Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Girls Trip Girls Trip Movie Quotes

Girls Trip Movie Quotes

Sasha Franklin [watching people zip-lining] That's some white boy shit right there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dina You know, I got some bomb-ass kush if you wanna take a hit.
Lisa Cooper Where did you hide it?
Dina Where the sun don't shine.
Lisa Cooper You know what, that can cause a lot of infections.
Dina Girl, you can't get no infection in your booty hole! It's a booty hole!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Pierce [Repeated] I am strong. I am powerful. I am beautiful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Iyanla Vanzant Sasha Franklin. Of Sasha's Secrets.
Sasha Franklin Miss Vanzant, it is such an honor to even be in the same...
Iyanla Vanzant So, so, come, missy, and let me holler at you for a minute.
Sasha Franklin Okay
Iyanla Vanzant Do you know who I am?
Sasha Franklin Yeah. I just said...
Iyanla Vanzant 'Cause either you don't know, or some strange affliction has altered the molecular structure of your brain. If you think that you can trash my name and reputation just to make a name for yourself, missy, that is not gonna turn out well for you.
Sasha Franklin N-No. Look, I'm just the messenger. I thought you looked great in that thong.
Iyanla Vanzant Liar! Try me again, and I promise you that you and I are gonna have a Middle Passage experience, a fight for survival, and I will win. Have I made myself clear? Clear?
Sasha Franklin Clear.
Iyanla Vanzant Oh. Okay, thank you, beloved. Blessings to you, and you enjoy the rest of your evening.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Pierce [Distraught on discovering Simone is pregnant with Stewart's child] He wanted to be a father, she gave him what I could not
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dina Straight up you gonna get at least two dicks inside you this weekend
Lisa Cooper We're only gonna be there for three days.
Dina Well three dicks then.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lisa Cooper Dina? Can we bring it down a notch?
Dina Oh? Can we get some dick this weekend?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more