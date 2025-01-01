Menu
Midnight Sun Movie Quotes

Katie I'm really busy during the day, but I can be free at night.
Katie The best part was having someone to share your adventures with.
Katie And if you need me, all you have to do is look up. And remember, I love you.
Katie Oh my god, Charlie's outside.
Jack I know. I called him
Katie What? Why?
Jack Because you said the best part was having someone to share your adventures with. So go talk to him tell him the truth he deserves that, and so do you.
Jack I'm not comfortable with him not knowing.
