Films
Villa Capri
Villa Capri Movie Quotes
Villa Capri Movie Quotes
Leo
You wanna do something about that I'll beat you best of 5 of anything ever invented.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Suzie
You wanna do something about that I'll beat you best of 5 of anything ever invented.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Suzie
Wherever they're relocating him, do you think he's going to be okay?
Leo
My dear, the Duke will always be okay.
Suzie
Yeah.
Leo
Strike up the band, boys!
Announcer
Ladies and gentlemen of the Tropical Resort Retirement Community, say hello to your new resident manager, Mr. Marvel Bigelow.
[Duke greets everyone]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Commercial Announcer
Welcome to the Villa Capri. Located in the heart of the desert is the resort community that takes you to paradise. You've worked hard all of your life, and now...
Lily
[sputters at the sight of Duke] No!
[makes a phone call]
Lily
That son of a bitch is in Palm Springs. He's basking in the sun and playing golf. While my husband is drinking toilet wine in supermax!
Lily
[takes a calming breath] Now the only thing that I want from you for Christmas is that rat's head in a box! And make it look like it's an accident.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo
[while chasing a kidnapper, they realize the road dead ends:]
Maybe we can box them in.
Duke
It might be a trap.
Leo
So what? They're after your ass, not mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
