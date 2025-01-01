Vyacheslav MolotovI've always been loyal to Stalin, always. This arrests were authorized by Stalin but Stalin was also loyal to the collective leadership and that is true loyalty. However, he also had an iron will, undeviating, strong, could we not do the same and stick to what we believed in? No. It is stronger still to forge our own beliefs within the beliefs of the collective leadership, which I have now... done.
Nikita Khrushchev[fed up with Malenkov's dithering]What about Tukhachevsky and Pyatakov? Did they get a trial? What about Sokolnikov, who begged him to look after his elderly mother? And what did this monster do? He strangled her in front of him! It's too late. The only choice we have is between his death or his revenge. And you will fucking sign this.
Georgy Malenkov[reluctantly signs]I want it to go on record, this was not my first course of action.
Lavrenti BeriaTake the papers! Take them or I'll cut your eyes out one at a time so you can watch it happening!
Vasily StalinForeigners, a vile crime has been perpetrated! Hairy monsters in coats have scooped out my father's brain and sent it to America! And these traitors, sucking the cocks and balls - sucking the cocks and balls - of Zionist - New York - New York Zionist queers in petticoats. Look at them. You see? Those brain thieves!
Nikita KhrushchevYou are accused of treason and anti-Soviet behavior. The court finds you guilty and sentences you to be shot.
Nikita KhrushchevWe were talking about Stalingrad, how cold it was, and we would do anything, *anything*, to warm ourselves up. We would throw live grenades to each other. Pull the pin, throw it to the prisoners. They'd be jumping around like drunken whores.
Vyacheslav MolotovGood night, Comrades. Long live the Communist Party of Lenin-Stalin. Long live - John Wayne and John Ford!