgeman at gunpoint] That bulletproof vest you got there's real nice. Makes you look svelte. Like when a female puts on a girdle. It's much more flattering than that windbreaker you wore on the news when you stomped that Mexican.
Brett Ridgeman Where did you spot me?
Henry Johns When you drove by the bank. And twice when you was following on the parkway.
Brett Ridgeman What do you want?
Henry Johns Stay right there. So I can thank you face-to-face for wiping out all these cruel-ass thugs. That's what most cops do when they get suspended? Go rob bank robbers?
Henry Johns [about himself] You should have trusted a nigga. All I ever did for this was steal some autos, peddle some blow, and put the fool who crippled my brother into intensive.
Anthony Lurasetti Criminals don't stop doing what they do just 'cause two cops get benched. And we don't do what we do just for the paycheck.
Henry Johns When I was out mailing that package, I started thinking about that game we was playing right before everything changed for us. The one in the jungle. You still got it?
Ethan Johns Shotgun Safari? Yeah... You ready?
Henry Johns Yeah. Let's hunt some lions.
Lt. Calvert Like cell phones and just as annoying, politics are everywhere. Being branded a racist in today's public forum is like being accused of communism in the 50s, whether it's a possibly offensive remark made in a private phone call or the indelicate treatment of a minority who sells drugs to children. The entertainment industry, formerly known as the news, needs villains.
Brett Ridgeman Things are getting weird.
Brett Ridgeman This is excessive.
Anthony Lurasetti Possum. Refrigerator. Dead rat.
Black Gloved Robber The other wuiet.
Anthony Lurasetti Anchovies!
Biscuit Hush that flap, nigga.
Anthony Lurasetti I smell three eggs over easy. Hash browns. Pumpernickel toast.
Henry Johns Let's hunt some lions.
Brett Ridgeman Don't fondle any guns.
Henry Johns Detective is a priest.
Anthony Lurasetti Looks like problems with the hired help.
Black Gloved Robber We didn't hear it click. We want to hear it click.
Black Gloved Robber Say another word and you're a pirate.
Black Gloved Robber The blood is gratis.
Lt. Calvert Digital eyes are everywhere.
Kelly Summer My job is so stupid. I go there and I sell chunks of my life for a paycheck so that rich people I've never even met can put money in places I've never even seen.
Anthony Lurasetti Grey lady needs a decongestant. Don't give 'em a wedgie.
Lt. Calvert You two crashed into a truck filled with breakfast buffet?
Henry Johns It's all cotton candy.
Henry Johns Pops is a yesterday who ain't worth words.
Brett Ridgeman Tell us where it is and my partner and I will be done in time to get the breakfast special at Bert's. Maybe that's reason enough to forget about you and that gun of yours.
Melanie Ridgeman These boys are gonna start having different kinds of ideas about her pretty soon, if they don't already.
Brett Ridgeman She got a weapon, this wonderful woman you're abandoning?
Brett Ridgeman There's a lot of imbeciles out there.
Brett Ridgeman I never saw that opera.
Brett Ridgeman I don't politic and I don't change with the times. And it turns out that that shit's more important than good honest work.
Black Gloved Robber Come get rid of this lady piss.
Denise Don't try and bluff someone smarter than you are. Smarter by a yardstick.
Melanie Ridgeman This fucking neighborhood, it just keeps getting worse and worse. Coming home from school and walking four blocks shouldn't be an ordeal.
Lt. Calvert Go have some pumpernickel.
Black Gloved Robber Do not prioritize money over having a heartbeat.
