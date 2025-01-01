Woodruff My government will hear about this.

Khalil Bey The Russians are burning a path from the East and they'll be here soon. Let's see how you fare with them, Dr. Woodruff. They're savages. You Americans and Europeans whether you come here to help, or to fight, or to make a profit, you'll never be anything but insignificant.

Woodruff We don't pretend to be anything else.