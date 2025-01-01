Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Thursday Thursday Movie Quotes

Thursday Movie Quotes

Casey There's a .45 in the fridge, and you grab a FUCKING frying pan!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cop Picard or Kirk?
Nick No question... Kirk.
Cop Hell yeah. You gotta respect a man who can fuck a green bitch and destroy an entire civilization in sixty minutes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey I just love duct tape, don't you? Except you're probably one of those morons that calls it duck tape.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Casey is tied to a chair, Dallas is holding a gun on him]
Dallas So, it looks like we're gonna have to wait for Nick. What should we do to kill some time? I know... Let's fuck.
Casey [sarcastically] That's happening. Even if you weren't the most disgusting bitch I've ever met, I'd have to decline. You see, I'm a married man.
Dallas You seem to be under the impression that you have a choice here.
[Dallas goes to the stereo and picks a CD to play]
Dallas You'll appreciate the irony here.
[Dallas picks up a photo of Casey's wife, licks it, and puts it on the counter behind him]
Dallas She wanted to watch.
Casey Fuck you, bitch.
[Dallas slaps Casey hard across the face]
Casey There's no fucking way you'll ever get me inside you.
[lyrics: "I don't know why I can't help myself"]
Dallas [leans in close] You wanna bet?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey Since we're all good friends here I have a question for you.
Ballpean Ask way.
Casey I heard about this big bad motherfucker, has got this habit to hit niggers with a hammer. I've heard a reason why he uses it. I got sympathy for that. But... uh... there's one thing I just can' get out of my head.
Ballpean Go on.
Casey Well, I've heard about almost all niggers got these really big dicks, you know, salami size cocks. Now I had many different blowjobs by any number of different bitches so I know how much room my white boy's dick takes up in bitch's mouth right? My question is how in hell this little bitch got this big nigger's dick in her mouth and chopped it off with only one bite? She could gnaw it for a while but I don't think any motherfucker in here never let that happen. So the only thing I can think of is that this big bad-ass kicking nigger had this little, tiny dick that'd done no good anyway. So what do you think? Am I close?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Ballpean's Casa, 7 o'clock.
Casey Where the fuck a nigger get a name like that?
Nick You seen Little Nigger's arm, right?
Casey Oh, yeah.
Nick That's why they call him Ballpean.
Casey He broke Jimmy's arm?
Nick With a 10-pound ballpean hammer. Three years ago, Lester James, AKA Ballpean, was a big stud motherfucker. Had a stable of bitches he fucked on a regular basis, but every couple of weeks he went out to get some strange...
Nick One night Lester finds himself in this titty bar, and this KNOCKOUT white girl named Raven is just gyrating her little tits off. Well, Lester wanted her, in the WORST way. Even MORE when she told him to go fuck himself. He just sprinkles a little fairy dust on her, some how gets her to go back to his place. Well, that was all she wrote. He ABUSED this bitch. He FUCKED her every way that you can think of and THEN some. Finally, he gets ready to go AGAIN and he figures he'd really degrade this bitch and make her blow him. So, he pushes her head down, and BAM! She bites that motherfucker's dick clean off. Now, fortunately, they found it, and they sewed it back on - but it never worked right again...
Nick The problem is, a story like that gets around. You know how it is? So, to combat this, any time he even heard anybody talk about it, he'd use his fuckin' hammer on 'em. Ballpean kinda stuck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dallas Don't worry. I'm not gonna kill you til you cum. I'll let you betray your wife thoroughly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dallas I've gotta tell you, Casey. I'm not impressed. After everything I heard about you, I thought you were gonna be more like... me. But you are a sheep like all the rest.
Casey There will come a time, when even you can't handle it any more. You'll pack it up... or you'll put a bullet in that pretty little head of yours, or someone else will.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dallas Well, look at that. Have you done this before?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hill [to Casey, tied and gagged] Don't go nowhere.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kasarov Tell you what, Casey. I'm gonna make you a deal. You have that money here tonight at 7 o'clock, and I'll make this fucking nightmare disappear. Where you got the bodies?
Casey In the garage.
Kasarov Let's go...
[cut to the garage]
Kasarov What the fuck is this?
[two men hanging by legs from ceiling, gagged, whimpering]
Casey I didn't know what to do with them.
[Kasarov draws his gun and puts 3 bullets into each man]
Kasarov Well, I tell you something, Casey. If I was you, I'd clean up this mess, because your wife's gonna come home and she's not gonna be very happy.
Casey Any suggestions?
Kasarov Well, I'll tell you, if, uh, I'm not mistaken... I think today is garbage day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Nick arrives at Casey's door, looking like a gangster]
Casey Turn around and put your hands on the wall.
Nick [scoffs] What?
Casey Turn around and put your hands on that wall.
Nick You're kidding, right?
[Casey crosses his arms and exhales]
Nick You're not gonna try and fuck me, are you?
Casey [patting Nick down] You wish.
Nick This isn't exactly how I envisioned our re-union going.
[Casey spins Nick around, bear hugs him, and picks him up]
Nick Oh, god damn! Ah! You had me going.
Casey God damn! Good to see you.
[Casey pushes Nick and kisses him jokingly on the cheek]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Casey is tied to a chair]
Dallas Now...
Dallas [puts her boot to his crotch] Answer my questions, before you start losing appendages.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey You wanna beer?
Nick When's the last time you had a beer at 8 in the morning?
Casey About three and a half years ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey You know what they did in Ancient Rome, when a visitor violated somebody's hospitality? They would cut off his DICK and they NAILED IT to the FUCKING GATE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dallas I went on as a day player. On this porn film in LA. Just to see what it was like. Right? So I spent 5 hours with this guy ramming his dick up my ass and these two women licking my clit. Not what you expect, though - it's just acting. At first, it was great. And then you have some prick director who comes over and yells "Cut!" in your face and some queen make-up artist who comes over every couple of minutes to touch up the make-up that's being slobbered off of your tits. So you don't really have a chance to enjoy it. Finally, I just walked off the set. Cool experience, though. You got a hard-on, Jarv?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey [Casey picks up the phone] Hello!
Nick Hey Casey!
Casey NICK! Man it's good to hear from you! God damn, I just wanted to tell you how much I enjoyed your visit.
Nick I know you're pissed.
Casey Pissed? Oh no, I'm not pissed. If you hadn't brought your friends along what would I have done with my day, Man? I had missed out on being beaten, raped, abused, tied up, general fucked up. And not to mention what you have done for my house.
[He looks around in the kitchen]
Casey What would you call it? Early gothic horror.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hill God da-amn! You see the way that bitch's head exploded? Shit. Ordinarily, it'd be a damn shame to shoot a piece of ass like that. Ya know what I mean? But in her case, I'll make an exception. I always hated that bitch...
Billy Hill My name's Billy Hill. Friends call me Hillbilly. You can call me Mr. Hill. I hope I didn't interrupt anything too romantic for you, but that whore can go all day long...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hill Well, I ain't gonna shit ya, pal. When I leave here today, you're gonna be dead as Cinderella over there. Regardless of what you tell me, I'm gonna fuck you up.
[opens his bag and takes out a battery-powered circular saw]
Billy Hill [turns on the saw and holds it in front of Casey's face] YOU READY TO GET STARTED?
Billy Hill [turns off the saw] I know you threw out the smack. And you probly don't know where the money is, neither. That's cool. Tho the truth is... I ain't got nothin' better to do, while I wait here for my old friend Nick.
Billy Hill [reaching in his bag] Just so you know, I ain't gonna let you bleed to death.
Billy Hill [takes out a blow-torch] No, sir. Cuz when I cut you...
Billy Hill [turns on the blow-torch] I'm gonna cauterize it. I consider myself an artist. Matter of fact, I picked up this little girl at this club one time... and I cut on her for 16 hours. That's a personal best, but... I keep hoping...
Billy Hill [turns on the saw] Alright, now, let's see. I think I'm gonna start at the feet, AND WORK MY WAY UP!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey What do ya think? Am I close?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Two fridges. Welcome to suburbia.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey Three happy years of veggie burgers and acidophilus.
Nick [picks up frying pan in sink] Those are scrambled eggs.
Casey Scrambled Tofutti.
Nick [scoffs] Fuck, dude. Rod Serling's gonna step outta that fridge any second.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Casey's phone "moos"]
Dallas Your cow is calling you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey [to Nick] Look, you lying piece of shit. I am having a little bit of trouble COMING UP WITH REASONS *NOT* TO BLOW THE BACK OF YOUR *FUCKING* HEAD OFF!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey [Dallas arrives at the Casey's house] Can I help you?
Dallas May I.
Casey All right, may I help you?
Dallas So you're Casey?
Casey That's right.
Dallas I'm a friend of Nick's.
Casey I bet you are.
Dallas May I come in?
Casey Nick is not here right now.
Dallas I'll wait.
Casey I'm a little busy.
Dallas Well, I'll be real quiet.
[Sneaks under Casey's arm into the house]
Casey Look, lady, I just told you I'm a little busy.
Dr. Jarvis It's quite all right, Mr. Wells, I think I would enjoy speaking with your friend.
Casey She's not my friend, I don't know who the fuck she is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cop Who do you like better, Picard or Kirk?
Nick Oh, there's no question about it. Kirk.
Cop You bet! You gotta respect a guy who can fuck a green bitch and destroy a whole civilization, all in 60 minutes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kasarov Your friend Nicky stole a lot of money from us. Killed a few officers in the process. Deaths we can overlook. But we want our money back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick [watch inscription] Never forget who you are. If you do, you die. Love Nick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick [Casey calls Nick in the car after found out about the drugs in the briefcase] Yeah?
Casey I just wanna know one thing what kind of fucking drugs you're on?
Nick What?
Casey I wanna know what kind of FUCKING DRUGS YOU ARE ON THAT MADE YOU THINK YOU COULD BRING FUCKING SMACK INTO MY HOUSE?
Nick The briefcase was closed, Case.
Casey Yeah? Sue me.
Nick It wasn't very trusty if you go through my shit.
Casey This ain't exactly meant to borrow when you trade countier B, you've brought that shit in my house, in my home. Where you were invited to into as my FUCKING GUEST. You know what they did in Ancient Rome when a visitor violated somebody's hospitality? THEY CUT OFF HIS DICK AND THEY NAILED IT TO THE FUCKING GATE.
Nick You see this is why I didn't wanna tell you. I knew you'd have a little enthusiasm for this deal. I have a little business to finish up here in Houston and I wanted to tell "adios" face to face.
Casey I want you to penal your ass back here, pick up your shit and get the fuck out of my house.
Nick No can do, buddy. I appreciate your situation but I told ya I have a little unfinished business to take care of.
[Connects a silencer on his gun]
Casey Through what?
Nick Little unfinished business.
Casey If you're not back here in fifteen minutes you're gonna have to pick up your shit for the police evidence room.
Nick And tell them what? Your ex-partner had a step by with a basket full of goodies and you felt it was your moral obligation to turn them in? I don't think so.
Casey Look, you lying piece of shit! Right now I have a little trouble coming up with reasons not to BLOW THE BACK OF YOUR FUCKING HEAD OFF.
Nick You don't sound like that happy suburban that I saw this morning. Don't forget...
[Knocks the phone on the wheel]
Nick never can tell, they can listen us in. Just watch my shit, Case, I'll be back in a couple of hours, I'll pick my bags and I'll split.
Casey Watch your shit? You're not hearing me, Nick, get...
Nick Sorry, Case, time's up, gotta go.
[Hangs up]
Casey Nick? Nick? Nick?
[In anger starts smashing the phone]
Casey FUCK! FUCK! FUCK! FUCK! FUCK!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hill [amused] They busted up the wrong house. They went in and blew everyone away. The wrong house! They got the *Wong* house. They got the *Wong* house.
[chuckles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Casey Sweetheart, there are a lot of things you don't know about me...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dallas Just get the fucking coffee and let's go.
Billy Hill This ain't exactly Brazil. I coulda pissed you a fuckin' cup by now.
Nick [to Cashier] HEY? You're out of Chocolate Mac!
Cashier Sorry. No Chocolate Macadamia. You will please have something else?
Nick [filling cup] Fuckin' Hazelnut...
Cashier [ringing up cash register] That will be one dollar and eight cents.
Nick The sign says "All coffee: 69 cents."
Cashier I am very sorry, but that is a 44-ounce cup and the largest coffee cup is 20 ounces. Therefore, I must charge you 99 cents, plus tax, the price of a large fountain drink.
Nick That's bullshit! That sign says "Coffee: all sizes", not "all sizes up to 20 ounces."
Cashier I'm humbly sorry, but you must pay 99 cents, plus tax, for that cup.
Dallas Just pay the bitch the dollar-eight and let's get the FUCK outta here!
Nick Fine, but it's bullshit. Just get me my fuckin' snackie cake.
Cashier I'm sorry. I cannot do that. That is *only* available with the 20-ounce coffee. That is not a 20-ounce coffee.
Billy Hill This bitch is gettin' on my nerves, man. Forget it!
Dallas Just give him the fuckin' danish.
Nick That sign says, "Free snackie cake." I paid a dollar and eight cents for my coffee. I want my free snackie cake!
Cashier I *cannot* do that.
Dallas [puts snackie cake on the counter] Here. Hmmm? Take it!
Nick That's apple cinnamon! I wanted cream cheese.
Billy Hill For fuck's sake, pay her the money and let's go.
Nick [scoffs] Fine! Either of you got something smaller than a Ben?
Cashier [Billy opens his case and hands Nick a $50] I'm sorry. I cannot accept any moneys over a $20 bill.
Billy Hill [frustrated] That's it...
Cashier I should not sell it to you anyway, as that cup is very hot and might burn you. You are very strange. I'm going to call the police.
Dallas Fuck this. BLAM! BLAM! BLAM! BLAM!... BLAM!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dallas Do you like pornos?
Dr. Jarvis Excuse me?
Dallas You know, pornos. Fuck films. Surely, you've heard stories.
Dr. Jarvis [uncomfortable] Yes, I've heard stories, but I've never... I've never really given them that much thought.
Dallas I love them, especially fag flicks. Their big cocks sliding in and out of each other. Fuck, that gets me so wet, they have to steam-clean the seat after I leave.
Dallas [leans back] In fact, mmm...
Dallas [grabs her crotch] I'm getting wet just talking about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dallas [Dallas's tied up Casey] Well, Case, it's you and I. So what do you think?
Casey How my wife is gonna have my ass when she finds out I let some dyke in a pink rubber dress blow off a chance for Happy Meals and diaper wipes.
Dallas It's red, asshole.
[points gun at him]
Dallas Or is it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dallas You can keep the smack and I'll take the money.
Casey Money? What fucking money?
Dallas Looks like we're going around circles here.
[Puts a gun to his head]
Dallas I need two mill, Casey. Now let me...
Casey Now let me explain something to you. I am not a drug dealer. It's been four years since I've seen any drugs. I'm an architect. I'm a little happy Republican who spends the majority of his time trying to figure out how to pay the fucking bills and how make my wife happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey [trying to convince himself] There is nothing in that case but a pack of legal documents. Maybe a box of condoms. That's it.
[suddenly grabs a screwdriver]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ice You know what happens if I pull this trigger? Do ya?
Casey I repaint my ceiling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Casey [explaining away how long it took him to answer the door] I'm sorry about that, I couldn't find the key to the door.
Dr. Jarvis I didn't hear it unlock.
Casey Oh that's right, yeah, I didn't find it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dallas Tell me, you're not one of those Freudian sub-intellectuals who waste all their time fixating on penis envy.
Dr. Jarvis Well, sex *is* a prime motivator. I mean, indirectly, I believe sex is behind most of our major thought processes.
Dallas You think so?
Dr. Jarvis Absolutely.
Dallas Do you like pornos?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hill [in the store with Nick and Dallas] This bitch is gettin' on my nerves man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more