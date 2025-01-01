Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Ottoman Lieutenant The Ottoman Lieutenant Movie Quotes

The Ottoman Lieutenant Movie Quotes

Lillie It's like being in God's thoughts.
Ismail It appears our time inside God's thoughts has come to an end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lillie I'll tell you the story of my journey. Where I went, how I got there, and what I saw along the way. I thought I was going to change the world. But, of course, it was the world that changed me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ismail You should'nt wander off.
Lillie I'm perfectly fine. Is that Mount Ararat where Noah landed?
Ismail Yes. We call it Agri Dagi.
Lillie Agri Dagi.
Ismail Noah and the Great Flood. Adam and Eve. You know, it's also part of the Islamic culture.
Lillie Really?
Ismail Hm-hm.
Lillie Adam and Eve?
Ismail Hm-hm. Only in the islamic telling they weren't driven out of the garden. They were placed in different parts of the world, so they had to search to find each other.
Ismail Please stay close.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ismail You're Very Brave
Lillie I was running away
Ismail Why?
Lillie I couldn't be what other people wanted me to be
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Woodruff My government will hear about this.
Khalil Bey The Russians are burning a path from the East and they'll be here soon. Let's see how you fare with them, Dr. Woodruff. They're savages. You Americans and Europeans whether you come here to help, or to fight, or to make a profit, you'll never be anything but insignificant.
Woodruff We don't pretend to be anything else.
Khalil Bey When your countries were still swamp and forests, culture had already lit up our lands for thousands of years. And you're nothing but history, collapsed into darkness like Rome, like Greece we'll still be here.
🧡
👏 1
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jude Eastern Anatolia is a rugged country. Its people are poor but hard-working. For them, modern medicine is a revolutionary concept. That is why the work of the American Mission Hospital in Van is so vitally important. For many peoplue in the region, our hospital offers the only medical care available. People come from hundreds of miles around. And the only reason we are able to provide for them is because of generous donations from open-hearted Christians like yourselves. There are impedements, of course. Eastern Anatolia can be a place of unspeakable violence and transgression. But it is also a place of fierce spirit. And the people who have survived there... When I first came to Van as a newly graduated doctor, my plan was to stay a year, do my service, and then come back to te States and open a properous practice. Well, that was eight years ago. I didn't intend for it to happen, but once I got to know these people and live among them, I knew I would never leave.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lillie Wouldn't you like to break free?
Ismail Freedom is an illusion. We... we all take the role we're given.
Lillie I don't believe that. Do you?
Ismail Less and less, evertime I see you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jude I've been visiting hospitals in various cities, catching up on the latest advancements in modern medicine.
Lillie It's true. Medical science has been making some amazing advances. If only we could advance the thinking of the doctors.
Mr. Rowe Lillie...
Jude How do you mean, miss?
Lillie Yesterday, a man was turned away from the hospital where I work because his skin was the wrong colour.
Mrs. Rowe Dr. Gresham, I have to aologise for our daughter.
Jude I assure you, Miss Rowe, no one has ever been turned away from our hospital due to colour of their skin or their religious beliefs. That would be against everything we believe in.
Lillie Dr. Gresham, I'd like to show you something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Ismail Don't Be Afraid
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Woodruff God is cruel
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melih Pasha Let us be honest with each other. Your name and your charme have carried you this far. But now it's time for you to prove yourself.
Ismail Allright.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more