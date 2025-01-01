Dallas Just get the fucking coffee and let's go.

Billy Hill This ain't exactly Brazil. I coulda pissed you a fuckin' cup by now.

Nick [to Cashier] HEY? You're out of Chocolate Mac!

Cashier Sorry. No Chocolate Macadamia. You will please have something else?

Cashier [ringing up cash register] That will be one dollar and eight cents.

Nick The sign says "All coffee: 69 cents."

Cashier I am very sorry, but that is a 44-ounce cup and the largest coffee cup is 20 ounces. Therefore, I must charge you 99 cents, plus tax, the price of a large fountain drink.

Nick That's bullshit! That sign says "Coffee: all sizes", not "all sizes up to 20 ounces."

Cashier I'm humbly sorry, but you must pay 99 cents, plus tax, for that cup.

Dallas Just pay the bitch the dollar-eight and let's get the FUCK outta here!

Nick Fine, but it's bullshit. Just get me my fuckin' snackie cake.

Cashier I'm sorry. I cannot do that. That is *only* available with the 20-ounce coffee. That is not a 20-ounce coffee.

Billy Hill This bitch is gettin' on my nerves, man. Forget it!

Dallas Just give him the fuckin' danish.

Nick That sign says, "Free snackie cake." I paid a dollar and eight cents for my coffee. I want my free snackie cake!

Cashier I *cannot* do that.

Dallas [puts snackie cake on the counter] Here. Hmmm? Take it!

Nick That's apple cinnamon! I wanted cream cheese.

Billy Hill For fuck's sake, pay her the money and let's go.

Nick [scoffs] Fine! Either of you got something smaller than a Ben?

Cashier [Billy opens his case and hands Nick a $50] I'm sorry. I cannot accept any moneys over a $20 bill.

Cashier I should not sell it to you anyway, as that cup is very hot and might burn you. You are very strange. I'm going to call the police.