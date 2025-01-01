Menu
Mandy [Mandy describes to Matt the importance of women's power of abstinence] Women have been doing this since, well, forever, so we know all about the power. See, us having the power, that's part of the system, and by you taking the power, you're fucking with the system. And I think you see why we can't let that happen.
Matt Hey, have you ever noticed the crack on my ceiling?
Ryan Dude, you're action-packed with issues.
[Ryan finds his porn stash that Matt hid in a basket]
Ryan Do you know how many hours I spent looking for my "Temple of Poon" tape. One. That is a long time to be looking for porn, Matt. What the fuck is going on here?
Ryan [upon learning Matt's given up sex for Lent] One - you can't do it. It's j... This isn't a personal attack towards you, I'm just saying that no man can do it. It goes against nature. The male was biologically designed to spread his seed, Matt. You're gonna piss off the seeds, man! You're gonna... It goes against science! You wanna be the guy who goes against science?
Matt [patiently] And two?
Ryan Two - are you out of your fucking mind? You're the guy who can't finish a sandwich! You think you can go 40 days? Four... Do... This isn't normal. Did your brother put you up to this or something?
Matt No. You know what? He's about as supportive as you are. And what do you care, anyway? This doesn't affect you in any way.
Ryan You... This affects everyone.
Erica It's been really fun almost chatting with you. Same time next week?
Bagel Guy Yeah. Fire in the hole.
Erica If I told you, "Don't think about the color red", what would you think about?
Matt Sex.
Nicole Hey, Bagel Guy.
The Bagel Guy You know my name?
Duncan Matt, look at yourself. Your life is shit. You're hiding out in a fuckin' storage room.
Erica Don't you ever feel like you just keep meeting the same exact people over and over? You know, like people that went to *this* kind of college and...
Matt And now in *that* kind of job, right?
Erica Yeah. I wanna have a party with a list on my door of all my friends and friends of friends, and if you're on that list, or know somebody on that list, then you cannot come in.
Matt How do you know I am not on that list?
Erica Nobody on that list would have talked to me like you did last week, or *not* talked to me.
Erica [On her job as a Cyber Nanny] Some days I think that if I have to look at another blowjob I'll scream.
Andie I mean, he used to be kinda cute but now he's just twitchy.
Matt Listen, isn't part of the priestly thing giving relationship advice?
John Sullivan Relationship advice, yes - sex advice, no. Part of the priestly thing - and stop calling it that - is not to have sex, remember?
Matt Now, it's funny - I didn't say a thing about sex.
John Sullivan Sure you did.
Matt No, I didn't. I guess thinking about sex *is* part of the priestly thing - at least for some.
John Sullivan Get out.
Matt Fine.
Nicole You never think about me anymore? Not even just a little?
Matt Let me put it this way: I have thought about you - about us - a lot, but tonight, when you came in, was the first time I didn't get all fucked up about it.
Ryan [Ryan enters Matt's bedroom wearing rubber gloves and carrying a portable ultraviolet light] Surprise inspection.
Matt What the hell's that thing?
Ryan It's a special light that allows me to see if any fluids have been liberated.
[Examines Matt's bed, finds nothing]
Ryan Keep up the good work.
Matt [bursting into his brother's chamber] You gotta help me!
John Sullivan You gotta knock!
Matt I'm seeing things! I swear to God, everywhere I look I'm seeing tits and ass. When I came in here, I swear to God, I thought I saw you kissing a nun. Oh, my God! You *were* kissing a nun!
Susie [after Matt badly fakes an orgasm] What the fuck was that?
Matt W-what?
Susie Did you cum?
Matt Yeah.
Susie No you didn't. You faked it.
Matt No, no, no. What're you... Guys don't fake it. I don't even think that we can.
Susie You faked it.
Candy [describing the typical sexuality of men] They're like animals. Their entire lives revolve around their penises.
Nicole [as she's getting thrown out of Matt's apartment] Matt, I am... so mad that I have... I have to tell you. Watching you standing up for yourself like this has never made me so... so... hot. I *like* this. Where have *you* been? You can slam that door in my face if you want, but I'll just be on the other side, even hotter. Holy Hell! Slam that door in my dirty, bad, bad face. Oh, God, Matt, slam it!
[slam]
Sam Hey, put that away. Books get you in trouble around here.
Erica I can't work right now.
Sam So go home.
Erica I need the money.
Sam So work.
Matt [Tripping out on his 40th day of sexual abstinence, Matt wistfully rubs his thumb over the breasts of a Mrs. Butterworth syrup bottle] She's filled with Heavenly sweetness.
Ryan [taking the bottle away] I somehow don't think *Mr.* Butterworth would appreciate that very much.
Matt You gotta help me. You gotta light a candle for me or something.
John Sullivan I'm not lighting a candle so you can feel better about getting laid!
Ryan Look, Matt, I know you're still trying to work out your Nicole issues with the big black hole, but trust me, trust me...
Matt I don't have any Nicole issues.
Ryan ...you...
[Ryan picks up an old picture of Matt and Nicole]
Ryan 'Hi, I'm one of the many pictures of Nicole that infest Ryan and Matt's apartment after six months.' And she's hot, Matt, I don't mind looking at her. I'm just saying you have issues.
Jerry Anderson I've jerked off three times since lunch. I still got this fucking hard-on.
Mikey Way to go, Mr. Anderson. Two more and you break the company record.
Matt [suffering through his 40th day of sexual abstinence] I almost fucked an outlet today.
Ryan So you're not into her?
Matt Oh, I'm totally into her.
Ryan So how can you not want to fuck her?
Ryan This is a photocopy of Candy's ass?
Matt Yup.
Ryan You're gonna call her, right?
[gets no reply, returns to the picture]
Ryan Obviously, you're gonna call her.
Duncan She says to me "You look like Lionel Ritchie."
Neil Well, that's great, isn't it?
Duncan No. That's not great. That's not good.
Matt Everything was going great until you had to... I stopped having sex, I'm totally falling for Erica, and I'm finally over Nicole
Ryan [doubting] You really think you're over her?
Matt Fuck yeah! Bitch.
[in the toilet, Matt discovers Jerry is in the next booth masturbating]
Matt Jerry?
Jerry Anderson Uh, Jerry's not here right now. May I take a message?
Walter Sullivan They're grown men. I mean, they're old enough to know that their mother's machine is still running hot.
Ryan [Giving sex advice to Matt] All right, all right, all right. Here's what you're gonna do. You're gonna strap a helmet on Big John, put him in the game, and he will play his little heart out, okay? He'll put up big numbers for you. You're gonna forget about the cracks in the ceiling, forget about Nicole. Go out and give your star player the support he needs. Right?
Chris If you want to get laid you take a chick to a fancy restaurant, but if you really like her you take her to your secret place.
Matt Yesterday, I was fine. I mean, physically speaking, I was fine. But today? I'm not fine. This morning at the coffee shop they were unofficially sponsoring Hot Women Wearing No Bras Day.
Sam [Scene opens after Erica has told Sam about her date the night before, during which she experienced an orgasm though she wasn't touched] From a Flower? Like a vibrating flower?
Matt [while handcuffed to his bed] I look like Jesus on the cross.
Erica Was it worth it?
[to Matt on why he should tell Erica about his vow]
Ryan Dude, you got to tell her. Seriously. You can pass off two dates without a kiss as old fashioned - you go three and you're a homo.
Bagel Guy [Unaware he's talking to Matt about his former girlfriend] Whew, I can't believe it because that girl, you can't even look right at her. She's so hot you need one of those cardboard eclipse-watching things just to look directly at her, she's so radiantly hot! It makes me want to just throw her down, you know, and just
[hip-thrusts the table before him]
Bagel Guy . You know what I mean? I'm glad we can connect on that.
Matt You stupid, stupid... silly little person.
