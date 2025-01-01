Menu
The Commuter Movie Quotes

The Commuter Movie Quotes

Gwen This train's freaking me out.
Michael MacCauley Hey, Goldman Sachs. On behalf of the American middle class, fuck you.
Walt I gotta take a leak. My prostate's bigger than your head.
[his last words before the train crashes]
Conductor Sam Between the train and the passengers... I always knew it'd be the train.
[repeated line]
Michael MacCauley What's in the bag?
Michael MacCauley What have you done to my wife and son?
Jackson So this is the end of the line.
Michael MacCauley I guess so.
Jackson Next time, I'm taking the bus.
[last lines]
Michael MacCauley [seeing Joanna reading "The Count of Monte Cristo"] "What makes a man is what he does when the storm comes." Alexandre Dumas. Read that one a few years back. It's got a hell of an ending. This seat taken? The 6:20 every morning to Chicago. The 5:30 home. You know, I never took your for a commuter.
Joanna I'm sorry. Have we met?
Michael MacCauley The way I figure it, the people you work for, Alex Murphy goes down, you win. That 16-year-old girl dies on that train, you win. You do your job, disappear, the rest of just collateral damage. You didn't pick me because the witness was on my train. You put her *on* the train. Maybe you even got me fired. Suddenly, I have motive, opportunity, just like Alex Murphy. This wasn't his operation. You played us both.
Joanna I'm not sure what you think is gonna happen here, Michael.
Michael MacCauley One little thing.
Joanna And what's that?
[he shows her his detective's badge]
Michael MacCauley So, I heard something earlier today, a hypothetical question.
Tony Uh-huh. What was the question?
Michael MacCauley What if someone asked you to do one little thing, something that's meaningless to you, but would affect another passenger on this train? Would you do it?
Tony I don't know. What's in it for me?
Michael MacCauley $100,000.
Tony Absolutely!
Michael MacCauley You don't even know what it is.
Tony It doesn't matter. Come on.
Jackson So, what is that one little thing?
Michael MacCauley A passenger on this train doesn't belong. They're carrying a bag, but you don't know what it looks like. All you have to do is find them before they get off.
Tony That's it? It's not much to go on, Mike.
Michael MacCauley Tell me about it.
Jackson And what happens when you find 'em?
Michael MacCauley They die. Hypothetically.
Tony So what would you do, Mike?
Michael MacCauley I'd get all the people left on the train in one car, propose that very scenario.
Tony No, no, no, no, no. I mean, would you take the money?
Michael MacCauley You know what? I already did.
Joanna It doesn't have to end this way. Think about Karen, Danny...
Michael MacCauley Don't you dare mention their names!
Joanna What if someone asked you to do one little thing but would affect another passenger on this train? Would you do it?
Michael MacCauley I don't know. What's in it for me?
Joanna What kind of person are you?
Michael MacCauley Me? You should probably ask my wife.
Michael MacCauley What happens when you find 'em?
Joanna They die. Hypothetically.
Alex Murphy Mike, I get it. You wanna do the noble thing here. But I got news for you. There ain't no such thing as noble.
Michael MacCauley [glancing at Prynne] It was you.
Alex Murphy What are you talking about?
Michael MacCauley You called me. You knew about the witness. You... you knew what they saw.
Alex Murphy Yeah, I told you what happened.
Michael MacCauley It was a cop who killed him. You set me up.
Sofia Ricky was a city planner, and some nights he would have to work late, so I-I would go to his office to finish my homework. I was waiting for Ricky by the elevator when these two men show up. I didn't see their faces, but they were looking for Ricky. I hid 'cause I didn't wanna get him in trouble. But they wanted something from him. Then all of them start yelling, and I hear this noise. They were hurting him. I could hear him screaming. And he tells them that he doesn't have it, that it's back at his place.
Michael MacCauley You took it.
Sofia Of course I took it. I wanted to help. And then I look through the doorway and I see this guy. He's holding Ricky, and he hits him, and he says something about being noble.
Michael MacCauley Noble?
Sofia He says that doing the right thing will get you killed, and that there's no such thing as being noble. And then, they just... I didn't... I didn't know what to do. I...
Michael MacCauley I know.
Sofia I just took it, and... and I ran.
Michael MacCauley Why didn't you call the police?
Sofia I couldn't call the police. The men who killed him were cops.
Tony Hey, Mike, what happened to the guy with the guitar?
Michael MacCauley He got off.
[Tony looks around, confused, knowing the train is just pulling into the station]
Joanna [on the phone to Michael] You had your chance... now EVERYONE dies!
Tony [to Alex] We know what you did... you bastard.
