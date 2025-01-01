Menu
Ken Movie Quotes

Ken Movie Quotes

Mibu We come to life, we die... It's a perpetual renewal. How boring
Jiro Kokubun Did you come up with that? Or did you read it in a book
Mibu No, I just came up with it.
Jiro Kokubun Don't think about the future, you are still young.
Mibu But I have hope
Jiro Kokubun Me too, but I dislike triviality.
Mibu Triviality? Is thinking about the future trivial?
Jiro Kokubun Yes.
Mibu So what is your goal in life then?
Jiro Kokubun Satisfaction of the present. The sword, and nothing else. I only think about victory at the national championship. Everything else is futile. Do you understand?
Mibu Yes, i'm trying. I won't think about the future anymore.
Mibu Captain... I want to become strong like you.
Jiro Kokubun You need to practice a lot for that. It's the only way.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Hisaya Morishige
Ichikawa Raizō VIII
