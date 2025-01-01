Menu
Villa Capri Movie Quotes

Villa Capri Movie Quotes

Leo You wanna do something about that I'll beat you best of 5 of anything ever invented.
Suzie You wanna do something about that I'll beat you best of 5 of anything ever invented.
[last lines]
Suzie Wherever they're relocating him, do you think he's going to be okay?
Leo My dear, the Duke will always be okay.
Suzie Yeah.
Leo Strike up the band, boys!
Announcer Ladies and gentlemen of the Tropical Resort Retirement Community, say hello to your new resident manager, Mr. Marvel Bigelow.
[Duke greets everyone]
[first lines]
Commercial Announcer Welcome to the Villa Capri. Located in the heart of the desert is the resort community that takes you to paradise. You've worked hard all of your life, and now...
Lily [sputters at the sight of Duke] No!
[makes a phone call]
Lily That son of a bitch is in Palm Springs. He's basking in the sun and playing golf. While my husband is drinking toilet wine in supermax!
Lily [takes a calming breath] Now the only thing that I want from you for Christmas is that rat's head in a box! And make it look like it's an accident.
Leo [while chasing a kidnapper, they realize the road dead ends:] Maybe we can box them in.
Duke It might be a trap.
Leo So what? They're after your ass, not mine.
