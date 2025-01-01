Tenoch[shouts]Fuck you asshole! You fucked up our friendship, you fucked up my trust, you fucked my girl! You fucked up! Even when I brought from Lake Tahoe your fucking comics and the fucking dress for Ana, that whore!
Julio ZapataTenoch, I'm sorry man, it was an accident, really.
LuisaWe do things my way! One more fight and I'm gone for good!... Now we play by my rules. I won't fuck with any of you. Fuck each other, if you wish. 2. I sunbathe naked and I don't want you sniffing around like dogs. 3. I pick the music. 4. The moment I ask, please shut your mouths. 5. You cook. 6. No stories about your poor girlfriends. 7. If I ask, stay 10 yards from me. Or better 100. 8. Obviously, you do all the manual labor. 9. You may not speak of things you don't agree on. Even better, just keep your mouths shut. 10. You're not allowed to contradict me, much less push me.
Julio ZapataTruth is cool but unattainable... the truth is totally amazing, but you can't ever reach it.
Julio Zapata[walking out of the shower naked]You're full of shit, man.
Tenoch[laughing]I maybe full of shit... but, you've got one ugly dick. It looks like a deflated balloon.
LuisaDespite the fiasco, you each have your own charms. Both have to quit whacking off and work up your resistance... Both of you, stop whacking off
[She turns to the waiter]
LuisaThese boys don't know how to go down on a girl. You were slurping like this was a lollipop. You have to be gentle. You have to make the clitoris your best friend... Search and you shall find. The greatest pleasure is giving pleasure.
TenochWhen we met her, she knew she was going to die. She didn't want to tell anyone.
NarratorLuisa spent her last four days in the Hospital of Santa Maria Colotepec. By her request, Chuy and Mabel never mentioned her adventure with Tenoch and Julio. Before dying, she gave Lucero the little stuffed mouse named Luisa. Tenoch excused himself. His girlfriend was waiting for him at the cinema. Julio insisted on paying the bill. They will never meet again.