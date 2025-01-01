Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Midnight Sun
Midnight Sun Movie Quotes
Midnight Sun Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Katie
I'm really busy during the day, but I can be free at night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Katie
The best part was having someone to share your adventures with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Katie
And if you need me, all you have to do is look up. And remember, I love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Katie
Oh my god, Charlie's outside.
Jack
I know. I called him
Katie
What? Why?
Jack
Because you said the best part was having someone to share your adventures with. So go talk to him tell him the truth he deserves that, and so do you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack
I'm not comfortable with him not knowing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Bella Thorne
Rob Riggle
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree