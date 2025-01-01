Mac Digby
[sees that Greg is Diaper Hands] No way! It's him!
[to the crowd]
Mac Digby
Ladies and gents, we have a celebrity in our mitts! My record-breaking tempt was ruined by none other than Diaper Hands!
[laughs, grabs Greg Heffley's hand]
Announcer
This is incredible! We have a real Diaper Hands on our stage!
[Crowd of Expo was gasped, excitedly]
Mac Digby
And Diaper Hands has a real name: Greg Heffley!
[turns to Greg]
Mac Digby
Way to go, Greg!
[laughing]
Mac Digby
Diaper Hands: Greg Heffley!
Crowd
[join with Mac, chanting] Diaper Hands: Greg Heffley!
[Mrs. Heffley was angry at his son and grabs Greg Heffley's hands and leaving]
Mac Digby
That's how Diaper Hands do it!
Announcer
That's right, folks! Let's hear it for Diaper Hands!