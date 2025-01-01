Mibu
We come to life, we die... It's a perpetual renewal. How boring
Jiro Kokubun
Did you come up with that? Or did you read it in a book
Mibu
No, I just came up with it.
Jiro Kokubun
Don't think about the future, you are still young.
Mibu
But I have hope
Jiro Kokubun
Me too, but I dislike triviality.
Mibu
Triviality? Is thinking about the future trivial?
Jiro Kokubun
Yes.
Mibu
So what is your goal in life then?
Jiro Kokubun
Satisfaction of the present. The sword, and nothing else. I only think about victory at the national championship. Everything else is futile. Do you understand?
Mibu
Yes, i'm trying. I won't think about the future anymore.
Mibu
Captain... I want to become strong like you.
Jiro Kokubun
You need to practice a lot for that. It's the only way.