Ricky was a city planner, and some nights he would have to work late, so I-I would go to his office to finish my homework. I was waiting for Ricky by the elevator when these two men show up. I didn't see their faces, but they were looking for Ricky. I hid 'cause I didn't wanna get him in trouble. But they wanted something from him. Then all of them start yelling, and I hear this noise. They were hurting him. I could hear him screaming. And he tells them that he doesn't have it, that it's back at his place.