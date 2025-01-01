Michael MacCauley[seeing Joanna reading "The Count of Monte Cristo"]"What makes a man is what he does when the storm comes." Alexandre Dumas. Read that one a few years back. It's got a hell of an ending. This seat taken? The 6:20 every morning to Chicago. The 5:30 home. You know, I never took your for a commuter.
Michael MacCauleyThe way I figure it, the people you work for, Alex Murphy goes down, you win. That 16-year-old girl dies on that train, you win. You do your job, disappear, the rest of just collateral damage. You didn't pick me because the witness was on my train. You put her *on* the train. Maybe you even got me fired. Suddenly, I have motive, opportunity, just like Alex Murphy. This wasn't his operation. You played us both.
JoannaI'm not sure what you think is gonna happen here, Michael.
SofiaRicky was a city planner, and some nights he would have to work late, so I-I would go to his office to finish my homework. I was waiting for Ricky by the elevator when these two men show up. I didn't see their faces, but they were looking for Ricky. I hid 'cause I didn't wanna get him in trouble. But they wanted something from him. Then all of them start yelling, and I hear this noise. They were hurting him. I could hear him screaming. And he tells them that he doesn't have it, that it's back at his place.