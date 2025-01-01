Menu
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Movie Quotes

Manny Heffley I'm texting.
Susan Heffley Oh, no. No devices on this trip.
Greg What do you mean?
Susan Heffley This is an unplugged road trip. No phones. No iPads. No internet.
Rodrick Heffley What?
Susan Heffley Just family time. The only connecting we're gonna do is with each other. Everyone, hand over your devices.
Greg You tricked us!
Greg This is totally not cool.
Greg Kids at school get way more screen time than I do!
Rodrick Heffley I'm not giving up my phone.
Greg Yeah! If he's not givin' up his phone, I'm not givin' up mine.
Rodrick Heffley If he's not giving up, I'm not giving up. Who do you think you are bossing us around?
Greg You want me to read. I'm reading text! What's the difference?
Susan Heffley Greg Heffley! You are grounded for life!
[from trailer]
Greg Are you kidding?
Greg Without devices, there's absolutely nothing to do.
Susan Heffley Look at the scenery. Read a book.
Greg Read a book? It's summer vacation!
[first lines]
Greg Do we have to come to Corny's? This place is for babies.
Rodrick Heffley Then you fit right in, Greggy.
Susan Heffley It's not a place for babies, it's a place for family-style dining. Right, Frank?
Frank Heffley That's right. And the buffet's all-you-can-eat, so take advantage.
Rowley Thanks for inviting me, Mr. and Mrs. Heffley. I hear the ball pit is super deep!
Mac Digby [sees that Greg is Diaper Hands] No way! It's him!
[to the crowd]
Mac Digby Ladies and gents, we have a celebrity in our mitts! My record-breaking tempt was ruined by none other than Diaper Hands!
[laughs, grabs Greg Heffley's hand]
Announcer This is incredible! We have a real Diaper Hands on our stage!
[Crowd of Expo was gasped, excitedly]
Mac Digby And Diaper Hands has a real name: Greg Heffley!
[turns to Greg]
Mac Digby Way to go, Greg!
[laughing]
Mac Digby Diaper Hands: Greg Heffley!
Crowd [join with Mac, chanting] Diaper Hands: Greg Heffley!
[Mrs. Heffley was angry at his son and grabs Greg Heffley's hands and leaving]
Mac Digby That's how Diaper Hands do it!
Announcer That's right, folks! Let's hear it for Diaper Hands!
Greg You embarrassed me in front of everyone, Mom. Now I'm gonna be known as Diaper Hands forever! It'll blow over.
Susan Heffley You know what won't? You lying to me. I just wanted to have a nice family trip where we all spent time together. But you don't care about that.
Greg Well, you don't care about the things I love, either! If you did, I wouldn't have had to sneak away to get to this place!
Susan Heffley I give up. Take my phone. Play games. Enjoy yourself. I'm done fighting.
