Tenoch What about Saba? Have you seen him?

Julio Zapata No, man. But I heard that he's living in a hippie town.

Tenoch That's cool. What about Daniel?

Julio Zapata Total queen at this point. His dad kicked him out

Tenoch Damn, that's fucked up

Julio Zapata No, the fucker's happy. He's got a boyfriend and everything.

Tenoch That's cool. I got accepted at the University

Julio Zapata Cool. When do you start?

Tenoch In September

Tenoch Yes. And you?

Julio Zapata Biology at the UAM, I enter next week.

Tenoch What bad luck, eh?

Julio Zapata Yes. The UAM begins sooner.

Tenoch Do you know about Luisa?

Julio Zapata What the fuck are you saying? How?

Tenoch Cancer. She had it everywhere. It happened there in San Bernabe. A month after we left. Chuy called Jano. And that's it.

Tenoch When we met her, she knew she was going to die. She didn't want to tell anyone.

Narrator Luisa spent her last four days in the Hospital of Santa Maria Colotepec. By her request, Chuy and Mabel never mentioned her adventure with Tenoch and Julio. Before dying, she gave Lucero the little stuffed mouse named Luisa. Tenoch excused himself. His girlfriend was waiting for him at the cinema. Julio insisted on paying the bill. They will never meet again.

Julio Zapata See you, right?