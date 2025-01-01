Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Death of Stalin The Death of Stalin Movie Quotes

The Death of Stalin Movie Quotes

Nikita Khrushchev I really need your help.
Georgy Zhukov To do what? There's bodies fucking piling up in the street, it's a bit late, isn't it?
Nikita Khrushchev What if we blame this on someone...
Georgy Zhukov Wait...
Nikita Khrushchev Who's out of control?
Georgy Zhukov Nicky, be very careful what you say next. Who?
Nikita Khrushchev Beria.
Georgy Zhukov I'm going to have to report this conversation. Threatening to do harm or obstruct any member of the Presidium in the process of...
Georgy Zhukov Look at your fucking face!
Vasily Stalin I want to make a speech at my father's funeral.
Nikita Khrushchev [sarcastically] And I want to fuck Grace Kelly.
Vasily Stalin I simply don't care.
Svetlana Stalin Can you please just be cordial?
Vasily Stalin I know the drill. Smile, shake hands and try not to call them cunts.
Svetlana Stalin Perfect. That's perfect.
[Standing guard outside Stalin's door, the guards hear his body hit the ground with a thud]
Soldier Should we investigate...?
Sargeant Should you shut the fuck up before you get us both killed?
Andreyev Don't worry, nobody's gonna get killed, I promise you. This is just a musical emergency!
Kaganovich [Talking to Nikita Khrushchev] How can you run and plot at the same time?
Kaganovich All the best doctors are in the gulag or dead.
Georgy Zhukov Right, what's a war hero got to do to get some lubrication around here?
Gulag Prisoner Long Live Stalin!
Soldier Stalin's dead! Malenkov's in charge!
Gulag Prisoner Long live Malenk...
[gets shot in the head]
Nikita Khrushchev Be serious. Are you in?
Georgy Zhukov I'm in, I'm in. That fucker thinks he can take on the Red Army? I fucked Germany, I think I can take a flesh lump in a fucking waistcoat.
Georgy Malenkov Nod as I'm speaking to you. People are looking to me for reassurance and I have no idea what's going on.
Maria Veniaminovna Yudina But I'm confident of everlasting life.
Nikita Khrushchev Who the fuck in their right mind would want everlasting life? The endless conversation.
Maria Veniaminovna Yudina [v.o] Josef Vissarionovich Stalin, you have betrayed our nation and destroyed its people. I pray for your end and ask the Lord to forgive you. Tyrant.
[Stalin, reading the note, bursts out laughing, then feels his stroke coming on]
Joseph Stalin Fuck... fuck!
Kaganovich I've had nightmares that made more sense than this.
Vasily Stalin My father... was a warm and mighty bear, and we are his 170 million orphaned cubs.
Georgy Zhukov Jesus Christ, did Coco Chanel take a shit on your head?
Georgy Malenkov No, he did not.
Vasily Stalin I want to make a speech at my father's funeral
Lavrenti Beria Comrade Malenkov, your view?
Georgy Malenkov Well, I think, um... it can be... no problem.
Nikita Khrushchev Technically yes, but practically...
Lavrenti Beria There are programmatic complications...
Georgy Malenkov I think I misspoke when I said "No problem." What I meant was, "No, problem."
Georgy Malenkov Ignore me.
Joseph Stalin [receiving the record from the soldier who brought it to him] What took you so long? You fucking walk here?
Kaganovich [seeing the priests] I thought we'd banned those freaks.
Georgy Zhukov Tell me something. Why has the army been replaced by the NKVD all over Moscow? I mean, I'm smiling, but I am very fucking furious.
Nikita Khrushchev If he recovers, then we got a good doctor. If he doesn't recover, then we didn't. But, he won't know.
Lavrenti Beria [hands an execution warrant to an NKVD officer] Shoot her before him, but make sure he sees it.
Lavrenti Beria Oh, and this one, kill him, take him to his church and dump him in the pulpit.
Lavrenti Beria The rest I leave up to you.
Vyacheslav Molotov I've always been loyal to Stalin, always. This arrests were authorized by Stalin but Stalin was also loyal to the collective leadership and that is true loyalty. However, he also had an iron will, undeviating, strong, could we not do the same and stick to what we believed in? No. It is stronger still to forge our own beliefs within the beliefs of the collective leadership, which I have now... done.
Vasily Stalin How old are you?
Young Doctor I'm... old.
Vasily Stalin You're not old!
Vasily Stalin [to the tall doctor] You're not even a person! You're a testicle! You're made mostly of hair!
Vasily Stalin I hate being sober. It's a terrible, terrible mood to be in.
Nicolai Bulganin It's the painting. He's pointing at the painting.
Georgy Malenkov Hold on. You know what he's saying? He is saying, "I am the lamb."
Kaganovich Huh?
Georgy Malenkov "I am the lamb and you, you, my children, have given me life."
Matryona Yes!
Anastas Mikoyan Or, the lamb is the people and the milk is socialism.
Georgy Malenkov Maybe he's the milk.
Anastas Mikoyan Maybe you're the tit.
Georgy Malenkov [choosing a portrait of himself] I would like... that one destroyed.
Svetlana Stalin [seeing the doctors gathered for Stalin] They look like mental patients.
Lavrenti Beria It's lucky we both now live in the new Soviet Union or you and your wife and your family would be a pile of dust on the floor of a crematorium toilet.
Georgy Zhukov A modern soldier's greatest fear, it's not death, it's not starvation, it's chafing!
Soldier We found her! She's grown a bit since the photograph...
Georgy Malenkov She's the size of an ostrich. No.
Nikita Khrushchev He's using you, Georgy! He's using you, and then he's going to kill you! You saw those papers.
Georgy Malenkov What are you talking about? Jesus, Nicky, he was pointing at you, he wasn't pointing at me.
Nikita Khrushchev No, no, he said...
Nikita Khrushchev "all of you."
Georgy Malenkov No, no, I was over there, and he went...
Georgy Malenkov "all of *you*".
Nikita Khrushchev Yeah!
Nikita Khrushchev "*All* of you."
Georgy Malenkov No, no.
Georgy Malenkov "All of *you*."
Lazar Kaganovich No, he said...
Lazar Kaganovich "*all* of you."
Georgy Malenkov [twirls his finger] You know, all of you...
Georgy Malenkov Can kiss my Russian ass! All of you!
Svetlana Stalin Why did you let him do that?
Nikita Khrushchev Yes. I should have intercepted his fist with my face.
Georgy Zhukov [opens his overcoat to reveal two AK-47s strapped to his hips] All right, boys, meet your dates for tonight.
Brezhnev [points to one of the rifles] I'll take the tall blonde.
Lavrenti Beria [standing over Stalin's unconscious body] Have a long sleep, old man. I'll take it from here.
Nikita Khrushchev You smell like rendered horse, you burning asshole!
Georgy Zhukov Now, it's got to be tomorrow.
Nikita Khrushchev Tomorrow?
Georgy Zhukov Sorry, you busy washing your hair or what?
Nikita Khrushchev Tomorrow's the funeral.
Georgy Zhukov Yeah, the day that the entire fucking Army's in town with their guns.
Nikita Khrushchev That's perfect!
Nikita Khrushchev You are accused of using your position as Minister of the Interior to plot against the Soviet Union...
Zhukov's Chief of Staff Traitor!
Nikita Khrushchev with the goal of forwarding the interests of foreign powers...
Lavrenti Beria Foreign powers? From where, the fucking moon?
Nikita Khrushchev You are also accused of three hundred and forty-seven counts of rape, of sexual deviancy and bourgeois immorality, and acts of perversion with children as young as seven years old!
Nikita Khrushchev What was the name of the - that woman who gave evidence against the doctors?
Georgy Malenkov Timashuk.
Lavrenti Beria Yes. She's got everything we require for the situation. The location of all the remaining doctors in the Moscow area, a proven desire to survive and a talent for fellatio.
Anastas Mikoyan Yeah, right, she gets my vote.
Nicolai Bulganin Good. Let her find us some doctors.
Anastas Mikoyan Yeah, and if it goes badly, we pin it all on Lady Suck Suck.
Kaganovich Then we shoot her.
Georgy Malenkov You see? We're better as a committee.
Vasily Stalin I will not be silent...!
Lavrenti Beria [looks him in the eye and whispers] I know about the hockey team.
Vasily Stalin [to the hockey team] Come on, play! Play better!
Georgy Zhukov Everybody happy? Proper dead? Fuck off back to Georgia, dead boy!
Svetlana Stalin [about Vasily's beating] Who did this?
Georgy Zhukov I did, and I enjoyed it. Been a long time coming.
Svetlana Stalin [points to Khruschev and the others] If any of you should... do anything...
Georgy Zhukov That's me told. I'm off to represent the entire Red Army at the buffet. You girls enjoy yourselves.
Svetlana Stalin Vasily, remember what Papa said!
Vasily Stalin Yes, but they have a machine, and they're filling his brain with American lies!
Svetlana Stalin [whispering] "Wade gently through the river because there are snakes and crocodiles."
Georgy Malenkov [re: Beria] He deserves a trial, he's one of us!
Nikita Khrushchev [fed up with Malenkov's dithering] What about Tukhachevsky and Pyatakov? Did they get a trial? What about Sokolnikov, who begged him to look after his elderly mother? And what did this monster do? He strangled her in front of him! It's too late. The only choice we have is between his death or his revenge. And you will fucking sign this.
Georgy Malenkov [reluctantly signs] I want it to go on record, this was not my first course of action.
Nikita Khrushchev Which doctor have you called?
Georgy Malenkov Oh, well...
Lavrenti Beria The subject's currently under discussion.
Georgy Malenkov As acting General Secretary, I think that, well, the Committee should decide.
Nikita Khrushchev The Committee? But our *actual* General Secretary is lying in a puddle of indignity! I think he's saying, "get me a doctor now!"
Georgy Malenkov No, I-I don't agree. I think we should wait until we're quorate.
Nikita Khrushchev Quorate? The room is only 75% *conscious*!
Lavrenti Beria It smells like a Baku Pisshouse in here.
Georgy Malenkov Can a pause be part of the Revolution?
Georgy Malenkov I think it can.
Sergei Who was it?
Andreyev The Secretariat of the General Secretariat. Of the General Secretary. The Secretary of the General...
Sergei Stalin.
Lavrenti Beria Take the papers! Take them or I'll cut your eyes out one at a time so you can watch it happening!
Vasily Stalin Foreigners, a vile crime has been perpetrated! Hairy monsters in coats have scooped out my father's brain and sent it to America! And these traitors, sucking the cocks and balls - sucking the cocks and balls - of Zionist - New York - New York Zionist queers in petticoats. Look at them. You see? Those brain thieves!
Nikita Khrushchev You are accused of treason and anti-Soviet behavior. The court finds you guilty and sentences you to be shot.
Nikita Khrushchev I'm worried about Malenkov, though. Can we trust him?
Kaganovich Can you ever trust a weak man?
Georgy Zhukov Want a job done properly, you call the army. Take his belt off. It's hard to run away with your pants falling down.
Nikita Khrushchev [to Malenkov] If you want to talk to General Zhukov, now's your opportunity.
Georgy Zhukov Spit it out, Georgy. Staging a coup here.
Georgy Malenkov ...He's got a knife by his ankle.
Lavrenti Beria You're a disgrace!
Lazar Kaganovich Give his head a good kicking. Make you feel better.
Vyacheslav Molotov All in good time.
Lavrenti Beria Oh, I'm gonna enjoy peeling the skin from your self-satisfied face.
Georgy Zhukov [holds up the little knife and scoffs] Not with that, you won't.
Lavrenti Beria Are you wearing a corset?
Georgy Malenkov It's a girdle. And I have a bad back. It's functional. It's not cosmetic.
Lavrenti Beria You wear it well.
Vyacheslav Molotov [talking over his dog to avoid preying ears] But you got to act fast comrade.
Vyacheslav Molotov Act fast or be dead.
Vyacheslav Molotov [fussing over the dog] Yes, Uncle Nicky is gonna be dead if he doesn't get a move on, isn't he?
Vyacheslav Molotov Yes, he is!
Nikita Khrushchev [to Beria] You're just making this shit up as you go along!
Svetlana Stalin Look at the state of that herb garden! Do people not eat herbs any more, do they only eat wheat?
Nikita Khrushchev I will bury you in history!
Georgy Zhukov You've balls like Kremlin domes!
Nikita Khrushchev When you go home, make sure your wife writes down everything you think you said tonight. Alright? This way, in the morning you know what you're dealing with. It's Krushchev's law.
Brezhnev Okay, let's go catch a pig for the pot.
Nikita Khrushchev You understand what's going on? This is how people get killed, when their stories don't fit. Safe travels.
Svetlana Stalin [re: Vasily] He's not bad, he's just ill.
Svetlana Stalin We'd better have some Tea and Buns. Soak up the Vodka.
Georgy Zhukov [about Beria's fleeing staffers] Go and kill them, will you?
Vasily Stalin [watching his ice hockey team] When we play Hungary, are we allowed to use guns?
Ice Hockey Coach Comrade General, these are the best I could find since the plane crash.
Vasily Stalin What plane crash? There was never a plane crash.
Vasily Stalin Was there a plane crash?
Vasily Stalin Soviet planes do not crash, and Stalin's son does not fuck up.
Lazar Kaganovich Who organized the Wurlitzer?
Dr. Lukomsky It's a respirator.
Lazar Kaganovich Did you use it?
Dr. Lukomsky No... it's American.
Nikita Khrushchev Nikita Khrushchev, Lazar Kaganovich: It's *what*?
Stalin's Doctor [points to Lukomsky] It's from his hospital
Dr. Lukomsky [points to Stalin's doctor] It was his idea.
Nikita Khrushchev All right, let's just pretend the last six sentences never happened.
NKVD Officer Kobulov Some women will do anything to get their husbands released.
Lavrenti Beria Yep, and she did everything. I thank the Union for bringing me so many devoted wives who fuck like sewing machines.
Georgy Zhukov [after being given the signal for the Army to start the coup against Beria] Good luck ladies!
Lavrenti Beria Is there any cheese in this building?
Nikita Khrushchev It's only comrades and friends that can yell at each other like this.
Vyacheslav Molotov Stalin would be loving this.
Andreyev I don't think any of these people ever heard of Mozart.
Georgy Zhukov Aslanov, you handsome devil! Stick you in a frock, I'd fucking ride you raw myself.
NKVD Officer Aslanov I will take that as a compliment.
Georgy Zhukov Yeah, don't.
Vasily Stalin My father was a great social scientist, but we the people of the Soviet Union are not laboratory animals!
Georgy Malenkov I'm exhausted! I can't remember who's alive and who's dead!
Georgy Zhukov [Dismissively, after Beria is shot] Well... that's got it done.
Vasily Stalin Medic!
Georgy Zhukov Not today! You're a fucking stain on that uniform!
Georgy Zhukov Now fucking behave!
Svetlana Stalin Why should I trust you?
Lavrenti Beria Because I'm the only one who's telling you. Trust no-one.
Georgy Malenkov [to the small girl who's been chosen for a photo-op] OK! Balcony! Let's go!
Lavrenti Beria Please don't shoot me!
Kaganovich Out of my way you fannies!
Nikita Khrushchev Can we stop twittering like fishwives?
Lavrenti Beria Vasily! I sometimes wonder if he's meant for this World.
Maria Veniaminovna Yudina I won't do it. You can't force me.
Sergei Can't we just get a another pianist?
Spartak Sokolov - Conductor 1 Don't be ridiculous. The sound will be completely different. I mean, even Stalin...
Maria Veniaminovna Yudina Even?
Spartak Sokolov - Conductor 1 I didn't mean...
Maria Veniaminovna Yudina Even Stalin? I hope this office isn't bugged.
Sergei Of course, Comrade Stalin would be able to tell the difference. He's a great man! With a great ear!
Spartak Sokolov - Conductor 1 Two great ears.
Andreyev Sharp. Sharp.
Spartak Sokolov - Conductor 1 Sharpest ears...
Sergei In the Soviet Union!
Georgy Malenkov He's irreplaceable. How can we possibly - ? I - we must think of the people. As Acting General Secretary I must step up. I must - I must take his place while he's - on the floor.
Lavrenti Beria You just said he's irreplaceable.
Georgy Malenkov Irreplaceable - take his place, as in assembling the Central Committee, of course.
Lavrenti Beria Good. I was testing you. Get used to that sort of challenge.
Georgy Malenkov I'm not gonna do the seating plan. Give it to Blavatsky. He's expert at sitting on his ass.
Georgy Malenkov We offer our tears, though not as a gift, of course.
Lavrenti Beria Stalin destroyed the status quo.
Georgy Malenkov Yes.
Lavrenti Beria And he built a new one.
Georgy Malenkov Yes.
Lavrenti Beria The changes he made were both radical and popular.
Georgy Malenkov Liberalizations would be popular.
Lavrenti Beria Radical. Radical.
Georgy Malenkov And popular.
Svetlana Stalin I never thought it would be you.
Nikita Khrushchev [rolls his eyes]
Svetlana Stalin My father's going to die. I'm going to have you to look after me. I mean, I may as well just shoot myself like Mother.
Lavrenti Beria Courage! Courage, Little Bird!
Caption There will be a brief time of mourning.
Joseph Stalin Time for a cowboy movie. Who's in my posse?
Georgy Malenkov [stretches] I have a bad back, and the head is the heaviest part.
Anastas Mikoyan I'm knackered! It's been a busy ol' week...
Vyacheslav Molotov Today Beria gets an eight-foot crucifix... up his arse!
Vyacheslav Molotov [ducking into a bathroom stall] If nobody objects, I'm going to spend a kopek.
Lavrenti Beria False Narrative!
Svetlana Stalin Hunting for trophies, Comrade?
Georgy Zhukov [storms into the Presidium conference room with an AK-47] Hands up or I'll shoot you in the fucking face.
Kaganovich Who's gonna carry the can for this farrago of shit?
Lavrenti Beria You spineless rat! You're just a cadaver we propped up in a corset.
Nikita Khrushchev You find her, you camel cock!
Nikita Khrushchev I will unlock the schedule and squeeze him in.
Vasily Stalin I will *not* be squeezed.
Vasily Stalin You're the coach. Coach them so they're as good as the dead team was. Or, I'll have you killed, okay?
Ice Hockey Coach Apologies. And agreed.
Nikita Khrushchev It's okay, Vasily, everything's gonna be fine.
Svetlana Stalin It's not exactly fine, is it? It's not fine.
Nikita Khrushchev No... well, no, not exactly fine.
Svetlana Stalin My father's lying there with his head open.
Nikita Khrushchev Yes, your father's dead, your brother's shooting a gun, it's not fine, you're right.
Lavrenti Beria You know what I'm doing? I'm offering you and that bloated soak my protection.
Svetlana Stalin We are not children!
Vasily Stalin [from inside] You are a real listener, thank you...!
Svetlana Stalin ...I am not a child.
Lavrenti Beria [standing up and collecting his papers] I will oversee the releases.
Lavrenti Beria You've loosened the Union's great corset.
Lavrenti Beria Stalin is Dead!
Polina Molotova Our Stalin?
Lavrenti Beria No, your Stalin!
Nikita Khrushchev We were talking about Stalingrad, how cold it was, and we would do anything, *anything*, to warm ourselves up. We would throw live grenades to each other. Pull the pin, throw it to the prisoners. They'd be jumping around like drunken whores.
Vyacheslav Molotov Good night, Comrades. Long live the Communist Party of Lenin-Stalin. Long live - John Wayne and John Ford!
Sergei Shouldn't you check it?
Andreyev No time. If it's not okay, then Stalin's men will chop you into dog meat. Thank you.
Lavrenti Beria [handcuffed to a pipe in a men's restroom] Is this magisterial enough for you all? This charade? This is a lavatory!
Anastas Mikoyan Well, you should feel at home then, shouldn't you, you little coil of shit?
Soldier Sometimes the shortest speeches are the most memorable.
Nikita Khrushchev Now that we're quorate, I propose we call a doctor...
Georgy Malenkov I will deal with whatever horseshit you have, presently!
Lavrenti Beria Actually, I'd like you to see this.
Georgy Malenkov [to the officer] Come on through.
Anastas Mikoyan Where's the Big Guy?
