Khalil BeyThe Russians are burning a path from the East and they'll be here soon. Let's see how you fare with them, Dr. Woodruff. They're savages. You Americans and Europeans whether you come here to help, or to fight, or to make a profit, you'll never be anything but insignificant.
Khalil BeyWhen your countries were still swamp and forests, culture had already lit up our lands for thousands of years. And you're nothing but history, collapsed into darkness like Rome, like Greece we'll still be here.
JudeEastern Anatolia is a rugged country. Its people are poor but hard-working. For them, modern medicine is a revolutionary concept. That is why the work of the American Mission Hospital in Van is so vitally important. For many peoplue in the region, our hospital offers the only medical care available. People come from hundreds of miles around. And the only reason we are able to provide for them is because of generous donations from open-hearted Christians like yourselves. There are impedements, of course. Eastern Anatolia can be a place of unspeakable violence and transgression. But it is also a place of fierce spirit. And the people who have survived there... When I first came to Van as a newly graduated doctor, my plan was to stay a year, do my service, and then come back to te States and open a properous practice. Well, that was eight years ago. I didn't intend for it to happen, but once I got to know these people and live among them, I knew I would never leave.