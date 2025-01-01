Menu
Janina Duszejko You walk past butcher stores and see meat. But it's someone's quartered body!
Janina Duszejko Although logically it makes no sense: You're allowed to kill someone on February 28th, but the next day you're not. It's absurd.
Janina Duszejko [Referring to Matoga] He may have testosterone-related autism.
Dobra Nowina What?
Janina Duszejko Men develop it as they age. They isolate themselves, stop communicating, lose their social skills. Start reading about WWII and Hitler.
Dyzio Yeah, that's quite common.
Dobra Nowina That's right.
Agnieszka Mandat
Patrycja Volny
Jakub Gierszał
