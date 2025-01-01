Iyanla Vanzant
Sasha Franklin. Of Sasha's Secrets.
Sasha Franklin
Miss Vanzant, it is such an honor to even be in the same...
Iyanla Vanzant
So, so, come, missy, and let me holler at you for a minute.
Iyanla Vanzant
Do you know who I am?
Iyanla Vanzant
'Cause either you don't know, or some strange affliction has altered the molecular structure of your brain. If you think that you can trash my name and reputation just to make a name for yourself, missy, that is not gonna turn out well for you.
Sasha Franklin
N-No. Look, I'm just the messenger. I thought you looked great in that thong.
Iyanla Vanzant
Liar! Try me again, and I promise you that you and I are gonna have a Middle Passage experience, a fight for survival, and I will win. Have I made myself clear? Clear?
Iyanla Vanzant
Oh. Okay, thank you, beloved. Blessings to you, and you enjoy the rest of your evening.