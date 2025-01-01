Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Adventures of Marco Polo The Adventures of Marco Polo Movie Quotes

The Adventures of Marco Polo Movie Quotes

Chen Tsu You have never seen food like this before?
Marco Polo No. What is it? Snakes?
Chen Tsu No! No, it has been eaten by the poor people in China for generations. We call it 'spah- get'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaidu You look a nice little thing - quiet, timid, respectful. That's the way a woman ought to be!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaidu Men - every day that silk-wearing saracen Ahmed sends more spies into this camp. And more spies. I want those spies captured before they get into camp, not after.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
H. B. Warner
Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper
Alan Hale Sr.
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more