Kinoafisha Films Y Tu Mamá También Y Tu Mamá También Movie Quotes

Y Tu Mamá También Movie Quotes

Luisa Life is like the surf, so give yourself away like the sea.
Luisa You have to make the clitoris your best friend.
Tenoch What kind of friend is always hiding?
Luisa Who cares who you two fucked when you come that fast!
Tenoch Did she blow you?
Julio Zapata [looks away] Of course not man!
Tenoch [angrily] Look me in the eyes asshole! Did she blow you?
Julio Zapata No.
Tenoch Did you blow her? You fucking pig!
Julio Zapata Of course not, c'mon!
Tenoch Did she come?
Julio Zapata How could I know? It happened really fast, maybe she didn't.
Tenoch Did she like it?
Julio Zapata I don't know.
Tenoch Did you like it, asshole?
Julio Zapata No dude! No! I really felt like shit, I mean it!
[beat]
Julio Zapata I wanted to tell you.
Tenoch [shouts] Fuck you asshole! You fucked up our friendship, you fucked up my trust, you fucked my girl! You fucked up! Even when I brought from Lake Tahoe your fucking comics and the fucking dress for Ana, that whore!
Julio Zapata Tenoch, I'm sorry man, it was an accident, really.
Tenoch An accident?
[angrily]
Tenoch You poke some girl's eye by accident, asshole! You don't fuck her! You don't fuck her!
Julio Zapata [shyly] Right... right.
[Tired of fighting]
Luisa We do things my way! One more fight and I'm gone for good!... Now we play by my rules. I won't fuck with any of you. Fuck each other, if you wish. 2. I sunbathe naked and I don't want you sniffing around like dogs. 3. I pick the music. 4. The moment I ask, please shut your mouths. 5. You cook. 6. No stories about your poor girlfriends. 7. If I ask, stay 10 yards from me. Or better 100. 8. Obviously, you do all the manual labor. 9. You may not speak of things you don't agree on. Even better, just keep your mouths shut. 10. You're not allowed to contradict me, much less push me.
Julio Zapata Truth is cool but unattainable... the truth is totally amazing, but you can't ever reach it.
Julio Zapata [walking out of the shower naked] You're full of shit, man.
Tenoch [laughing] I maybe full of shit... but, you've got one ugly dick. It looks like a deflated balloon.
Julio Zapata Well, come and blow it up for me, asshole!
Alejandro 'Jano' Montes de Oca I didn't know you want to be a writer. What are you going to write about, "fine boys"?
Tenoch No, about faggots like you.
Alejandro 'Jano' Montes de Oca Well, let me tell you that there is a big difference between writing highschool tales and producing actual literature.
Tenoch When do you begin?
Alejandro 'Jano' Montes de Oca Have you read my book already?
Tenoch I read the critics.
Alejandro 'Jano' Montes de Oca Critics are a bunch of assholes
Luisa Play with babies and you'll end up washing diapers!
Tenoch I fucked Ceci a few times
Julio Zapata No big deal. I poked Ana a bunch of times.
Tenoch So we're milk brothers!
[Luisa toast]
Luisa To your girlfriends who are having 10 Italians at a time!
Julio Zapata And your mother, too! You know?... Honestly, the day she cleaned my aura
[two boys raised their shot glasses]
Tenoch Luisa! To all mothers!
Julio Zapata Luisa! To all mothers!
Narrator Life is like the foam of the sea. You must dive into it.
Tenoch [after Tenoch discovers that Ana has cheated on him with Julio] How many times did you fuck her?
Julio Zapata Only once, we were really shitfaced
Tenoch When did you guys do it?
Julio Zapata I don't know
Tenoch When? Tell me when!
Julio Zapata When you went to Lake Tahoe
Tenoch Where did you do it?
Julio Zapata I think it was in a party
Tenoch What party asshole?
Julio Zapata I think it was the one with the Fruit Loop
Tenoch The place where Saba popped her cherry?
Julio Zapata [laughs] I think so!
Tenoch [angrily] What are you laughing at asshole? Don't laugh fucker!
Silivia Allende de Iturbide Oh, Saba, I didn't know you were here
Diego 'Saba' Madero [on drugs] Oh, here and everywhere
[last lines]
Julio Zapata Check please.
Julio Zapata Traveling is really cool
Tenoch Yeah, but with mushrooms! You've never stepped into a single plane
Tenoch Who fucks better between us? The truth!
Luisa Despite the fiasco, you each have your own charms. Both have to quit whacking off and work up your resistance... Both of you, stop whacking off
[She turns to the waiter]
Luisa These boys don't know how to go down on a girl. You were slurping like this was a lollipop. You have to be gentle. You have to make the clitoris your best friend... Search and you shall find. The greatest pleasure is giving pleasure.
Tenoch Hail to the clit!
Julio Zapata Hail to the clit!
Luisa Hail to the clit!
Julio Zapata Fuck "economists" man!
Diego 'Saba' Madero [giving Tenoch directions with the aid of a map] So you go this way, and then you take this road, and you...
Tenoch Saba, screw off, that's a river!
Tenoch Me too
Luisa You too what Tenoch?
Tenoch Julio! Me too faggot!
Julio Zapata You too what?
Tenoch I fucked Ceci, your girlfriend!
Luisa What?
Julio Zapata That's not true! When?
Tenoch After the Plastilina concert
Julio Zapata Fuck! That's why you took me home first, right? Where!
Tenoch In my house
Julio Zapata In your house asshole!
Tenoch She was wearing the panties with flowers on them!
Luisa What you really want is to fuck each other!
Julio Zapata Chuy, nothing like tooting the old horn!
Luisa Do you want to see my tits?
Tenoch Yes.
Tenoch How many times did you fuck her?
Julio Zapata Once, we were really wasted
Tenoch When did you do it
Julio Zapata I don't know
Tenoch Tell me when!
Julio Zapata When you went to Lake Tahoe
Tenoch Where was Cecilia?
Julio Zapata She was sick
Tenoch Where did you two did it?
Julio Zapata I don't know
Tenoch What do you mean you don't know asshole?
Julio Zapata I think it was in a party
Tenoch What party asshole?
Julio Zapata I think it was at Fruit Loop's place
Tenoch Where Saba popped her cherry?
Julio Zapata [laughs] I think so!
Tenoch [angrily] What are you laughing at fucker? Don't laugh faggot!
Tenoch What about Saba? Have you seen him?
Julio Zapata No, man. But I heard that he's living in a hippie town.
Tenoch That's cool. What about Daniel?
Julio Zapata Total queen at this point. His dad kicked him out
Tenoch Damn, that's fucked up
Julio Zapata No, the fucker's happy. He's got a boyfriend and everything.
Tenoch That's cool. I got accepted at the University
Julio Zapata Cool. When do you start?
Tenoch In September
Julio Zapata Economics?
Tenoch Yes. And you?
Julio Zapata Biology at the UAM, I enter next week.
Tenoch What bad luck, eh?
Julio Zapata Yes. The UAM begins sooner.
Tenoch Do you know about Luisa?
Julio Zapata No. What?
Tenoch She's dead.
Julio Zapata What the fuck are you saying? How?
Tenoch Cancer. She had it everywhere. It happened there in San Bernabe. A month after we left. Chuy called Jano. And that's it.
Julio Zapata That's terrible.
Tenoch When we met her, she knew she was going to die. She didn't want to tell anyone.
Narrator Luisa spent her last four days in the Hospital of Santa Maria Colotepec. By her request, Chuy and Mabel never mentioned her adventure with Tenoch and Julio. Before dying, she gave Lucero the little stuffed mouse named Luisa. Tenoch excused himself. His girlfriend was waiting for him at the cinema. Julio insisted on paying the bill. They will never meet again.
Julio Zapata See you, right?
Tenoch Sure.
Julio Zapata [to the waitress] The bill, please.
Luisa You get babies to look after, you end up changing their diapers!
