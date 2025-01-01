Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Jigsaw Jigsaw Movie Quotes

Jigsaw Movie Quotes

John Kramer The truth will set you free.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer Now, the game's simple. Best ones are. You want mercy? Play by the rules.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Nelson I speak for the dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan No, that's not creepy at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anna You know what happens if we don't play by the rules.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer It's the final test.
Ryan I already passed your test. Look at my fucking leg!
John Kramer That wasn't your test, Ryan. And that wouldn't have been necessary if you simply played by the rules. You don't like rules, do you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer [Over speaker system] I'm sure you're all wondering why you're here. You deny culpability no doubt for the circumstances in which you find yourselves. Salvation can be yours. An offering of blood will set you free. I want to play a game...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anna The games can be won.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer All you need to do is confess.
Ryan I confess that this is messed up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanor Bonneville It's Jigsaw.
Logan Nelson Jigsaw's dead.
Eleanor Bonneville Is he?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer [over speaker system] I'm sure you're all wondering why you're here. You deny culpability, no doubt, for the circumstances in which you find yourselves. Salvation can be yours. If you cleanse yourself of the habitual lies that have brought you here. Lies that you have told yourselves. Lies that have brutalized others. Confess, the truth will set you free. But any attempt to violate my rules will kill you. I want to play a game. First, an offering of blood, no matter how little, will give you a green light, to escape from this room with your lives. If you can release yourself from your demons, you can begin to shed the chains that those demons bring with them. Make the simple blood sacrifice that I've requested, or face severe consequences. The choice is yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Nelson Ten years ago a game was played.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Halloran How are you alive? How are you still alive?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer Here's your key to freedom.
[Puts shotgun shell into shotgun]
John Kramer It's all up to you. Now, the game's simple. Best ones are. You have one shotgun, you have one shell. Like I said, up to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer Failure to make the right choice could result in death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer We all have a thumb on the scale. For good or for evil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Nelson Now I speak for the lives ruined by people like you... murderers, rapists. Their victims appeared on my table. Because of you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan What's going on?
John Kramer You're about to play a game.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Nelson [to Detective Halloran] You have a choice. Scream or don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer [through tape recorder] Hello, Mitch. You decided to sell a boy a motorcycle. But you did not told the entire story, have you? Six hundred dollars for a bike that you listed in excellent condition, even though you knew the brakes were faulty you took his 600 bucks and in return delivered him to his end. He was my nephew, and he never hurt anyone. The device you see here has a unique power source. It's the same engine that graced the bike you sold my nephew. However I assure you that the brake lever works perfectly. Avoid the dangers around you. Hit the motorcycle brake handle and the motor will stop. Live or die, Mitch, the choice is yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Halloran [after Edgar is shot by police officers] Which one of you assholes shot him in the chest?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan I want to live.
John Kramer As do I, Ryan. As do we all. But things happen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Nelson [on Jigsaw] What? He came back from the dead?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anna [to Ryan] If we die, you die!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer The games have begun again, and they will not stop until the sins against the innocent are atoned for. I will take care of the next four, you take care of the rest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer The truth will set you free. But any attempt to violate my rules will kill you. I want to play a game.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Kramer We can never come from anger or from vengeance. You taught me that.
Logan Nelson But then there'll be no justice.
John Kramer But there will. Because we'll speak for the dead.
Logan Nelson Together, we built a legacy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Halloran John Kramer's dead and has been for 10 years. Enough of this John Kramer bullshit.
Detective Keith Hunt [Upon finding Edgar's body in Kramer's casket] Uh, you may wanna rethink that.
Detective Halloran Why? What's going on?
Detective Keith Hunt Let's just say you can call off that hunt for Edgar Munsen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan [to Mitch and Anna] You guys aren't helping!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more