Answering Machine Please enter your password. Listen, press one. Send, press two. Check receipt, press three.

Mr. Granger Bo, it's Mr. Granger. I called as soon as I heard. I'm so sorry. I know I've never met your mom, but if you were any reflection of her, she must have been someone really special. I just want you to know, uh, I understand the pain you're feeling right now. It feels kind of like the world is ending. And when I've been in that spot, I just wish someone had been there to tell me to not let the now disrupt the future. That scholarship proves you're one in a million, Bo, don't forget that. I'm here if you need anything. Don't ever hesitate to call.