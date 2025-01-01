Peter Martin What's the matter with you?

Technician Hold out your hands. Lemme see your hands!... You're a guest! You really gave me a scare. Look, ah, everything's broken down! The machines have gone crazy!

Peter Martin You know about the machines?

Technician Yeah. I repair 'em.

Peter Martin There's one chasing me now... a gunslinger.

Technician Gunslinger... must be a model 404, maybe a 406. If he's a 406, he's got all the sensory equipment... Ah! it's a beautiful machine!

Peter Martin He's after me!

Technician I don't doubt it!

Peter Martin What can I do?

Technician There's nothing you can do! If he's after you, he'll get you! You haven't got a chance!

Peter Martin There must be something!

Technician Oh, don't kid yourself! There's things you could try... acid for his visual systems... noise for his hearing... no matter what you do, he'll always be one step ahead of you! You haven't got a chance!