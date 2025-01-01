Menu
All I See Is You Movie Quotes

All I See Is You Movie Quotes

Gina I just feel like I knew everything before. You know? Now I don't.
Gina You're more nervous than I am. Stop.
James Well, I'm being nervous so you don't have to be nervous.
[first lines]
Gina [after love-making] Do you think we did it this time?
James Yes. I think we did.
