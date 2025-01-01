RyanI already passed your test. Look at my fucking leg!
John KramerThat wasn't your test, Ryan. And that wouldn't have been necessary if you simply played by the rules. You don't like rules, do you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer[Over speaker system]I'm sure you're all wondering why you're here. You deny culpability no doubt for the circumstances in which you find yourselves. Salvation can be yours. An offering of blood will set you free. I want to play a game...
John Kramer[over speaker system]I'm sure you're all wondering why you're here. You deny culpability, no doubt, for the circumstances in which you find yourselves. Salvation can be yours. If you cleanse yourself of the habitual lies that have brought you here. Lies that you have told yourselves. Lies that have brutalized others. Confess, the truth will set you free. But any attempt to violate my rules will kill you. I want to play a game. First, an offering of blood, no matter how little, will give you a green light, to escape from this room with your lives. If you can release yourself from your demons, you can begin to shed the chains that those demons bring with them. Make the simple blood sacrifice that I've requested, or face severe consequences. The choice is yours.
Logan Nelson[to Detective Halloran]You have a choice. Scream or don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer[through tape recorder]Hello, Mitch. You decided to sell a boy a motorcycle. But you did not told the entire story, have you? Six hundred dollars for a bike that you listed in excellent condition, even though you knew the brakes were faulty you took his 600 bucks and in return delivered him to his end. He was my nephew, and he never hurt anyone. The device you see here has a unique power source. It's the same engine that graced the bike you sold my nephew. However I assure you that the brake lever works perfectly. Avoid the dangers around you. Hit the motorcycle brake handle and the motor will stop. Live or die, Mitch, the choice is yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Halloran[after Edgar is shot by police officers]Which one of you assholes shot him in the chest?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RyanI want to live.
John KramerAs do I, Ryan. As do we all. But things happen.