Kinoafisha
Films
The Adventures of Marco Polo
The Adventures of Marco Polo Movie Quotes
Chen Tsu
You have never seen food like this before?
Marco Polo
No. What is it? Snakes?
Chen Tsu
No! No, it has been eaten by the poor people in China for generations. We call it 'spah- get'.
Kaidu
You look a nice little thing - quiet, timid, respectful. That's the way a woman ought to be!
Kaidu
Men - every day that silk-wearing saracen Ahmed sends more spies into this camp. And more spies. I want those spies captured before they get into camp, not after.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
H. B. Warner
Gary Cooper
Alan Hale Sr.
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
