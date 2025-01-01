Menu
Kinoafisha Films My Little Pony: The Movie My Little Pony: The Movie Movie Quotes

My Little Pony: The Movie Movie Quotes

Twilight Sparkle [sees all her old and new friends working together to save the day] It's... It's the Magic of...
The Storm King Yeah, yeah! Friendship and flowers and ponies! Bleh! I'm so totally over the cute pony thing.
Princess Skystar Hellooooooo! Me again!
[giggles]
Princess Skystar I'm gonna get so grounded, but I talked things over with Shelly and Sheldon and they pointed out that you were just trying to help your friends.
Pinkie Pie Ahhh!
Princess Skystar So I wanna help too. 'Cause ya know... one small thing...
[whispering]
Princess Skystar can make a really big difference!
Twilight Sparkle So sorry you felt so alone.
Tempest Shadow I saw the truth. My "friends" abandoned me when times got tough. Looks like I'm not the only one. Face it, Princess. Friendship has failed you, too.
Twilight Sparkle Friendship didn't fail me. I failed friendship.
Captain Celaeno Let's show these little ponies how it's done!
[final lines]
Pinkie Pie Nice touch, Tempest!
Tempest Shadow Actually, that's not my real name.
Pinkie Pie Oooh! What is it?
Tempest Shadow [quietly] It's "Fizzlepop Berrytwist".
Pinkie Pie [gasps] Okay! That is the most awesome name *ever!*
Applejack What were you thinkin'? I mean, stealin' their pearl?
Twilight Sparkle [sighs] It was the only way to save Equestria.
Pinkie Pie 'Cept it wasn't! The Queen was going to say yes! We did what you told us and that's what made her realize we were ponies worth saving!
[gasps in realization]
Pinkie Pie Unless... You didn't really want us to show her the best time ever! You just wanted us to distract her!
[Spike, Fluttershy, Rarity, Applejack, and Rainbow Dash all gasp in shock]
Twilight Sparkle I never would have DONE it, but this isn't Equestria! We can't just dance around with con artists, make rainbooms in the sky and expect everything to work out! It's not enough! We are not enough!
Pinkie Pie No, Twilight! WE stuck together! WE were gonna get the help we needed! The only thing that stopped us... was YOU!
Twilight Sparkle Well, I'm doing the best I can! It's all on me. I'M the one Tempest wants. I'M the last Princess!
Pinkie Pie You're also the only one who doesn't trust her friends!
Twilight Sparkle Well, maybe, I would've been better off without friends like you!
[Pinkie gasps and starts to tear up, hurt by Twilight's words. Twilight realizes she went too far]
Twilight Sparkle Pinkie, I...
Pinkie Pie [sniffles] I just can't talk to you right now.
[She and the other ponies walk away from Twilight and Spike, feeling betrayed and heartbroken]
[from trailer]
Twilight Sparkle I'm Princess Twilight Sparkle, and this is my home, Equestria. A land filled with magic, music, and most importantly, friendship! Life is perfect. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?
Rarity I hate epic adventures!
Capper Y'all sure you want the hippos?
Pinkie Pie Ye-siree! The queen of the hippos!
Capper Not like the queen of the lions, or tigers or bears?
Fluttershy Oh my.
Tempest Shadow All this power, wasted on parties, when there are far greater uses.
Tempest Shadow Easy as pie.
Grubber Oh, I love pie.
Rarity You know what they say - where there's a city, there's a spa!
Rainbow Dash Who says that?
Applejack 'Case you forgot, we're on a mission to save Equestria.
Rarity I can multitask.
Rarity [referring to Capper] Well! Look what the cat dragged in! Himself!
Grubber [to Tempest, after he loses Twilight] I know you're disappointed, but I've got one word for you: "Spongecake".
[Tempest zaps him with her broken horn]
[from trailer]
Twilight Sparkle I mean, princess? No pressure. Luckily, I have amazing friends who are there for me no matter what.
Party Favor [after the airship pops a balloon animal] Brian, no!
Pinkie Pie [referring to the ominous airship in the sky] Ooh! I bet those are the clowns I ordered!
[the airship crushes several poles as it lands]
Pinkie Pie Or definitely NOT the clowns I ordered.
Twilight Sparkle [sighs] I'm about to ask the three most royal princesses of Equestria for a huge favor! What if they reject me?
Spike It'll be fine. Just remember the most important thing.
Twilight Sparkle Smile?
Applejack Hold on now. Lemme get this straight. When the Storm King came, you just abandoned your entire city and fled?
Princess Skystar We didn't flee! We swam! Y'know, in order to flee.
Pinkie Pie [referring to Capper's home] Ooh! So many fun breakables!
Twilight Sparkle Celestia told Luna to find the Queen of the... "Hippos". Luna can't, so I have to.
Rainbow Dash Uh, hippos? Seriously?
Pinkie Pie I've heard they're surprisingly graceful for their size. Huh, but they're always hungry.
Spike Hungry?
Applejack Hippos?
Applejack Everypony okay?
Rarity I think my bottom's on backward.
Pinkie Pie Twilight, look at me! This will be the biggest celebration Equestria has ever seen! As the Princess of Friendship, you cannot fail! This day will define who you are! The pressure is intense! It's almost too much for any single pony to handle!
[screams]
Twilight Sparkle [Pinkie's party cannon sets off a five-layer cake that lands on her] Pinkie!
Fluttershy [to one of the Storm Creatures] You seem tense. Do you wanna talk about it?
Spike [after Capper, the pirates, and Princess Skystar come together to offer their help] That's it, huh? We didn't make friends with anypony else?
Pinkie Pie [after the Mane Six and Spike escape from Tempest] We just got our cupcakes handed to us by the worst party crasher ever!
[first lines]
Spike 'Scuse me! Dragon on the move! Important princess documents comin' through!
Female Pony 1 Whoa! Everypony from Manehattan to Saddle Arabia is here!
Apple Cobbler I know, filly! We almost couldn't book a stable!
Clear Skies Princess Twilight must have her hooves full with this giant Festival!
Female Pony 2 Are you kidding? She's smart and organized and cool under pressure! There's nothing she can't handle!
Twilight Sparkle Ommmmm... Ohhhhhhh mmmmy goodness, I can't handle this! Ooh! Nothing is working! I just have to get it together! Just go in there! And ask! This is your Friendship Festival! Everypony's happiness rests in your hooves.
[facehoofs]
Twilight Sparkle Ohhhh!
Bodyguard 1 You have visual on buttercream?
Bodyguard 2 Visual confirmed. Go for cleanup.
[the bodyguards wipe the cake frosting off Songbird Serenade's shirt]
Rainbow Dash [about her rushed and haphazard decorating] Oh come on, it's fine!
Rarity If you were raised in a barn! Ahem, no offense, Applejack.
Applejack None taken. Espeically since I wasn't raised in a barn. My family just happens to have a barn. Where I was born. And... spent most of my formative years...
Rainbow Dash [very quickly] You were raised in a barn!
The Storm King Let's get this storm started! Ooh, hey, that's good, I should trademark that.
Princess Celestia "Tempest" is it? How may we help you?
Tempest Shadow Oh, I'm so glad you asked. How about we start with your complete and total surrender?
Rarity That's it! I simply... cannot... even! I have nothing! The bad guys have won! I'm so sorryyyyyyyy-y-y-y!
Tempest Shadow Why are you saving me?
Twilight Sparkle Because this is what friends do.
Tempest Shadow [taunting Twilight, who's locked in a magic-proof cage] Aw, the princess of friendship... With no friends!
[chuckles cruelly]
Tempest Shadow And no way out.
Twilight Sparkle WHY are you doing this? You're a pony! Just like me.
[Tempest rams her broken horn onto the cage and electrifies the bars, frightening Twilight]
Tempest Shadow [angrily] I'm nothing like you! I'm more than you'll ever be.
The Storm King NOW I TRULY AM THE STORM KING! AND THE ENTIRE WORLD WILL BOW TO MY BA-BA-BA-BOOM, BABY!
Tempest Shadow Yes, yes, you are every bit as powerful as I promised, Sire, now, restore my horn and I swear to use my magic to serve you!
The Storm King [laughs] Who cares about your dinky little unicorn horn?
Tempest Shadow [shocked] But... we... we had an agreement!
The Storm King GET WITH THE PROGRAM! I used you! It's kind of what I do!
Tempest Shadow [about Twilight] Get her NOW!
Tempest Shadow We all start out the same, with simple, naive trust... Shielded from the many ways life's not fair or just.
Tempest Shadow [regarding Equestria] That's one thing that never changes around here. A party.
Twilight Sparkle Well, I hope you'll stay. More friends are definitely merrier.
Tempest Shadow But, um, my horn?
Twilight Sparkle You know, your horn is pretty powerful, just like the pony it belongs to.
Tempest Shadow [grinning slightly] I did tell you I wanted to show everypony in Equestria what I could do, right?
[steps forward and shoots a jet of energy into the sky from her horn, creating fireworks]
Rainbow Dash I can't believe she did that for us.
Twilight Sparkle I can.
The Storm King Yeah. So, speaking of problems, this place, it seems a little too... oh, I don't know... CUTE! I don't like cute! I never did like cute! Doesn't really go with my whole "big bad powerful magic guy" thing, does it? Deliver the punchline, Tempest, because this is gotta be a JOKE!
[He rams the staff into the hole in the floor and starts draining the magic from the four princesses]
