Black Knight
[as the guest picks up a piece of leftovers from one of the banquet hall tables]
Hold varlet!
Medieval Knight
Are you speaking to me?
Black Knight
None other, sire.
Medieval Knight
Look, I'm hungry and I...
Black Knight
[impatiently swiping the guest's helmet off the table with his broadsword, then pointing the sword menacingly at the guest]
Prepare for thy doom, thou scurrilous knave, huh?
Medieval Knight
[backing up]
Now, wait a minute. Ah, uh, can't we talk this over?
Black Knight
What? Have you no spine, varlet?
Medieval Knight
Well, I...