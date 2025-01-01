Dallas
Just get the fucking coffee and let's go.
Billy Hill
This ain't exactly Brazil. I coulda pissed you a fuckin' cup by now.
Nick
[to Cashier]
HEY? You're out of Chocolate Mac!
Cashier
Sorry. No Chocolate Macadamia. You will please have something else?
Nick
[filling cup]
Fuckin' Hazelnut...
Cashier
[ringing up cash register]
That will be one dollar and eight cents.
Nick
The sign says "All coffee: 69 cents."
Cashier
I am very sorry, but that is a 44-ounce cup and the largest coffee cup is 20 ounces. Therefore, I must charge you 99 cents, plus tax, the price of a large fountain drink.
Nick
That's bullshit! That sign says "Coffee: all sizes", not "all sizes up to 20 ounces."
Cashier
I'm humbly sorry, but you must pay 99 cents, plus tax, for that cup.
Dallas
Just pay the bitch the dollar-eight and let's get the FUCK outta here!
Nick
Fine, but it's bullshit. Just get me my fuckin' snackie cake.
Cashier
I'm sorry. I cannot do that. That is *only* available with the 20-ounce coffee. That is not a 20-ounce coffee.
Billy Hill
This bitch is gettin' on my nerves, man. Forget it!
Dallas
Just give him the fuckin' danish.
Nick
That sign says, "Free snackie cake." I paid a dollar and eight cents for my coffee. I want my free snackie cake!
Cashier
I *cannot* do that.
Dallas
[puts snackie cake on the counter]
Here. Hmmm? Take it!
Nick
That's apple cinnamon! I wanted cream cheese.
Billy Hill
For fuck's sake, pay her the money and let's go.
Nick
[scoffs]
Fine! Either of you got something smaller than a Ben?
Cashier
[Billy opens his case and hands Nick a $50]
I'm sorry. I cannot accept any moneys over a $20 bill.
Cashier
I should not sell it to you anyway, as that cup is very hot and might burn you. You are very strange. I'm going to call the police.
Dallas
Fuck this. BLAM! BLAM! BLAM! BLAM!... BLAM!