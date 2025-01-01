Iyanla Vanzant Sasha Franklin. Of Sasha's Secrets.

Sasha Franklin Miss Vanzant, it is such an honor to even be in the same...

Iyanla Vanzant So, so, come, missy, and let me holler at you for a minute.

Sasha Franklin Okay

Iyanla Vanzant Do you know who I am?

Sasha Franklin Yeah. I just said...

Iyanla Vanzant 'Cause either you don't know, or some strange affliction has altered the molecular structure of your brain. If you think that you can trash my name and reputation just to make a name for yourself, missy, that is not gonna turn out well for you.

Sasha Franklin N-No. Look, I'm just the messenger. I thought you looked great in that thong.

Iyanla Vanzant Liar! Try me again, and I promise you that you and I are gonna have a Middle Passage experience, a fight for survival, and I will win. Have I made myself clear? Clear?