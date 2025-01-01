Mandy[Mandy describes to Matt the importance of women's power of abstinence]Women have been doing this since, well, forever, so we know all about the power. See, us having the power, that's part of the system, and by you taking the power, you're fucking with the system. And I think you see why we can't let that happen.
MattHey, have you ever noticed the crack on my ceiling?
[Ryan finds his porn stash that Matt hid in a basket]
RyanDo you know how many hours I spent looking for my "Temple of Poon" tape. One. That is a long time to be looking for porn, Matt. What the fuck is going on here?
Ryan[upon learning Matt's given up sex for Lent]One - you can't do it. It's j... This isn't a personal attack towards you, I'm just saying that no man can do it. It goes against nature. The male was biologically designed to spread his seed, Matt. You're gonna piss off the seeds, man! You're gonna... It goes against science! You wanna be the guy who goes against science?
Candy[describing the typical sexuality of men]They're like animals. Their entire lives revolve around their penises.
Nicole[as she's getting thrown out of Matt's apartment]Matt, I am... so mad that I have... I have to tell you. Watching you standing up for yourself like this has never made me so... so... hot. I *like* this. Where have *you* been? You can slam that door in my face if you want, but I'll just be on the other side, even hotter. Holy Hell! Slam that door in my dirty, bad, bad face. Oh, God, Matt, slam it!
[slam]
SamHey, put that away. Books get you in trouble around here.
Walter SullivanThey're grown men. I mean, they're old enough to know that their mother's machine is still running hot.
Ryan[Giving sex advice to Matt]All right, all right, all right. Here's what you're gonna do. You're gonna strap a helmet on Big John, put him in the game, and he will play his little heart out, okay? He'll put up big numbers for you. You're gonna forget about the cracks in the ceiling, forget about Nicole. Go out and give your star player the support he needs. Right?
ChrisIf you want to get laid you take a chick to a fancy restaurant, but if you really like her you take her to your secret place.
MattYesterday, I was fine. I mean, physically speaking, I was fine. But today? I'm not fine. This morning at the coffee shop they were unofficially sponsoring Hot Women Wearing No Bras Day.
Sam[Scene opens after Erica has told Sam about her date the night before, during which she experienced an orgasm though she wasn't touched]From a Flower? Like a vibrating flower?
Matt[while handcuffed to his bed]I look like Jesus on the cross.
[to Matt on why he should tell Erica about his vow]
RyanDude, you got to tell her. Seriously. You can pass off two dates without a kiss as old fashioned - you go three and you're a homo.
Bagel Guy[Unaware he's talking to Matt about his former girlfriend] Whew, I can't believe it because that girl, you can't even look right at her. She's so hot you need one of those cardboard eclipse-watching things just to look directly at her, she's so radiantly hot! It makes me want to just throw her down, you know, and just
[hip-thrusts the table before him]
Bagel Guy. You know what I mean? I'm glad we can connect on that.