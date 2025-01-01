Menu
Kinoafisha Films Minions 2 Minions 2 Movie Quotes

Gru [to Otto] Did you just trade my future for a PET ROCK?
Wild Knuckles Call your mom. It's ransom time.
Gru No! She might pay you to keep me!
Gru When you guys tracked me down after responding to my Ad, my first thought was: "Where did all these little tater-tots come from, and where did they find so much Denim?"
Bob Good night.
Kevin Good night.
Gru Yes, yes, yes good night.
Stuart GOOD NIGHT!
Gru One day, I hope to fake my own death to escape the authorities.
Wild Knuckles Shoot for the moon, kid. Shoot for the moon.
Gru [shouting awkwardly] Distinguished villains, my name is Gru! I I feel like I'm talking too loud, even though our proximity doesn't require this kind of volume!
Belle Bottom Oh, sorry. I didn't mean to scare you. Now, WHERE'S GRU?
[Closing line]
Nefario You want to see something cool?
Kevin Pank you la badass.
[Roughly translated from the Minionese as "Thank you Mrs Bad-ass"]
Stuart [over intercom to airplane passengers] Bello. C'est Stuart Smith, le capitaine. Wilkommen.
[Waggles tongue, blows raspberry]
Stuart Good flight.
