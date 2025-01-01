Applejack What were you thinkin'? I mean, stealin' their pearl?

Twilight Sparkle [sighs] It was the only way to save Equestria.

Pinkie Pie 'Cept it wasn't! The Queen was going to say yes! We did what you told us and that's what made her realize we were ponies worth saving!

[gasps in realization]

Pinkie Pie Unless... You didn't really want us to show her the best time ever! You just wanted us to distract her!

[Spike, Fluttershy, Rarity, Applejack, and Rainbow Dash all gasp in shock]

Twilight Sparkle I never would have DONE it, but this isn't Equestria! We can't just dance around with con artists, make rainbooms in the sky and expect everything to work out! It's not enough! We are not enough!

Pinkie Pie No, Twilight! WE stuck together! WE were gonna get the help we needed! The only thing that stopped us... was YOU!

Twilight Sparkle Well, I'm doing the best I can! It's all on me. I'M the one Tempest wants. I'M the last Princess!

Pinkie Pie You're also the only one who doesn't trust her friends!

Twilight Sparkle Well, maybe, I would've been better off without friends like you!

[Pinkie gasps and starts to tear up, hurt by Twilight's words. Twilight realizes she went too far]

Pinkie Pie [sniffles] I just can't talk to you right now.