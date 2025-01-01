Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Minions 2
Minions 2 Movie Quotes
Gru
[to Otto]
Did you just trade my future for a PET ROCK?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wild Knuckles
Call your mom. It's ransom time.
Gru
No! She might pay you to keep me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gru
When you guys tracked me down after responding to my Ad, my first thought was: "Where did all these little tater-tots come from, and where did they find so much Denim?"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob
Good night.
Kevin
Good night.
Gru
Yes, yes, yes good night.
Stuart
GOOD NIGHT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gru
One day, I hope to fake my own death to escape the authorities.
Wild Knuckles
Shoot for the moon, kid. Shoot for the moon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gru
[shouting awkwardly]
Distinguished villains, my name is Gru! I I feel like I'm talking too loud, even though our proximity doesn't require this kind of volume!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Belle Bottom
Oh, sorry. I didn't mean to scare you. Now, WHERE'S GRU?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Closing line]
Nefario
You want to see something cool?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin
Pank you la badass.
[Roughly translated from the Minionese as "Thank you Mrs Bad-ass"]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stuart
[over intercom to airplane passengers]
Bello. C'est Stuart Smith, le capitaine. Wilkommen.
[Waggles tongue, blows raspberry]
Stuart
Good flight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Steve Carell
Alan Arkin
Pierre Coffin
Taraji P. Henson
Russell Brand
